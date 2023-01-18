ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rafael Nadal ‘mentally destroyed’ after Australian Open exit

By Lynsey Thompson
Rafael Nadal admits his second-round defeat is difficult to accept

Defending Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal has crashed out in the second round after experiencing another injury set-back and says he feels ‘mentally destroyed’.

Nadal came into the tournament after a difficult few months which saw him hindered by recurring injuries and in bad form results wise, losing seven of his previous eleven matches.

Despite not looking his best, he managed to defeat Britain’s Jack Draper in the first round, but the 36-year-old never really looked comfortable in the second-round tie with Mackenzie McDonald.

After going two sets down, the top seed was bent over and wincing in pain before he received medical treatment for a hip injury and his wife could be seen crying in the player’s box.

The Spaniard saw the match through, losing in three straight sets 4-6, 4-6, 5-7 and afterwards he admitted he wasn’t sure what the injury means for his future career.

"I don't need to talk and explain the feelings," Nadal said.

“It was not the right moment to have something like this now. At the end, you need to keep going, no? Sometimes it's frustrating. Sometimes it's difficult to accept. Sometimes you feel super tired about all this stuff in terms of injuries.

"Yeah, can't come here or can't come here and say, lying, that the life is fantastic and staying positive and keep fighting. Not now. Tomorrow starts another day. Now it's a tough moment. It's a tough day, and you need to accept that, and keep going."

Nadal, who is the oldest active player in the top 50, has had a career plagued by injuries, even more so in the last year when he had to have pain-killing injections in his foot at Roland Garros and had to withdraw from the Wimbledon semi-final due to an abdominal tear.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has been fielding questions about his retirement for the last couple of years, and he says he admits the recurring injuries are taking their toll on him.

“You know, in the end, I can't complain about my life at all. So just in terms of sports and in terms of injuries and tough moments, I mean, that's another one,” said Nadal.

“Just can't say that I am not destroyed mentally at this time, because I will be lying.

“Yeah, it's hard for me, you know. But let's see. I mean, hopefully is nothing too bad. In the end have been three positive weeks in terms of practice."

Nadal said he is unclear how serious the hip injury is at the moment, but the worst scenario would be that it puts him out of the sport for a long time.

"So I really hope that that don't put me out of the court for a long time, because then it's tough to make all the recovery again.

“Is not only the recovery. It's all the amount of work that you need to put together to come back at a decent level.

"So I went through this process too many times in my career, and I am ready to keep doing, I think, but that's not easy, without a doubt."

