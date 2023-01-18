Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Conway police searching for missing teen
CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing teenager. 14-year-old Tanvi Marupally was last seen on Tuesday, January 17 via security footage at Conway Jr. High School heading towards the bus pickup area. Instead of getting on the bus, she continued...
Kait 8
A granddaughter’s reaction to a Searcy nursing home
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A granddaughter usually visits her grandmother every week but her last visit was unlike any other. “This is her last stop, this is what she gets left,” said Katie Smith. According to our content-sharing partner, Smith’s grandmother has dementia and has been living in the...
Family and friends remember the life of Little Rock woman killed Monday
The family and friends of Stacy Petty shed light on her legacy and life following her death on Monday night.
Family hoping NLRPD catches suspect in Tuesday deadly shooting
Their loved one, 30-year-old Christopher Dobbins, was shot and killed at night in the 1700 block of east Broadway in North Little Rock.
April Harris' family still looking for answers 5 years after murder
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's been five years since the murder of April Harris— a young mother who was shot and killed as she was taking her kids to school. April's sister, Amber Harris, said that January 19, 2018, was a day that forever changed her and her family's life.
Remembering reporter Haven Hughes
It is an extremely hard day for everyone at FOX 16 News as last night a tragedy none of us were prepared for hit home with the death of reporter Haven Hughes.
Injured dog saved from euthanasia, creating emergency fund for Pine Bluff shelter
An injured labradoodle minutes from being put down has a new "leash" on life after it arrived at the Pine Bluff Animal Control with an injury that was unimaginably painful.
Little Rock police arrest 15-year-old wanted in deadly shooting at Big Country Chateau Apartments
Little Rock police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a deadly December shooting at Big Country Chateau Apartments.
Arkansas inmate dead after prison altercation
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — An Arkansas inmate is dead after being involved in an altercation at the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility. According to reports, 29-year-old inmate Timothy Hedrick died at UAMS in Little Rock on January 14 due to his injuries after being involved in an altercation with other inmates about three weeks prior.
North Little Rock police identify victim in East Broadway deadly shooting
North Little Rock police have identified the man killed in a shooting on East Broadway Street Tuesday.
Police: Suspect dead in North Little Rock following 'domestic' incident
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person is now dead and an officer is on leave after an incident in which a suspect was "barricading" inside of a North Little Rock home on Wednesday. According to reports, police responded to a "disturbance with a weapon" on Locust Street overnight.
KATV
Two victims bound by duck tape during a home invasion in Jefferson County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released information about a home invasion that occurred in western Jefferson County. Officers were dispatched to a residence on Ashley Road on Tuesday. Upon the arrival of the deputies there were two women who explained that while they were sleeping their...
Police: Suspect arrested in North Little Rock deadly shooting on East Broadway
North Little Rock police arrested the suspect in Tuesday night’s deadly shooting on East Broadway that left one man dead.
Police: Searcy drug bust finds ecstasy & Xanax possibly laced with fentanyl, gun
Searcy police and agents with the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force said they found hundreds of pills of ecstasy and Xanax in a drug bust that they note could possibly be laced with fentanyl.
Kait 8
Arkansas bill would allow city fire department to conceal carry
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - On Tuesday, Jan. 17 a bill advanced through a House committee that would allow city fire department bomb squads to conceal carry and make arrests during explosive threats. According to our content-sharing partner, the bill is sponsored by Rep. Stephen Meeks who presented the bill...
Construction costs create problems for Watson Chapel School District
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Construction that was planned for the Watson Chapel School District has run into some issues, and Tom Wilson, Superintendent of the district said a rise in costs is to blame. Last August, voters in Watson Chapel approved $5.7 million to help fund a new high...
North Little Rock police: Suspect dead in early morning standoff, officer on administrative leave
North Little Rock police said one person was found dead inside a home after being involved in a standoff early Wednesday morning.
Searcy drug bust stops high school pill purchases, police say
The Central Arkansas Drug Task Force made an arrest with the help of Searcy police Wednesday, taking potentially deadly drugs away from a woman accused of selling them to children.
City of Hot Springs on the hunt for new police chief
The city of Hot Springs is searching for a new police chief.
KATV
36-year-old woman murdered on Breckenridge Drive
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Wednesday, Jan. 11 the Little Rock police responded to a call about a burglary in progress on 1001 Breckenridge Drive. Police said the caller Chelsea McKenzly told them she came home and found the body wrapped in a blanket. Once the officers arrived the...
