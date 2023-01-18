ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady gets clear message from famous model

It’s safe to say that Monday night’s game did not go the way Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady hoped as the Buccaneers fell 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs in what very well could be Brady’s last game with the team – or even his Read more... The post Tom Brady gets clear message from famous model appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win

Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

College Head Coach's Ray Lewis Decision Goes Viral

It's been three days since former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder.  Miles provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired it and killed a young woman near Alabama's campus.  This led to Alabama head coach Nate Oats to reach out to ...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Went Viral During Playoff Win

On Monday night, the Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs.  Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had arguably the best performance of his NFL career. He had 305 passing yards, 24 rushing yards and five total touchdowns.  The cheerleaders for the ...
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans were convinced that Tom Brady's emotional press conference was a goodbye to the Bucs

When Tom Brady came out of retirement after 41 days last year, he almost certainly did not envision his season ending like how it did on Monday night. Brady took the first losing season of his career and narrowly won the division thanks to the rest of the NFC South being terrible. But with a chance to stun the Cowboys in a home playoff game, the Bucs looked like the team they had been all season in a 31-14 loss.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB

Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
WCNC

Carolina Panthers coaching candidate will not interview

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was reportedly the "leading candidate" for the Carolina Panthers head coaching opening. with the 36-year-old assistant. On Tuesday night Johnson told the Panthers, and several other interested teams, he was staying in Detroit, according to a league source. The source...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Jim Harbaugh relationship with AD ‘distant’ despite Michigan return

Jim Harbaugh officially decided to return to the Michigan Wolverines football program in 2023 after rumors of him possibly bolting for an NFL head coaching job. Even as Michigan football fans were overjoyed by the news, many couldn’t help but notice that it was University president Santa Ono who had a phone conversation with Harbaugh, and not athletic director Warde Manuel.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Cowboys Veteran Not Expected To Play Sunday Night

The Dallas Cowboys may go into San Francisco without a key offensive lineman. Per ESPN's Todd Archer, tackle Jason Peters won't practice Thursday and will likely miss Sunday's NFC Divisional Round game against the 49ers. The 40-year-old left Monday night's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a ...
DALLAS, TX
wearebuffalo.net

Report: Bills Future in Buffalo More In Doubt Than Many Believe

The Buffalo Bills are having the most success they have had on the field since the early '90s, when they went to the Super Bowl four straight times. The Bills have made the playoffs four straight years and five of the last six. The only accomplishments the team has yet to do over that time, is make and win the Super Bowl.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy