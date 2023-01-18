Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
In a Tokyo Supermarket, Signs of Struggle for Japanese Business
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese supermarket owner Hiromichi Akiba has built his bustling business through close ties with his neighbourhood - the reason, he says, he can't make the price hikes on his wares that would allow him to give his workers a pay rise. Steep price increases on surging raw...
First raise for Japan day labourer in 20 years, but McDonald's out of reach
TOKYO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Masami Fujino got his first raise in 20 years recently, but it's still not enough to let the Tokyo day labourer treat himself to plain McDonald's hamburgers as much as he used to.
Margarine and butter prices are soaring. Here's why.
The cost of butter and margarine has skyrocketed over the last year, one of several humble kitchen staples that have surged in price amid the fiercest inflation in 40 years. As of December margarine prices were up a whopping 44% from a year ago, according to the Consumer Price Index, while butter prices jumped 31% during the same period. The average price of butter soared to $4.81 per pound in December, up from $3.47 a year prior, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
US News and World Report
U.S. Treasury Team Heading to China in February to Prepare Yellen's Trip -Sources
DAVOS, Switzerland/DAKAR (Reuters) - A team of U.S. Treasury officials will visit China in February to prepare for a visit by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, two sources familiar with the plans told Reuters on Thursday. Treasury announced Yellen's plans to travel to China and welcome her counterparts to the...
Carscoops
China Surpasses Germany To Become World’s Second-Largest Auto Exporter
China increased its vehicle exports by more than 54 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year. That was enough to propel the country into second place globally, in terms of auto exports. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that the country shipped 3.11 million vehicles to foreign countries...
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The mega-cap tech trade that has dominated markets since the Great Recession will "underperform in coming years," Bank of America said.
US hit 'turning point' with China: Intel CEO
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger praises the CHIPS and Science Act for advancing the U.S. semiconductor industry to compete with China while at the World Economic Forum.
msn.com
Gold ends lower as investors weigh Fed rate-hike talk, even as U.S. wholesale inflation and retail sales fall
Gold prices ended with a loss on Wednesday, after tapping their highest levels since April, pressured by the latest interest-rate talk from Federal Reserve officials, even as the latest U.S. economic data revealed wholesale inflation and retail sales both slowed in December. Price action. Gold futures for February delivery edged...
investing.com
Australian Dollar Hits 5-Month High on Soft U.S. Data
The Australian dollar punched across the symbolic 70 line earlier on Thursday for the first time since August. The AUD/USD pair has given up all of these gains and is unchanged at 0.6986 in the North American session. US Retail Sales Fall. December didn’t bring much cheer to retailers, as...
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: Moderna CEO Says He Wants to Have MRNA Factory on Every Continent
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said he would like to have factories making vaccines based on its messenger RNA technology on every continent as the U.S. company prepares to build four facilities. "We're talking to a couple more countries because I would really like on every...
Oil prices settle higher on hopes of China demand rebound
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled higher on Tuesday in choppy trading after China posted weak but expectation-beating annual economic growth data and on hopes that a recent shift in its COVID-19 policy will boost fuel demand.
US News and World Report
Japan to Roll Out Plans to Back Ukraine at 'Appropriate Time', U.S. Official Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japan is engaged deeply on issues in Ukraine and is expected to roll out plans at the "appropriate time" to support Kyiv against Russia's invasion, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday. "Prime Minister Kishida has a game plan and is already engaged deeply on...
TechCrunch
Sequoia India-backed GoMechanic cuts 70% jobs after grave errors in financial reporting
The move comes as the Gurgaon-headquartered GoMechanic has been struggling to raise funds for over a year despite reaching advanced stages of deliberations with several investors amid concerns of serious errors in financial reporting. The startup was in talks early last year to raise a round of funding led by Tiger Global at over $1 billion valuation, TechCrunch reported.
Engadget
Ubisoft staff in Paris will strike over working conditions
It's Ubisoft's turn to face strikes from unhappy game developers. Solidaires Informatique Jeu Vidéo has called for Ubisoft Paris employees to strike on January 27th to demand better working conditions. The labor union wants an "immediate" 10 percent salary increase to account for inflation and improved hours that include a four-day work week. Solidaires Informatique also wants greater transparency on workforce changes, as well as pledges to avoid thinly-disguised firings and "abusive" management practices that push staff to quit.
BBC
Why inflation is falling but prices are still rising
Every month we report the UK's inflation figures, but what does this percentage going up or down actually mean for your money?. The inflation figure gives us an idea of how fast the cost of living is rising in the UK but here are a few things you might not know.
Amazon and Microsoft confirm the dismissal of more than 28,000 employees and AI has to do with decisions
The crisis in technology companies is not over yet, since Microsoft and Amazon are joined by companies such as Meta (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp), SalesForce and Twitter in the massive layoffs of employees for a few months.
Morale at Japan big manufacturers logs first negative reading in 2 years -Reuters Tankan
TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Business confidence at big Japanese firms slid in January with manufacturers showing a negative reading for the first time in two years, the Reuters Tankan survey found, reflecting a slow recovery from the pandemic amid a global economic downturn and rising living costs.
December US home sales fall, capping nearly 18% drop in 2022
The National Association of Realtors said Friday that existing home sales totaled 5.03 million last year, a 17.8% decline from 2021.
The CEO of Uniliver says we might be at ‘peak inflation’ but prices are still going up
Prices on consumer goods are likely to move even higher in the coming months, according to Unilever CEO Alan Jope. The head of the company that controls well-known brands such as Ben & Jerry’s, Dove, Hellmann’s and Vaseline, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, said that while he believes inflation might have peaked, prices have not.
Gains for tech stocks help soften Wall Street's rough week
NEW YORK — (AP) — A rough week for Wall Street appears to be heading for a calmer end, with gains for some big tech-oriented stocks on Friday helping to steady the market. The S&P 500 was 0.6% higher in morning trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 36 points, or 0.1%, at 33,080, as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 1.1% higher.
