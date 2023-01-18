Read full article on original website
Thornton’s double-double lifts Barnegat over Brick Township - Girls basketball recap
Emma Thornton’s 16 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and four blocks fueled Barnegat to a 54-39 victory over Brick Township in Barnegat. Cara McCoy made six 3-pointers for Barnegat (8-7) as she finished with 24 points and seven rebounds. Rian Stainton paced Brick Township (2-10) with 10 points. The...
Hidalgo’s big night helps No. 2 Paul VI crush Marlboro- Girls basketball recap
Hannah Hidalgo posted a dominant stat line of 27 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, and seven steals to propel Paul VI, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to an 81-19 victory over Marlboro in Haddonfield. Mikayla Young scored 16 points for Paul VI (12-1), who got off to a...
Kai Barckley takes Toms River South over Southern - Boys basketball recap
Kai Barckley brought a game-high 22 points as Toms River South took a fast start to the finish and won at home, 53-41, over Southern. Barckley put in five 3-pointers and went three of four from the line in his total for Toms River South (4-10), which led 26-15 at halftime.
Girls basketball recap: West Deptford double Cross-es Gateway to pick up victory
Janie Cross led the West Deptford High girls’ basketball team to a 30-27 victory over Gateway Thursday in West Deptford Township by finishing with 19 points. Jescenia Diaz and Carleen Connelly each added five points as the Eagles improved to 7-8 with their second win in a row. Angelina...
Camden Catholic defeats Bishop Eustace - Girls basketball recap
Kassidy Thompson scored 19 points to lead Camden Catholic past Bishop Eustace 68-37 in Pennsauken. Camden Catholic (11-6) took control early as it led 33-13 at halftime before outscoring Bishop Eustace 35-24 in the second half. Lauren Laratta led Bishop Eustace (6-8) with 11 points. The N.J. High School Sports...
Haddon Heights tops Lindenwold - Boys basketball recap
Christian Stabinski scored 19 points to lead Haddon Heights as it defeated Lindenwold 56-45 in Lindenwold. Haddon Heights (9-5) held a 31-20 lead at the half and extended its lead to 48-24 after a 17-4 run in the third quarter. Jake Silvestri posted 17 points as well with Brendan Shannon...
Robbinsville over Northern Burlington - Boys basketball recap
Evan Bunnell scored a team-high 16 points to lead Robbinsville to a victory at home over Northern Burlington, 48-34. Pat Kapp made eight free throws on the way to 14 points while Matt Boss chipped in eight points for Robbinsville (11-3), which led by six after three quarters before putting things away with a 16-8 fourth quarter.
Central Regional tops Manchester Township - Boys basketball recap
Miles Chevalier had a double-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals as Central Regional defeated Manchester Township 61-35 in Haledon. Jaycen Santucci also posted a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double with four blocks and four steals as well. Royalty Riley added seven points and five rebounds. Central Regional...
No. 13 Gill St. Bernard’s shoots past Hunterdon Central - Boys basketball recap
Ebrahim Kaba scored 17 points and made five of Gill St. Bernard’s 16 3-pointers as it rolled to a 74-44 victory over Hunterdon Central in Gladstone. Nick Losada had 15 points, seven assists, six rebounds and five steals for Gill St. Bernard’s (12-2), ranked No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20. Mario Castro-Sanchez added 14 points with six assists and Matthew Lardieri made four 3-pointers to account for his 12 points.
Belvidere over Manville - Girls basketball recap
Natalie Sroka scored 25 points in Belvidere’s 45-38 victory over Manville. Carlie Gubitosi added 13 points for Belvidere (7-7), which led 27-21 at halftime. For Manville (3-9), Sadie Fleming had 12 points with 16 rebounds and Hannah Janes scored 12 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
Wrestling: Highlights, rankings and top matches for South Jersey in Week 6
Arguably the most exciting in-season dual-meet tournament in the state will take place Friday and Saturday at Moorestown High School with 16 teams each wrestling five rounds. Teams are split into four pools and will compete in three rounds on Friday. For Saturday’s two rounds, the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place teams in each of the pools will be placed in four separate four-team brackets.
Cherry Hill West over Camden Tech - Girls basketball recap
Molly Bovell connected on three 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 14 points as Cherry Hill West defeated Camden Tech 54-23 in Cherry Hill. Lilly Legato had the Lions’ other two 3s and scored 10 points, and Julia Lewis also had 10 points to help Cherry Hill West improve to 9-4.
Boys Basketball: Hit hard by cancer, Cherry Hill East continues to lean on each other
You know it. I know it. The world knows it. When it comes to the South Jersey basketball community this season, no team may have been impacted by the disease more than Cherry Hill East. Hayden Laufgraben, a junior, was diagnosed with leukemia in the fall. Dave Quinn, an assistant...
Boys basketball: Crump leads Burlington Township to victory over Northern Burlington
Maurice Crump stuffed the stat sheet with 32 points to lead Burlington Township to a 73-62 victory over Northern Burlington in Columbus. Baron Davis contributed 13 points for Burlington Township (3-7). Christian Naylor led Northern Burlington with 23 points, while Tarun Aravind added 13 points in the loss. Northern Burlington...
Trenton Catholic tops Doane Academy in OT - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Hammond posted 28 points, three rebounds and three assists to lead Trenton Catholic as it defeated Doane Academy 83-69 in overtime in Burlington. Bryson Whitfield also tallied 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists with Isaiah Gore adding 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Cale Maxey posted nine points, 13 rebounds and three blocks with Javion Cesar-Jones snagging down six rebounds and Rasaan Washington dishing out seven assists.
Wrestling: Haddonfield rolls past Haddon Heights
Haddonfield cruised past Haddon Heights 67-6, in Haddon Heights. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Capital City Cancer Classic NJ takes center stage in Mercer County Saturday
By now, if you are a fan of area basketball, you will have probably heard the story of Joe Richardson. The former United States Marine, Trenton police officer, and Trenton High School boys basketball coach battled cancer twice–including a brutal battle with blood cancer–but has been in remission for years.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 5-11, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth and Salem counties for Dec. 5-11, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
News 12
Police: Man arrested for vandalizing 3 churches in Camden, Gloucester counties
Police say they have arrested the man accused of vandalizing three Catholic churches on the same day - within the span of an hour – in Camden and Gloucester counties. Peter Sirolli is accused of setting a 10-foot cross on fire on the lawn of a church in Woodbury.
Rutgers showed potentially fatal flaw in Michigan State loss that could be costly in March
There is no mystery to how Rutgers dropped its road game against Michigan State on Thursday. The No. 23 Scarlet Knights did not hit a vast majority of their outside shots at the Breslin Center, going 2-of-17 (11.8%) on three-pointers. They missed 15 of their first 16 attempts before guard Cam Spencer knocked one in with 12 seconds to play to knot the final score in the 70-57 loss.
