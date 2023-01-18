ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins About To Catch Traders off Guard With Massive Move

A closely followed technical analyst says that Ethereum (ETH) and the broader altcoin markets are set for an unexpected macro move to the upside. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 403,000 Twitter followers that several different metrics are suggesting that crypto markets have bottomed out and are setting the stage for the next run-up.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange

Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Hash Rate at Near All-Time High despite Rising Mining Difficulty

The Bitcoin hash rate is trending at near all-time highs, per on-chain data on January 20, 2023. According to streams from BitInfoCharts, the Bitcoin network currently has a hash rate of 274 EH/s, up by almost one percent in the past 24 hours. Even at this pace, the hash rate is down from January 16 highs of 302 EH/s.
investing.com

Crypto Market May Not Be Heading for a Bull Run Just Yet

© Reuters. Crypto Market May Not Be Heading for a Bull Run Just Yet. The global crypto market cap dipped 2.75% over the last 24 hours. All of the top 10 cryptos printed 24-hour losses. MATIC is the biggest loser in the top 10 cryptos list. The crypto market...
CoinTelegraph

Samsung’s Bitcoin ETF, $700M bust, Coinbase exits Japan: Asia Express

Our weekly roundup of news from East Asia curates the industry’s most important developments. On Jan. 13, Samsung Asset Management, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the namesake South Korean conglomerate, successfully listed the Samsung Bitcoin Futures Active ETF on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. According to local news outlet Edaily, the ETF debuted under the ticker 3135:HK and seeks to replicate the performance of spot Bitcoin by investing in Bitcoin futures listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME).

