Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
Sam Bankman-Fried says both FTX and Alameda were raking in billions in profits in 2021 before token values plunged in crypto winter
"FTX International and Alameda were both legitimately and independently profitable businesses in 2021, each making billions."
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins About To Catch Traders off Guard With Massive Move
A closely followed technical analyst says that Ethereum (ETH) and the broader altcoin markets are set for an unexpected macro move to the upside. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 403,000 Twitter followers that several different metrics are suggesting that crypto markets have bottomed out and are setting the stage for the next run-up.
Coinbase is shuttering services for customers in Japan as crypto winter rages on
Coinbase is suspending the crypto exchange's operations in Japan. Customers in Japan have until February 16 to withdraw their holdings. Coinbase stock is up 53% in the past five days as crypto markets rally. Coinbase said Wednesday it will soon shutter the cryptocurrency exchange's services in Japan, citing difficult market...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
coinchapter.com
Ripple (XRP) Gains Incredible Backing, Stellar (XLM) Down 90%, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Endorsed As Top Bull Pick For 2023
Crypto has entered the mainstream economy with a market cap of $821 billion. While we focus on the benefits of a decentralized economy powered by blockchain and cryptocurrencies, financial agencies have always raised questions about its reliability. One such instance is the infamous Ripple (XRP) vs. SEC lawsuit, which is...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Genesis reportedly preps for bankruptcy filing; ConsenSys plans layoffs
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 18 saw rumors circulate suggesting that Genesis is preparing a prepackaged bankruptcy filing. Meanwhile, Ethereum development firm ConsenSys announced that it will lay off about 11% of its workforce. Elsewhere, the Hong Kong-based exchange Bitlavo has been seized, the Bank of Spain...
Business Insider
First Mover Asia: FTX’s Illiquid Holdings Filled With Tokens That Sit in Venture Funds in Which It Invested; Bitcoin Falls Below $21K
Prices: Bitcoin and ether spend their Wednesday in the red. Insights: Embattled crypto exchange FTX and several venture capital firms hold a ton of illiquid tokens such as Serum (SRM). Prices. The Market Goes to the Doges. By Sam Reynolds. Bitcoin and ether are beginning the business day in Asia...
dailycoin.com
Solana (SOL) Witnesses High Blockchain Activity, Polygon (MATIC) to Experience a Hard Fork, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Becomes the Talk of the Crypto Town
While Solana (SOL) has rapidly started to recover and experienced a surge in activity, and Polygon (MATIC) will undergo a hard fork on 17th January, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) also continues to make waves and wins the heart and money of investors. Keep reading below to learn more. Solana (SOL) starting...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Hash Rate at Near All-Time High despite Rising Mining Difficulty
The Bitcoin hash rate is trending at near all-time highs, per on-chain data on January 20, 2023. According to streams from BitInfoCharts, the Bitcoin network currently has a hash rate of 274 EH/s, up by almost one percent in the past 24 hours. Even at this pace, the hash rate is down from January 16 highs of 302 EH/s.
Expect bitcoin to top $50,000 again within a few years, Anthony Scaramucci says – as crypto markets start 2023 with a bang
Bitcoin will trade between $50,000 and $100,000 in two to three years' time, Anthony Scaramucci believes. Investors are piling back into crypto markets, with bitcoin jumping 26% and ethereum up 29% year-to-date. "You are taking on risk but you're also believing in adoption," Scaramucci told CNBC. Bitcoin could top $50,000...
investing.com
Crypto Market May Not Be Heading for a Bull Run Just Yet
© Reuters. Crypto Market May Not Be Heading for a Bull Run Just Yet. The global crypto market cap dipped 2.75% over the last 24 hours. All of the top 10 cryptos printed 24-hour losses. MATIC is the biggest loser in the top 10 cryptos list. The crypto market...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: US DoJ crypto enforcement announcement sends Bitcoin below $21,000
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $26.3 billion in the last 24 hours and currently stands at $965.18 billion — down 2.64% from $991.48 billion. Over the reporting period, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap decreased by 2.21% and 3.55% to $400.19 billion and $186.29 billion, respectively.
CoinTelegraph
Samsung’s Bitcoin ETF, $700M bust, Coinbase exits Japan: Asia Express
Our weekly roundup of news from East Asia curates the industry’s most important developments. On Jan. 13, Samsung Asset Management, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the namesake South Korean conglomerate, successfully listed the Samsung Bitcoin Futures Active ETF on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. According to local news outlet Edaily, the ETF debuted under the ticker 3135:HK and seeks to replicate the performance of spot Bitcoin by investing in Bitcoin futures listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME).
