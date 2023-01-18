Read full article on original website
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: United Airlines, Moderna, IBM and more
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. – Moderna rose 7.5% after the pharmaceutical company said Tuesday that its RSV vaccine is 84% effective in preventing disease in older adults. A clinical trial also showed no safety concerns for the vaccine, which uses the same messenger RNA technology as the Moderna Covid-19 shot.
Value Crushes Growth to Start 2023: 7 Defensive ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With Big Dividends
Value stocks are outpacing growth stocks so far this year. These seven outstanding picks come with healthy and dependable dividends and offer slow and steady growth with the ability to weather economic storms.
CNBC
Credit Suisse CEO says outflows have reduced 'very significantly' as overhaul progresses
The bank in November projected a $1.6 billion fourth-quarter loss after announcing a raft of measures to address persistent underperformance in its investment bank and a series of risk and compliance failures. As part of the overhaul, Credit Suisse shareholders in November greenlit a $4.2 billion capital raise, including a...
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
Meet Sam Trabucco, the Alameda exec who oversaw the development of the crypto hedge fund's ultra-risky trading strategies
Sam Trabucco stepped down as the co-CEO of trading firm Alameda Research in August, just months before Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire filed for bankruptcy and lost $8 billion of customer money. Around the time of his departure in late August, he tweeted, "But if I've learned anything at Alameda, it's...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
Goldman Sachs Has 6 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Soft 2023 Economic Landing
These six top Goldman Sachs stock picks offer dependable dividends and should outperform if the economy sees a soft landing (avoids a deep recession). Financial stocks dominate the list, as they tend to benefit when interest rates are higher.
Jim Cramer Likes These 5 ‘Reasonably' Valued Stocks in the S&P 500
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could be great additions to portfolios. “We only want … stocks if they’re reasonably valued because this market has very little patience for anything expensive,” he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday...
Markets and the economy are facing a meltdown in 2023 that could escalate into a new world war, says market veteran who called the dot-com bust
A veteran trend watcher who called the dot-com bust warned of dire consequences if the Fed takes it too far in raising interest rates.
Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Goes Wild
Even though retailer Bed Bath & Beyond probably will declare bankruptcy soon, its stock has been on a rollercoaster lately.
Wall Street has biggest pullback of the year, led by tech
Wall Street had its biggest pullback of the year Wednesday after a broad slide for stocks wiped out much of the benchmark S&P 500 index's gains from last week. The S&P 500 fell 1.6% after having been up as much as 0.6% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.8% and the Nasdaq composite slid 1.2%, ending a seven-day winning streak. The losses are reversal for the market, which kicked off the year with a two-week rally.
Zacks.com
Stock Market News for Jan 17, 2023
Wall Street remained closed on Monday to celebrate MLK Day, usually observed on the third Monday in January. Fourth-quarter earnings numbers released by big banks in the previous session primarily moved the markets. All three major indexes ended in the green. How Did the Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial...
FTX money trails leading to politicians, media, and other crypto exchanges point to the deep influence of Sam Bankman-Fried
Insider's Phil Rosen explains the strangest and latest developments surrounding the now-defunct crypto firm and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried.
Traders Magazine
AI: A Cost-Efficient Play That Will Fuel Continued Growth of the Equities Market
In general, the goal of trading is to make a profit. Its process is tied to decision-making and technical analysis based on statistical data. The analysis and search for market patterns can be performed by humans – and increasingly by technology, like artificial intelligence. For example, institutional investors have...
msn.com
Dow comes off session low, still down for third straight day as investors digest mixed signals on economy
U.S. stocks slumped for a third straight session Thursday as investors weighed mixed signals on the strength of the economy and digested another round of corporate earnings reports for more signs of the pace and scope of future Federal Reserve interest rate increases. How stocks are trading. The Dow Jones...
wealthyretirement.com
When’s the Next Dividend Cut for This 12.8% Yielder?
Mortgage real estate investment trust AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) is one of the most requested stocks in the Safety Net column because of its double-digit yield. Since it’s so popular, I make sure to review it at least once a year. Last year, the stock received a “D”...
investing.com
Ericsson shares slide as earnings disappoint
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Ericsson on Friday reported lower than expected fourth-quarter core earnings as sales of 5G equipment slowed in high-margin markets such as the United States, sending the Swedish company's shares to their lowest since 2018. Ericsson (BS:ERICAs) is the latest tech company to show the impact of customers tightening...
