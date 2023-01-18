ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

In a Tokyo Supermarket, Signs of Struggle for Japanese Business

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese supermarket owner Hiromichi Akiba has built his bustling business through close ties with his neighbourhood - the reason, he says, he can't make the price hikes on his wares that would allow him to give his workers a pay rise. Steep price increases on surging raw...
CBS News

Margarine and butter prices are soaring. Here's why.

The cost of butter and margarine has skyrocketed over the last year, one of several humble kitchen staples that have surged in price amid the fiercest inflation in 40 years. As of December margarine prices were up a whopping 44% from a year ago, according to the Consumer Price Index, while butter prices jumped 31% during the same period. The average price of butter soared to $4.81 per pound in December, up from $3.47 a year prior, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
Carscoops

China Surpasses Germany To Become World’s Second-Largest Auto Exporter

China increased its vehicle exports by more than 54 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year. That was enough to propel the country into second place globally, in terms of auto exports. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that the country shipped 3.11 million vehicles to foreign countries...
investing.com

Australian Dollar Hits 5-Month High on Soft U.S. Data

The Australian dollar punched across the symbolic 70 line earlier on Thursday for the first time since August. The AUD/USD pair has given up all of these gains and is unchanged at 0.6986 in the North American session. US Retail Sales Fall. December didn’t bring much cheer to retailers, as...
US News and World Report

Davos 2023: Moderna CEO Says He Wants to Have MRNA Factory on Every Continent

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said he would like to have factories making vaccines based on its messenger RNA technology on every continent as the U.S. company prepares to build four facilities. "We're talking to a couple more countries because I would really like on every...
TechCrunch

Sequoia India-backed GoMechanic cuts 70% jobs after grave errors in financial reporting

The move comes as the Gurgaon-headquartered GoMechanic has been struggling to raise funds for over a year despite reaching advanced stages of deliberations with several investors amid concerns of serious errors in financial reporting. The startup was in talks early last year to raise a round of funding led by Tiger Global at over $1 billion valuation, TechCrunch reported.
Engadget

Ubisoft staff in Paris will strike over working conditions

It's Ubisoft's turn to face strikes from unhappy game developers. Solidaires Informatique Jeu Vidéo has called for Ubisoft Paris employees to strike on January 27th to demand better working conditions. The labor union wants an "immediate" 10 percent salary increase to account for inflation and improved hours that include a four-day work week. Solidaires Informatique also wants greater transparency on workforce changes, as well as pledges to avoid thinly-disguised firings and "abusive" management practices that push staff to quit.
BBC

Why inflation is falling but prices are still rising

Every month we report the UK's inflation figures, but what does this percentage going up or down actually mean for your money?. The inflation figure gives us an idea of how fast the cost of living is rising in the UK but here are a few things you might not know.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gains for tech stocks help soften Wall Street's rough week

NEW YORK — (AP) — A rough week for Wall Street appears to be heading for a calmer end, with gains for some big tech-oriented stocks on Friday helping to steady the market. The S&P 500 was 0.6% higher in morning trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 36 points, or 0.1%, at 33,080, as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 1.1% higher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy