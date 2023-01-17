Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mymotherlode.com
Griswold, Elvin
Elvin R. Griswold, Jr., 86, of Sonora, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Avalon Care Center in Sonora. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 01/13/2023. Age: 86. Residence: Sonora, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Moreno, Isidore
Isidore Hernandez Moreno, born December 14, 1949 went to be with the Lord on January 12, 2023. He was a resident of Tuolumne for 23 years. He was born in Tucson, AZ to Dolores Mora Moreno and Jesus Ruiz Moreno. He is survived by his loving wife Sheila, Daughter Christine, and sons Sonny and Ezekiel.
mymotherlode.com
Hilgersom, Raymond
Raymond Gerard Hilgersom, born in San Jose, CA on August 6, 1962 passed away December, 28, 2022. After working in the Bay area for many years, he moved to Sonora, his favorite place. He was employed at Sonora High School as a custodian and made many friends there. He liked his job.
mymotherlode.com
Missing Man Found Dead In The Twain Harte Area
Twain Harte, CA – A man who went missing in Twain Harte over the weekend has been found dead. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian confirmed to Clarke Broadcasting that 46-year-old Arturo Madrid Jr. of Ponderosa Hills was found deceased in the Twain Harte area this afternoon near the location he was last seen and that his next of kin was notified. She added, “He was located in a small body of water near the area he was last seen. We do not suspect any foul play at this time, and this investigation is ongoing.”
mymotherlode.com
Update: Major Power Outage In Calaveras County
Update at 5:45 p.m.: PG&E reports that power has been restored to all 7,166 customers n Calaveras County along the Highway 4 corridor from Vallecito, skipping Murphys, to just before Dorrington. Their electricity was out for almost three hours. The utility initially blamed the outage on the weather, but then switched the cause to equipment issues.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Rollover Crash Blocked Snell Street In Sonora
Update at 8:47am: The Sonora PD reports that the crash on Snell Street has been cleaned up and traffic is again moving freely. No additional information is immediately available, but multiple vehicles were involved. Original story posted at 7:40am: Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department reports that there is...
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras County Receives Cleanup Assistance
San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County residents and businesses are getting some much-needed tools to assist in their cleanup efforts. The American Red Cross is distributing emergency supplies at two locations this week. The clean-up kits have a variety of household cleaners that include:. Bucket clean-up kits contain:. o...
mymotherlode.com
Sonora Woman Arrested for Driving Toward Officer
Sonora, CA – A Sonora woman being sought for a possible residential break-in sped her vehicle toward an officer investigating the case. Sonora Police were called to the 100 block of North Stewart Street near the Elkin Street intersection recently for a report of a female subject attempting to break into a residence. When they arrived on the scene, units were unable to locate the woman.
mymotherlode.com
Brawl Between Two Woman Results In One Arrest
Twain Harte, CA – Two women came to blows at a Twain Harte restaurant and had to be pulled apart, resulting in one of them being handcuffed. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched recently to the Eproson House restaurant in the 22900 block of Twain Harte Drive, near Meadow Lane, for a report of a physical altercation between two females. Once they arrived on the scene, they learned that the two were arguing over a man. Sheriff’s officials report that 41-year-old Misty Rae Verkuyl of Twain Harte reportedly punched the other female in the face, erupting into a full-blown brawl, which ended when they were pulled apart by restaurant security guards. The other female had visible injuries to her face, which required medical attention, according to sheriff’s officials.
mymotherlode.com
Sonora Man Arrested For Rape And Incest
Sonora, CA – A Sonora man has been arrested for incest, rape and kidnapping of a minor relative. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian reported that 26-year-old Cornelio Correa-Martinez was arrested this past Friday in the area of the Junction Shopping Center on Mono Way in East Sonora. The detectives also served a search warrant at his residence in the area of Rogers Road in Sonora. Boujikian did not disclose whether any evidence was found or taken from the home during the search of his home.
mymotherlode.com
Deadly Crash On Highway 4 In Calaveras County
Arnold, CA — First responders are on the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 4 in the Arnold area that may have begun as a medical issue. The CHP reports that a 79-year-old Arnold man was driving a Jeep Wrangler along the highway near the Oak Court intersection when the SUV smashed into a snow bank. They add that this may have been the result of a medical issue suffered by the driver. CPR was performed on the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is not being released pending notification of family.
mymotherlode.com
Supervisors To Discuss TCEDA And Juvenile Detention Grant
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning. One of the items on the agenda is to officially dissolve the former Joint Powers Agreement for the Tuolumne County Economic Development Authority with the City of Sonora. It was last active four years ago prior to the exit of Larry Cope and has recently been dormant. Economic development efforts are now overseen by the County Administrator’s Office.
mymotherlode.com
Deadly HWY 12 Crash In Calaveras County Led To DUI Arrest
Wallace, CA – A two-vehicle crash yesterday morning on Highway 12 in the Wallace area of Calaveras County left one person dead and a driver arrested for DUI. The collision happened at 11:44 a.m. on Wednesday at the Wards Avenue intersection, south of Camache Reservoir. The CHP has not identified the driver, a 26-year-old man from Lodi, or his deceased passenger, a 23-year-old Stockton woman, pending family notification.
mymotherlode.com
Tuesday Power Outages And School Delays
Sonora, CA — Many schools in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties are starting late this morning due to icy conditions. There are still some power outages across the region this morning after a day that brought heavy rain and low-elevation snow. There were many downed trees, mudslides, and flooded roads.
mymotherlode.com
Suspect Arrested In Connection To Several Burglaries
Amador County, CA – A suspect has been arrested after a string of burglaries in the Fiddletown area of Amador County. The break-ins occurred over the last two months. The sheriff’s office investigation led to the search of a Jackson residence belonging to Dirk Caviglia. Sheriff’s detectives report that it turned up evidence related to the burglaries, including the bolt cutters and a stolen firearm, shown in the image box photo, but no description of stolen items that were found. There was also a large amount of methamphetamine confiscated during the search. The exact amount of the drugs was not released.
mymotherlode.com
Emergency Tree Removal In Downtown Murphys
Murphys, CA — There is a road closure that will disrupt traffic in downtown Murphys until about 4pm. The Calaveras County Public Works Department reports that a tree needs to urgently be removed at 457 Main Street. Because of the activity, Main Street is closed to vehicle traffic between Church Street and Algiers Street. A marked detour is set up around the downtown area. Be prepared for a minor traffic delay.
mymotherlode.com
Man Attacks Woman With Pipe Outside Sonora Business
Sonora, CA – An altercation outside of a Sonora store resulted in the arrest of a man for attacking a woman with a pipe. Sonora Police report that officers responded recently to the Crossroads Shopping Center on Sanguinetti Road after being alerted to an altercation between a male and female in front of the Walmart store. When officers arrived on the scene, they contacted the involved individuals. They determined that 29-year-old Timothy Michael Barlass, a Sonora transient, had physically assaulted the female with a PVC pipe, according to police spokesperson Cpl. Thomas Brickley. He noted that the female victim had visible signs of injuries. Brickley also detailed that this was not a random attack because the two are known to be in a relationship.
mymotherlode.com
One Highway Into Yosemite Temporarily Closed By Rockslide
Mariposa, CA – A rockslide has closed a section of one of the highways into Yosemite National Park. “Heavy precipitation from a series of winter storms in the region destabilized the slope and caused the slide,” shared Caltrans officials. The slide happened on Sunday (Jan. 15), but cleanup...
mymotherlode.com
Revised Plan For New Housing Subdivision In Groveland
Groveland, CA — A proposed zoning change is being reviewed by Tuolumne County leaders for 78 acres of land east of the intersection of Ferretti Road and Clements Road in Groveland. The Community Development Department says it would change the zoning from “Exclusive Agricultural” to “Residential Estate, Five Acre...
mymotherlode.com
Local California Assemblyman Calls For More Water Projects
Sacramento, CA — Republican Heath Flora, whose California Assembly district stretches into the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County, along with communities like Oakdale and La Grange, is urging Governor Newsom to take bold action on water. Flora joined other GOP lawmakers at a press conference in Sacramento, and argued,...
Comments / 0