Read full article on original website
Jennifer ~not Jen~
2d ago
Love this now this is what I like to see 2 humans just hanging out enjoying each other’s company without worrying about what other ppl think 💪🏻🤗♥️🙏🏻
Reply
13
Otis Jones
2d ago
this is what I say no matter what background you come from you see someone need help you help them you see someone need to be talked to you talk to them try to help them with their situation try to be part of the solution God bless that office and God bless that woman and this article that we see we all should learn from it and pass it on
Reply
13
Fentanyl Kills
2d ago
we need more compassion and empathy towards people down on their luck. kudos to this officer for having both. God bless you always 🙏
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Upworthy
Homeless man asks restaurant if they have food to spare. He was offered a chair and anything on menu
It is often considered good practice for restaurants to give their spare food to people in need at the end of the day. Most don't follow this practice, causing a lot of food to go to waste. However, one restaurant is being commended for the way they treated a homeless man asking for spare food. Ronda Chung was at El Sur Street Food Co in Little Rock and they observed something very heartwarming.
8 Teen Girls Met on Social Media Before Allegedly 'Swarming,' Murdering Stranger, May Have Sought Alcohol
A friend of the victim's told local outlets that she was with him during the attack and that he tried to defend her After eight teen girls were accused of stabbing a 59-year-old Toronto man to death over the weekend, city residents and officials are reeling from the violent incident. Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement that he was "deeply disturbed" by the crime. "Everyone in our city deserves to be treated with dignity and respect," he said. "I am so saddened … that a man...
Upmarket San Francisco art gallery owner speaks out after spraying homeless woman with hose to scare her off
An owner of an upmarket San Francisco art gallery has spoken out after he was filmed spraying water on a homeless woman with a hose to scare her off The viral video had sparked widespread criticism.Speaking to local media outlets who traced him down, Collier Gwin, the owner of art gallery Foster-Gwin Art and Antiques, admitted to his actions but went on to defend himself.“I totally understand what an awful thing that is to do, but I also understand what an awful thing it is to leave her on the streets,” he told ABC7 news.The video was recorded by...
Daily Beast
Disturbing Video Shows Ohio Cop Repeatedly Punch Black Woman
Two Ohio police officers are under investigation after a witness filmed a cop viciously punch a Black woman in the face while making an arrest. The video came to light on Tuesday, when local news outlet Dayton 24/7 shared footage on Facebook from a bystander showing a Butler Township officer repeatedly punching the woman.
Man told police he was ill the day toddler walked outside with a handgun
The purported father of a toddler seen in the entryway of an Indiana apartment complex waving a handgun said he was ill and unaware the boy had left the residence.
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
A California man stepped out of his car to take a phone call. Moments later, a four-foot boulder crushed his vehicle.
"The windshields are all broken, and the frame of the car is just all twisted," Mauricio Henao said after his car was totaled by a boulder in Malibu.
Man Filmed Spraying Homeless Woman Says He Would Do It Again: Report
A man who was filmed spraying a homeless woman with a hose in San Francisco while ordering her to move later claimed he has no regrets—and that he’d do it all again if given the chance. The footage of Collier Gwin spraying the unidentified woman hit social media on Monday, with viewers quickly expressing outrage and disbelief. Bystander video shows the woman sitting on the ground in front of a business–the Barbarossa Lounge–yelling at the man as he tells her to go away. “In that situation, the street was being washed and she refused to move,” Gwin, who owns an...
The mother dumped their own newborn baby because the child was black.
The white mother abandoned their own newborn child because the child was black.Photo byWilliam Fortunato/ Pexels. The white mother abandoned their own newborn child because the child was black.
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.
Mary Crocker lived in Van Buren, Arkansas, with her four young children including a four-month-old baby boy named Matthew; her husband was serving time and she was raising the children alone.
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
Teen girl inspected for 'cleanliness' at junior high school: 'You need to take a hot bath'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother was a junior high school student in the 1950s when the teacher announced the school nurse would be inspecting her and her classmates for cleanliness. Knowing her undergarments were dingy, my mother panicked at the thought of being "inspected."
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.
It was a typical evening in the High Hill development of Logan Township, New Jersey, where 41-year-old United States Marine Gunnery Sgt. James Sutton lived with his wife, 32-year-old Vivian, and their 7-year-old daughter, Stacy, in their split-level home on Arrowood Place. James worked as the operations chief of recruiting at the 4th Marine Corps Headquarters at the Philadelphia Naval Base, and Vivian worked for a check-cashing business in Philadelphia.
Upworthy
Gay dads adopt six siblings so they can grow up together after they spent 4 years in foster care
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on February 16, 2022. A gay couple from Pennsylvania adopted six siblings who remained in foster care for 1,640 days. Steve Anderson-McLean and Rob Anderson-McLean adopted all of the kids to prevent them from being split up. The couple adopted Carlos, 14, Guadalupe, 13, Maria, 12, Selena, 10, Nasa, 9, and Max, 7, on May 23, 2019. Steve Anderson-McLean recalled the moment of adoption in an emotional interview with Good Morning America. "The judge asked, 'Do you understand at this point forward they are your children? They are just as much as your biological children.' Obviously, we knew that, but when I looked up and saw all those eyes, it was very emotional," said Anderson-McLean. "We never imagined we'd be lucky enough or blessed enough to have six."
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
People left in tears after loyal dog is pictured walking behind owner's coffin
People have been left heartbroken over an image of a dog proving its unconditional love as she walked behind her owner's coffin at her funeral. The scene looked like something from the most heart-wrenching of dog movies, but is made all the more poignant by the fact it's entirely real.
A rich young woman sat beside a poor elderly man on a plane.
A rich young woman sat beside a poor elderly man on a plane. She alerted the flight attendant upon taking her seat. The flight attendant answered warmly, when the woman abruptly said, “Please find me another seat immediately.”
Strangers come together, donate over $175,000 to kind mother-of-3 who saved elderly man during blizzard
Many also joined hands to raise nearly $100,000 for the man who is currently recovering in the hospital.
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
Upworthy
A boy threw a message in a bottle into the Atlantic Ocean. It returned to him 37 years later
We have all seen movies where people send secret messages in bottles across oceans and years later, people discover and decipher them. It seems like a dream to ever come across such a fantastical scenario. However, a man from Kentucky is living the dream as he has reunited with a message in a bottle that he wrote as a young boy, reports PEOPLE. During a trip to Vero Beach, Florida, in 1985, 10-year-old Troy Heller inserted a letter into a Pepsi bottle and threw it into the Atlantic Ocean.
Comments / 25