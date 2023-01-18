ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

UPSET IN L.A.: Roderick’s Layup Lifts Rebels Over No. 3 Chuckey-Doak; Lady Rebels Cruise

By BY J.D. VAUGHN Assistant Sports Editor
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47jqJz_0kIUf5so00

AFTON — Jase Roderick wasn’t any more surprised to score the game winning basket than his coach was to see South Greene win.

He and T.J. Buckner have run the drill too many times to count in practice. Just seconds after Chuckey-Doak had tied the game, Roderick and Buckner executed the game winning play to near perfection and lifted South Greene over the state’s third-ranked Black Knights 67-65.

Roderick brought the ball across half court and saw Buckner cutting along the sideline. After he passed to Buckner in front of the South Greene bench, Buckner found Roderick on a bounce pass for the winning layup with 2.1 seconds on the clock.

“We do this drill every day where I hit him when I’m going to the lane, where I hit T.J. and he hits me right back for the layup,” Roderick said. “Our chemistry is really good, so we just see each other.”

They now see South Greene (12-8, 4-0 District 1-2A) in control of the conference race as a result.

The Black Knights (17-3, 3-1) had one last look, but a contested runner missed its mark as time expired.

South Greene led most of the night and never trailed after scoring seven straight points to take a 7-4 lead. In fact, the Rebels led by as many as 16 points in the third quarter.

Andrew Thornburg hit a layup and a midrange jumper to put the Rebels ahead 56-41 with 5:42 remaining. Buckner’s putback made it 60-48 at the four-minute mark before Chuckey-Doak responded with a 12-0 run.

Christian Derry rebounded a missed free throw and scored the tying layup with 17 seconds remaining, setting up Roderick’s game winner.

“Very proud of my kids, especially once they tied that thing up because we could’ve laid down and gotten beat, but they didn’t,” South Greene coach Terry Hoese said. “I know most people expected us to get beat tonight, most people except for us. I felt like we could come here and compete with them, felt like we matched up, so I don’t count this as a surprise. Very happy for our kids.”

Hayden Birdwell led the Rebels with 18 points. Conner Marshall added 12 and Roderick had 11.

Birdwell and Roderick made back-to-back 3s to start the second quarter. Birdwell’s putback then made it 32-19, before a Cadin Tullock 3-pointer cut the halftime score to 32-22.

Marshall hit an early triple and went 6-of-8 at the free throw line in the second half. Six players hit from 3-point range for South Greene — the others being Cooper Kelley, Woody Hixson and Hunter Toth.

“(Birdwell) stayed out of foul trouble tonight, played a lot more minutes,” Hoese said. “We had to play some of those big guys to stay matched up and keep the advantage a little bit.”

And it worked. According to South Greene’s stats, the Rebels held a 36-24 rebounding advantage.

Isaiah Treadway led the Black Knights with a game-high 22 points, all in the second half. Treadway scored 14 in the fourth quarter alone, converting two and-ones before tying the game 60-60.

Derry scored 20 points, and Tullock hit from deep three times before finishing with 13.

SOUTH GREENE 67

CHUCKEY-DOAK 65

SG12201817—67C-D9131726—65

SG (67): Hayden Birdwell 18, Conner Marshall 12, Jase Roderick 11, T.J. Buckner 8, Andrew Thornburg 6, Cooper Kelley 5, Hunter Toth 4, Woody Hixson 3.C-D (65): Isaiah Treadway 22, Christian Derry 20, Cadin Tullock 13, Dillon Shelton 7, Ethan Grindstaff 2, Brock Rush 1.3-pointers: SG 6 (Birdwell, Hixson, Kelley, Marshall, Roderick, Toth); C-D 5 (Tullock 3, Derry, Shelton).

LADY REBELS ROLL

Stephen Gregg didn’t have to give much of a pre-game pep talk. He instilled the “next man up” mentality in the Lady Rebels a long time ago.

South Greene dressed just eight players, but depth didn’t play a factor as the Lady Rebels dominated the final three quarters to defeat Chuckey-Doak 76-40.

The Lady Rebels (12-6, 4-0 District 1-2A) claimed sole possession of first place in the conference with the win, averaging 76 points and 37 points allowed in district play.

Jordyn Roderick reached the 20-point mark again, but one stat excited her more than any of her 22 points. Her 10th rebound gave her a double-double.

”We’ve challenged them, so to see her excitement after that last one, that was awesome,” Gregg said. “What we’ve instilled in them, they’re starting to value it now. Last couple of games she’s had double digit rebounds.”

Madison Hensley matched Roderick in scoring with 22 points, 13 coming in the second quarter to help the Lady Rebels take a 39-24 halftime lead.

Roderick’s first 3-pointer began a 12-0 South Greene run, during which Hensley buried her second triple. Ryleigh Gregg then hit from deep for a 39-22 lead.

“It was really good to see Madison step up,” Gregg said. “She finally got rid of the face guard, and I’ve been telling people it’s restricted her a little bit. Her percentage went up a little bit tonight. She distributed the ball well.

Ryleigh Gregg added two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to finish with 18 points.

South Greene scored the opening six points of the second half, and the Lady Black Knights (10-11, 3-2) couldn’t get closer than 17 the rest of the way.

Freshman Ari Hoese got the start and quickly made an impact. She, Hensley and Roderick all hit from 3 in the opening minute of the game. Hoese finished with seven points.

“She’s growing now and learning our system,” Gregg said. “She’s had some games where she’s had double digit rebounds and double digit points. That helps when our bench is a deflated as it is.

“Ryleigh is another player that’s playing with more confidence on both sides of the ball … tonight we saw Ryleigh and Ari making strong finishes in the paint.”

