CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: United Airlines, Moderna, IBM and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. – Moderna rose 7.5% after the pharmaceutical company said Tuesday that its RSV vaccine is 84% effective in preventing disease in older adults. A clinical trial also showed no safety concerns for the vaccine, which uses the same messenger RNA technology as the Moderna Covid-19 shot.
CNBC

Credit Suisse CEO says outflows have reduced 'very significantly' as overhaul progresses

The bank in November projected a $1.6 billion fourth-quarter loss after announcing a raft of measures to address persistent underperformance in its investment bank and a series of risk and compliance failures. As part of the overhaul, Credit Suisse shareholders in November greenlit a $4.2 billion capital raise, including a...
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
NASDAQ

3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock

Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Chicago

Jim Cramer Likes These 5 ‘Reasonably' Valued Stocks in the S&P 500

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could be great additions to portfolios. “We only want … stocks if they’re reasonably valued because this market has very little patience for anything expensive,” he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday...
WGAU

Wall Street has biggest pullback of the year, led by tech

Wall Street had its biggest pullback of the year Wednesday after a broad slide for stocks wiped out much of the benchmark S&P 500 index's gains from last week. The S&P 500 fell 1.6% after having been up as much as 0.6% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.8% and the Nasdaq composite slid 1.2%, ending a seven-day winning streak. The losses are reversal for the market, which kicked off the year with a two-week rally.
Zacks.com

Stock Market News for Jan 17, 2023

Wall Street remained closed on Monday to celebrate MLK Day, usually observed on the third Monday in January. Fourth-quarter earnings numbers released by big banks in the previous session primarily moved the markets. All three major indexes ended in the green. How Did the Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial...
Traders Magazine

AI: A Cost-Efficient Play That Will Fuel Continued Growth of the Equities Market

In general, the goal of trading is to make a profit. Its process is tied to decision-making and technical analysis based on statistical data. The analysis and search for market patterns can be performed by humans – and increasingly by technology, like artificial intelligence. For example, institutional investors have...
wealthyretirement.com

When’s the Next Dividend Cut for This 12.8% Yielder?

Mortgage real estate investment trust AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) is one of the most requested stocks in the Safety Net column because of its double-digit yield. Since it’s so popular, I make sure to review it at least once a year. Last year, the stock received a “D”...
investing.com

Ericsson shares slide as earnings disappoint

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Ericsson on Friday reported lower than expected fourth-quarter core earnings as sales of 5G equipment slowed in high-margin markets such as the United States, sending the Swedish company's shares to their lowest since 2018. Ericsson (BS:ERICAs) is the latest tech company to show the impact of customers tightening...

