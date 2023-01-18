ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Deptford, NJ

NJ.com

Camden Catholic defeats Bishop Eustace - Girls basketball recap

Kassidy Thompson scored 19 points to lead Camden Catholic past Bishop Eustace 68-37 in Pennsauken. Camden Catholic (11-6) took control early as it led 33-13 at halftime before outscoring Bishop Eustace 35-24 in the second half. Lauren Laratta led Bishop Eustace (6-8) with 11 points. The N.J. High School Sports...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Haddon Heights tops Lindenwold - Boys basketball recap

Christian Stabinski scored 19 points to lead Haddon Heights as it defeated Lindenwold 56-45 in Lindenwold. Haddon Heights (9-5) held a 31-20 lead at the half and extended its lead to 48-24 after a 17-4 run in the third quarter. Jake Silvestri posted 17 points as well with Brendan Shannon...
HADDON HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

Robbinsville over Northern Burlington - Boys basketball recap

Evan Bunnell scored a team-high 16 points to lead Robbinsville to a victory at home over Northern Burlington, 48-34. Pat Kapp made eight free throws on the way to 14 points while Matt Boss chipped in eight points for Robbinsville (11-3), which led by six after three quarters before putting things away with a 16-8 fourth quarter.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 13 Gill St. Bernard’s shoots past Hunterdon Central - Boys basketball recap

Ebrahim Kaba scored 17 points and made five of Gill St. Bernard’s 16 3-pointers as it rolled to a 74-44 victory over Hunterdon Central in Gladstone. Nick Losada had 15 points, seven assists, six rebounds and five steals for Gill St. Bernard’s (12-2), ranked No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20. Mario Castro-Sanchez added 14 points with six assists and Matthew Lardieri made four 3-pointers to account for his 12 points.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Belvidere over Manville - Girls basketball recap

Natalie Sroka scored 25 points in Belvidere’s 45-38 victory over Manville. Carlie Gubitosi added 13 points for Belvidere (7-7), which led 27-21 at halftime. For Manville (3-9), Sadie Fleming had 12 points with 16 rebounds and Hannah Janes scored 12 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
MANVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Highlights, rankings and top matches for South Jersey in Week 6

Arguably the most exciting in-season dual-meet tournament in the state will take place Friday and Saturday at Moorestown High School with 16 teams each wrestling five rounds. Teams are split into four pools and will compete in three rounds on Friday. For Saturday’s two rounds, the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place teams in each of the pools will be placed in four separate four-team brackets.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton Catholic tops Doane Academy in OT - Boys basketball recap

Tyler Hammond posted 28 points, three rebounds and three assists to lead Trenton Catholic as it defeated Doane Academy 83-69 in overtime in Burlington. Bryson Whitfield also tallied 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists with Isaiah Gore adding 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Cale Maxey posted nine points, 13 rebounds and three blocks with Javion Cesar-Jones snagging down six rebounds and Rasaan Washington dishing out seven assists.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers showed potentially fatal flaw in Michigan State loss that could be costly in March

There is no mystery to how Rutgers dropped its road game against Michigan State on Thursday. The No. 23 Scarlet Knights did not hit a vast majority of their outside shots at the Breslin Center, going 2-of-17 (11.8%) on three-pointers. They missed 15 of their first 16 attempts before guard Cam Spencer knocked one in with 12 seconds to play to knot the final score in the 70-57 loss.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

