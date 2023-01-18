ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando rallies with cities around the country to march and mark the 50th anniversary of 'Roe v. Wade' this weekend

By McKenna Schueler
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 2 days ago
Orlando joins other cities in holding a march to commemorate 'Roe v. Wade'

It's been nearly 50 years since the Supreme Court's landmark Roe v. Wade decision, guaranteeing the constitutional right to abortion in the United States ... and seven months since the Supreme Court's conservative majority struck that down.

Since then, the abortion care landscape in the U.S. has changed dramatically. And that came after Florida's GOP-controlled legislature approved a 15-week abortion ban — a decision that has (and will continue to have) major implications for abortion care in the South.


To mark the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade , Orlando abortion-rights advocates will join a National March for Abortion Saturday. This will be an "expert-led rally followed by a march for our rights," per Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani's Mobilize RSVP page.

Noon, Saturday, Jan. 22, Orlando City Hall, 400 S. Orange Ave., mobilize.us , free.

Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

ABOUT

Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

