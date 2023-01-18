UPSET IN L.A.: Roderick’s Layup Lifts Rebels Over No. 3 Chuckey-Doak; Lady Rebels Cruise

AFTON — Jase Roderick wasn’t any more surprised to score the game winning basket than his coach was to see South Greene win.

He and T.J. Buckner have run the drill too many times to count in practice. Just seconds after Chuckey-Doak had tied the game, Roderick and Buckner executed the game winning play to near perfection and lifted South Greene over the state’s third-ranked Black Knights 67-65.

Roderick brought the ball across half court and saw Buckner cutting along the sideline. After he passed to Buckner in front of the South Greene bench, Buckner found Roderick on a bounce pass for the winning layup with 2.1 seconds on the clock.

“We do this drill every day where I hit him when I’m going to the lane, where I hit T.J. and he hits me right back for the layup,” Roderick said. “Our chemistry is really good, so we just see each other.”

They now see South Greene (12-8, 4-0 District 1-2A) in control of the conference race as a result.

The Black Knights (17-3, 3-1) had one last look, but a contested runner missed its mark as time expired.

South Greene led most of the night and never trailed after scoring seven straight points to take a 7-4 lead. In fact, the Rebels led by as many as 16 points in the third quarter.

Andrew Thornburg hit a layup and a midrange jumper to put the Rebels ahead 56-41 with 5:42 remaining. Buckner’s putback made it 60-48 at the four-minute mark before Chuckey-Doak responded with a 12-0 run.

Christian Derry rebounded a missed free throw and scored the tying layup with 17 seconds remaining, setting up Roderick’s game winner.

“Very proud of my kids, especially once they tied that thing up because we could’ve laid down and gotten beat, but they didn’t,” South Greene coach Terry Hoese said. “I know most people expected us to get beat tonight, most people except for us. I felt like we could come here and compete with them, felt like we matched up, so I don’t count this as a surprise. Very happy for our kids.”

Hayden Birdwell led the Rebels with 18 points. Conner Marshall added 12 and Roderick had 11.

Birdwell and Roderick made back-to-back 3s to start the second quarter. Birdwell’s putback then made it 32-19, before a Cadin Tullock 3-pointer cut the halftime score to 32-22.

Marshall hit an early triple and went 6-of-8 at the free throw line in the second half. Six players hit from 3-point range for South Greene — the others being Cooper Kelley, Woody Hixson and Hunter Toth.

“(Birdwell) stayed out of foul trouble tonight, played a lot more minutes,” Hoese said. “We had to play some of those big guys to stay matched up and keep the advantage a little bit.”

And it worked. According to South Greene’s stats, the Rebels held a 36-24 rebounding advantage.

Isaiah Treadway led the Black Knights with a game-high 22 points, all in the second half. Treadway scored 14 in the fourth quarter alone, converting two and-ones before tying the game 60-60.

Derry scored 20 points, and Tullock hit from deep three times before finishing with 13.

SOUTH GREENE 67

CHUCKEY-DOAK 65

SG (67): Hayden Birdwell 18, Conner Marshall 12, Jase Roderick 11, T.J. Buckner 8, Andrew Thornburg 6, Cooper Kelley 5, Hunter Toth 4, Woody Hixson 3.C-D (65): Isaiah Treadway 22, Christian Derry 20, Cadin Tullock 13, Dillon Shelton 7, Ethan Grindstaff 2, Brock Rush 1.3-pointers: SG 6 (Birdwell, Hixson, Kelley, Marshall, Roderick, Toth); C-D 5 (Tullock 3, Derry, Shelton).

LADY REBELS ROLL

Stephen Gregg didn’t have to give much of a pre-game pep talk. He instilled the “next man up” mentality in the Lady Rebels a long time ago.

South Greene dressed just eight players, but depth didn’t play a factor as the Lady Rebels dominated the final three quarters to defeat Chuckey-Doak 76-40.

The Lady Rebels (12-6, 4-0 District 1-2A) claimed sole possession of first place in the conference with the win, averaging 76 points and 37 points allowed in district play.

Jordyn Roderick reached the 20-point mark again, but one stat excited her more than any of her 22 points. Her 10th rebound gave her a double-double.

”We’ve challenged them, so to see her excitement after that last one, that was awesome,” Gregg said. “What we’ve instilled in them, they’re starting to value it now. Last couple of games she’s had double digit rebounds.”

Madison Hensley matched Roderick in scoring with 22 points, 13 coming in the second quarter to help the Lady Rebels take a 39-24 halftime lead.

Roderick’s first 3-pointer began a 12-0 South Greene run, during which Hensley buried her second triple. Ryleigh Gregg then hit from deep for a 39-22 lead.

“It was really good to see Madison step up,” Gregg said. “She finally got rid of the face guard, and I’ve been telling people it’s restricted her a little bit. Her percentage went up a little bit tonight. She distributed the ball well.

Ryleigh Gregg added two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to finish with 18 points.

South Greene scored the opening six points of the second half, and the Lady Black Knights (10-11, 3-2) couldn’t get closer than 17 the rest of the way.

Freshman Ari Hoese got the start and quickly made an impact. She, Hensley and Roderick all hit from 3 in the opening minute of the game. Hoese finished with seven points.

“She’s growing now and learning our system,” Gregg said. “She’s had some games where she’s had double digit rebounds and double digit points. That helps when our bench is a deflated as it is.

“Ryleigh is another player that’s playing with more confidence on both sides of the ball … tonight we saw Ryleigh and Ari making strong finishes in the paint.”

As the coach noted, eight players have scored 17 points at least once this season.

Saniah Atchison led Chuckey-Doak with eight points. All of them came in the first quarter, and her second 3-pointer tied the score 12-12 before two Hensley free throws.

Tavyn Southerland and Faith Yokley both scored six for Chuckey-Doak, which placed 10 players in the scoring column.

SOUTH GREENE 76

CHUCKEY-DOAK 40

SG14252413—76C-D121288—40

SG (76): Madison Hensley 22, Jordyn Roderick 22, Ryleigh Gregg 18, Ari Hoese 7, Kortnei Bailey 5, Hailey Brooks 2.C-D (40): Saniah Atchison 8, Tavyn Southerland 6, Faith Yokley 6, Kennedy Brown 4, Kylie Malone 4, Hayleigh Hensley 3, Hayleigh Taylor 3, Taliah Johnson 2, Courtnee Jones 2, Montze Trejo 2.3-pointers: SG 9 (Gregg 3, Hensley 3, Roderick 2, Hoese); C-D 2 (Atchison 2).

UP NEXT

Chuckey-Doak hosts district and county rival West Greene on Friday.

South Greene visits Grainger on Friday.