As the coach noted, eight players have scored 17 points at least once this season.

Saniah Atchison led Chuckey-Doak with eight points. All of them came in the first quarter, and her second 3-pointer tied the score 12-12 before two Hensley free throws.

Tavyn Southerland and Faith Yokley both scored six for Chuckey-Doak, which placed 10 players in the scoring column.

SOUTH GREENE 76

CHUCKEY-DOAK 40

SG14252413—76C-D121288—40

SG (76): Madison Hensley 22, Jordyn Roderick 22, Ryleigh Gregg 18, Ari Hoese 7, Kortnei Bailey 5, Hailey Brooks 2.C-D (40): Saniah Atchison 8, Tavyn Southerland 6, Faith Yokley 6, Kennedy Brown 4, Kylie Malone 4, Hayleigh Hensley 3, Hayleigh Taylor 3, Taliah Johnson 2, Courtnee Jones 2, Montze Trejo 2.3-pointers: SG 9 (Gregg 3, Hensley 3, Roderick 2, Hoese); C-D 2 (Atchison 2).

UP NEXT

Chuckey-Doak hosts district and county rival West Greene on Friday.

South Greene visits Grainger on Friday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

Earthquake reported near Tennessee, North Carolina border

CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border on Thursday morning. The USGS says the 2.15 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. So far, no damage has been reported.
CHEROKEE, NC
WJHL

TBI investigation into Daniel Boone incidents complete; now goes to DA

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has completed its investigation into assault allegations by members of the Daniel Boone High School football team and has now passed the findings on to the district attorney. A TBI spokesperson told News Channel 11 Tuesday that the bureau’s investigation into allegations of physical and […]
GRAY, TN
WATE

Victim in fatal Magnolia Avenue Drag Racing crash identified

Michael Williams, 65, of New Market was killed in the crash, a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said Thursday. The two children, who were injured, remain hospitalized. Victim in fatal Magnolia Avenue Drag Racing crash …. Michael Williams, 65, of New Market was killed in the crash, a Knoxville Police Department...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

Remains of missing Tennessee soldier killed in WWII while holding off Germans found

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A fallen Tennessee soldier killed in World War II who was considered missing has now been identified and will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) reports U.S. Army Pfc. Mark P. Wilson of Elizabethton was reported missing in Kommerscheidt, Germany in November 1944. Following the war, Wilson was declared to have been killed in action as he and his battalion held the town against the Germans.
TENNESSEE STATE
wymt.com

$371K grant awarded to Wise Sports Complex for improvements

WISE, Va. (WYMT) - Improvements are coming to the Wise Sports Complex. The town of Wise received a $371,000 grant from the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) program. Officials plan to install new lighting at the complex. The new lighting will open up the Wise Sports Complex to hosting...
WISE, VA
Tennessee Lookout

Bristol abortion clinic owner: ‘I don’t need a welcome mat’

A looming local ordinance banning abortion clinics, daily protestors and a lawsuit by her landlord do not faze Diane Derzis, owner of the newly established Bristol Women’s Health clinic located about a mile across the Tennessee border in Virginia.  Since it opened in July, Derzis’ abortion clinic has also drawn condemnation from the local Catholic […] The post Bristol abortion clinic owner: ‘I don’t need a welcome mat’ appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
BRISTOL, TN
supertalk929.com

UPDATE: Sullivan County murder suspect captured after crash in Johnson City

The search for a murder suspect wanted out of Sullivan County, Tennessee ended Thursday afternoon when the named suspect crashed an SUV in Johnson City. Sullivan County authorities had just released information about a vehicle obtained by Donald Harry Britt, 32, while eluding officers for several hours. The SUV that fit that description flipped while darting in and out of traffic on West Market Street, according to an eyewitness, just after 12 p.m. SCSO spokesperson Capt. Andy Seabolt issued a statement confirming Britt’s capture just minutes after the wreck.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Suspect in custody following deadly Talbott shooting, officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was taken into custody early Thursday morning following a deadly shooting, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. It happened on the 900 block of Ingram Road in the Talbott Community. Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed it to be a domestic-related incident.
TALBOTT, TN
WJHL

Domtar’s Kingsport Mill resumes operation

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — After a two-year-long conversion project, Domtar’s Kingsport Mill is operational once again. The mill recently produced its first roll of 100% recycled containerboard, according to the company. The facility is expected to convert 660,000 tons of recovered fiber into recycled cardboard packaging each year. After Domtar idled the facility in April […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

1 charged with murder in Carter Co. drug overdose

Call for help for Wreaths Across America to meet …. Wreaths Across America wants to cover all graves in the Mountain Home National Cemetery and they've started to work towards that goal today. Boats for Haiti. Non-profit organization, Mission Navigation builds boats to help people in Haiti. Firefighter injured in...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Police searching for Johnson City Roadrunner armed robbery suspect

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that allegedly robbed a Johnson City Roadrunner Market. The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to an armed robbery at Roadrunner Market on 832 North State of Franklin Road on Jan. 16 at 8:47 p.m., a release from the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Firefighter injured in Sullivan County structure fire

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One firefighter was injured during a Sullivan County structure fire late Tuesday night. According to Fire Chief Ben Wexler with the Warriors Path VFD, units responded to a residential structure fire in the 1600 area of Moreland Drive at 11:53 p.m. Upon arrival, flames were reportedly coming through the roof […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Breakfast With Daytime: Rheatown Country Store & Deli

For our very first Breakfast With Daytime, Chris takes us for a visit to Rheatown Country Store & Deli in Greene County, for great food, fun, and folks at this wonderful local business!. For more information call 423-257-5784.
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

469
Followers
4K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy