Orlando rallies with cities around the country to march and mark the 50th anniversary of 'Roe v. Wade' this weekend

The windows of Milk District LGBTQ+ bar District Dive — part of the Southern Nights complex at Bumby Avenue and South Street — were shot out last night in what the owners are characterizing as a hate crime. Video posted to District Dive's Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon shows the late-night shooting, which also targeted Southern Craft, as it happens. The shooting occurred after 3:30 a.m., so all the bars were closed, but several windows were shattered. The security-camera footage posted by District Dive staff appears to show a person walking slowly up to the windows at close range, with glass shattering shortly thereafter. "Early Wednesday morning between the hours of 3:30a and 4:00a the Southern Nights Complex (District Dive, Southern Craft and Southern Nights) was a target of a hate crime," read the accompanying post.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO