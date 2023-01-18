'I'm Very Excited' - Mykhailo Mudryk On Joining Chelsea

Recent Chelsea rival Mykhailo Mudryk offered his thoughts on joining the London club.

Having now officially been confirmed as a Chelsea player, Mykhailo Mudryk has discussed his thoughts on this step in his career.

To begin with, the Ukrainian expressed his excitement to be joining the project at Stamford Bridge and his eagerness to contribute to trophies in the future.

'I’m very excited to be here and be part of the Chelsea project. This is a big club and I’m happy to be here. I want to try and help the team win titles, I want to try and improve my game and always do my best for Chelsea.'

The forward finished by reiterating his commitment to hard-work and again highlighting his excitement to get started in English football.

'My career has always been focused on hard work and that is why I’m here today. Hard work is a very strong thing for me and something I’ve always looked to do. Every match in the Premier League is very difficult but I really can’t wait to get started here.'

