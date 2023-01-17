Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Anonymous Chinese Donors Funneled Millions into the Penn Biden Center Since Biden Took Office in January of 2021: ReportWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Related
umterps.com
No. 11 Maryland Set for Sunday Matchup at Nebraska
COLLEGE PARK, MD -- The 11th-ranked Maryland women's basketball team (15-4, 6-2 B1G) will play at Nebraska (12-7, 4-4) Sunday at 2 p.m. ET at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. The Terps-Huskers game will be streamed on B1G+. 2022-23 STORYLINES. What's UP. Maryland won at Wisconsin, 77-64, Thursday night in...
Dug McDaniel rips Michigan fan base after loss to Maryland
What’s Next for McDaniel and Michigan Basketball Team?. On Thursday night, Dug McDaniel the Michigan Wolverines basketball team had a golden opportunity to pick up a huge road win in the Big Ten when they took on Maryland. Unfortunately, things did not go as planned for the Wolverines, and one of the many reasons why was the play of McDaniel, who finished the game with just four points. Following the game, McDaniel took to Twitter to call out the Wolverines fan base for saying he should be “benched.”
umterps.com
Sellers Stars As No. 11 Terps Top Badgers, 77-64
"I thought we came out from the tip and really set the tone, especially with Shy and Faith. They were really ready to help us on both ends of the floor and obviously the hot hand that Shy had was fun to see and they didn't have an answer for her. Anytime you can go on the road and get a win in conference play, Ill take it."
No. 3 Purdue cruises at Maryland, 61-39
No. 3 Purdue needed little time pulling away from host Minnesota on Thursday evening. The Boilermakers used a 13-0 run during the later stages of the first half to spark a 19-point halftime lead and pushed it's lead to 29 points late in the game before claiming a 61-39 win.
umterps.com
No. 11 Terps to Open Road Swing at Wisconsin
COLLEGE PARK, MD -- The 11th-ranked Maryland women's basketball team (14-4, 5-2 B1G) will open a two-game road swing with a matchup at Wisconsin (6-12, 2-5) Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Kohl Center in Madison. The Terps-Badgers game will be streamed on B1G+. 2022-23 STORYLINES. What's UP. Maryland...
umterps.com
Tennis Season Preview: Q&A With Mary Brumfield
With the Maryland Terrapin tennis program off to a 1-0 start with a 7-0 win over Georgetown to start the 2023 season, sophomore Mary Brumfield sat down with umterps.com to discuss everything from her tennis origins, to a reflection of her freshman campaign, to a look ahead at the upcoming season.
Hoya
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL | Despite Tight First Half Battle, Hoyas Fall to No. 5 UConn
Georgetown University women’s basketball mounted an impressive effort against the No. 5-ranked University of Connecticut Huskies, ultimately losing 50-65 against the powerhouse program. Playing in front of a large crowd of Husky fans in Hartford, Conn., the Hoyas (9-9, 2-7 Big East) came out of the gates aggressive, not...
DMV high school boys basketball rankings (1/19/23)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school boys basketball teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. Records and information is as of […]
umterps.com
Women's Lacrosse Tickets on Sale
Women's lacrosse tickets are on sale! Purchase here. All games will be played at SECU Stadium due to renovations at the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex. Purchase a pride pass and receive general admission to all men's lacrosse, women's lacrosse, wrestling and baseball home events for the low price of $49. You can purchase mezzanine season tickets for $60 here and single game tickets here.
SLIDESHOW: Wes Moore, Aruna Miller make history in Annapolis
Gov. Wes Moore and wife, Dawn, embrace after Moore was sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore kisses daughter, Mia, after being sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Wes Moore is sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland by Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Fader, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and son, James,...
umterps.com
Terps Continue Strong Performance In Classroom During Fall 2022 Semester
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - University of Maryland Athletics programs continued their strong performances in the classroom in the Fall 2022 semester. Maryland's student-athletes combined to record a 3.138 grade point average during the semester, the fourth semester in a row with a GPA of better than 3.0 and 11th time in 13 semesters with a better than 3.0 cumulative GPA.
Local Labor Pioneer Geraldine Boykin Dies
One of the most astute political strategists to ever work in the labor movement — Geraldine P. Boykin — died on Jan. 13. The post Local Labor Pioneer Geraldine Boykin Dies appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WTOP
Regal Cinemas closing 3 DC-area movie theaters
Regal Cinemas, whose parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy reorganization in September, has released a list of 39 theater locations that will be closing this year. It includes theaters at D.C.’s Gallery Place and Rockville and Bowie in Maryland. They may close as soon as Feb. 15. Other D.C.-area...
Hilltop
Campus Life Staff Serves Students on the First ‘Soul Food Thursday’ of the Semester
Members of Howard University Campus Life staff served students lunch on the first Thursday of the spring semester as part of their “Back to the Mecca” Spring 2023 welcome week. On Jan. 12, a line of over 200 students extended throughout the Blackburn Café basement floor and up...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. board of education selects new chair, vice chair
Amid ongoing allegations of strife among members of the Prince George’s County Board of Education, new leaders are gearing up to steer the Maryland school system. Judy Mickens-Murray has been chosen to serve as chair of the board, while Lolita E. Walker was selected to be vice chair. “I...
Comments / 0