ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
tinyhousetalk.com

30 Ft Tiny Home with First Floor Bedroom For Sale

Here’s a beautiful tiny home that’s all one floor for sale in Texas. It has all you need for full-time living, including a lovely kitchen with full-sized appliances. There’s a bathroom with a glass-door walk-in shower, and the bedroom has tons of rooms to walk around the bed and plenty of built-in storage for a normal-sized wardrobe. What do you think?
TEXAS STATE
thespruce.com

12 Types of Tables and How to Choose One

While it may seem like a table is a table, there are many different types of this key piece of furniture. From dining and coffee tables, to drink or console tables, you will find they come in various styles, materials, sizes, and colors, as well as price points, of course. Some have a clear function and only work in certain rooms in a home, while others are incredibly versatile and could serve a number of purposes—from a nightstand in the bedroom to an end table in the living room. Use our guide to learn about the 12 most commonly used types of tables and learn how to choose the right one for your home.
ktalnews.com

Looking to redesign your living space? These bold paint shades may be just what you need

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Everyone gets tired of how their home looks eventually. There are many ways to tackle the sense of ennui that comes from always being in the same place. You could go the easy route and simply rearrange your furniture, or perhaps buy new pieces. You could go the hard route, sell everything and move. Or you could go somewhere in the middle, and give your walls a fresh coat of paint. Even with an identical furniture setup, a different color can greatly shift the atmosphere and your mindset. Make sure you love and understand the color you choose before it’s too late.
New York Post

The 7 best removable wallpapers, according to an expert

Whether we’re talking about temporary patterns and prints to cover your bland dorm room walls or glimmering new roll that’ll serve as your living room’s accent wall, tapping into reusable wallpaper is a must. It looks, feels and sounds simple (peel and stick, right? Just adhering it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy