Jacksonville, AR

THV11

Conway police searching for missing teen

CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing teenager. 14-year-old Tanvi Marupally was last seen on Tuesday, January 17 via security footage at Conway Jr. High School heading towards the bus pickup area. Instead of getting on the bus, she continued...
CONWAY, AR
Kait 8

A granddaughter’s reaction to a Searcy nursing home

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A granddaughter usually visits her grandmother every week but her last visit was unlike any other. “This is her last stop, this is what she gets left,” said Katie Smith. According to our content-sharing partner, Smith’s grandmother has dementia and has been living in the...
SEARCY, AR
THV11

Arkansas inmate dead after prison altercation

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — An Arkansas inmate is dead after being involved in an altercation at the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility. According to reports, 29-year-old inmate Timothy Hedrick died at UAMS in Little Rock on January 14 due to his injuries after being involved in an altercation with other inmates about three weeks prior.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas bill would allow city fire department to conceal carry

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - On Tuesday, Jan. 17 a bill advanced through a House committee that would allow city fire department bomb squads to conceal carry and make arrests during explosive threats. According to our content-sharing partner, the bill is sponsored by Rep. Stephen Meeks who presented the bill...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

36-year-old woman murdered on Breckenridge Drive

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Wednesday, Jan. 11 the Little Rock police responded to a call about a burglary in progress on 1001 Breckenridge Drive. Police said the caller Chelsea McKenzly told them she came home and found the body wrapped in a blanket. Once the officers arrived the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

