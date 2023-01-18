While it may seem like a table is a table, there are many different types of this key piece of furniture. From dining and coffee tables, to drink or console tables, you will find they come in various styles, materials, sizes, and colors, as well as price points, of course. Some have a clear function and only work in certain rooms in a home, while others are incredibly versatile and could serve a number of purposes—from a nightstand in the bedroom to an end table in the living room. Use our guide to learn about the 12 most commonly used types of tables and learn how to choose the right one for your home.

