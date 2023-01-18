Arguably the most exciting in-season dual-meet tournament in the state will take place Friday and Saturday at Moorestown High School with 16 teams each wrestling five rounds. Teams are split into four pools and will compete in three rounds on Friday. For Saturday’s two rounds, the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place teams in each of the pools will be placed in four separate four-team brackets.

MOORESTOWN, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO