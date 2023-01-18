Let's get ready to sluuuuuuurp at this year's Ramen Rumble competition at Orlando's Morimoto Asia

Lllllet's get ready toooo — nope, we're gonna stop right there, because ring announcer Michael Buffer has trademarked his distinctive catchphrase. But you know what we were gonna say. For a fifth year, the Good Salt restaurant group's Ramen Rumble returns to rock your noodly socks off, with five local chefs battling for the coveted Broth Belt.

Attendees will slurp and vote on five different steaming bowls of tasty ramen (plus a beer from Ivanhoe Brewing and a nonalcoholic beverage, included in the ticket price).



The chef-combatants are Michael Cooper (The Osprey), Hung Huynh ( Top Chef winner and culinary director of Omei Restaurant Group), Kaleb Harrell (Hawker's Asian Street Food), Michael Collantes (Soseki Modern Omakase) and Tung Phan (Camille Modern Vietnamese Tasting). Get on down there and suck it up.



5:30-7:30 p.m. and 8:30-10:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23, Morimoto Asia, Disney Springs, 1600 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista, 407-939-6686, morimotoasia.com/ramen-rumble , $95-$800.



[event-1]