ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Austria remains opposed to expanding EU visa-free travel

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said Monday he stands against expansion of the European Union’s visa-free Schengen area because of his country’s concerns over illegal migration. Nehammer travelled to Bulgaria on the invitation of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev. The two leaders visited the Bulgaria’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy