Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?Jack BeaversTennessee State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Davidson County to Get New Circuit Court JudgeAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Popular restaurant giving away free food in eight Nashville locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergNashville, TN
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to helpWestland DailyNashville, TN
Tom Brady gets clear message from famous model
It’s safe to say that Monday night’s game did not go the way Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady hoped as the Buccaneers fell 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs in what very well could be Brady’s last game with the team – or even his Read more... The post Tom Brady gets clear message from famous model appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Colts Closer to New Head Coach After Impressive Interview?
The Indianapolis Colts could be getting closer to finding their new head coach after an impressive interview with one of the candidates.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
NFL Wideout Reportedly Told Coach To 'Go F--k Yourself'
Judging by a report from The Athletic, Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur weren't on the same page this season. The Athletic is reporting that Moore told LaFleur to "go f--k yourself" after a target-less Week 6 performance. Multiple people apparently ...
Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win
Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
College Head Coach's Ray Lewis Decision Goes Viral
It's been three days since former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder. Miles provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired it and killed a young woman near Alabama's campus. This led to Alabama head coach Nate Oats to reach out to ...
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers: National predictions
The Dallas Cowboys will play the San Francis 49ers in the divisional round, who do national experts think will win
Deion Sanders, Colorado Lose Another Quarterback To Transfer Portal
Before he ever coached a practice at Colorado, Deion Sanders announced the Buffaloes' starting quarterback for the 2023 season. In just one example of how Sanders does things differently than just about every other college football coach, he brought his son Shedeur Sanders with him to his ...
Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Went Viral During Playoff Win
On Monday night, the Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had arguably the best performance of his NFL career. He had 305 passing yards, 24 rushing yards and five total touchdowns. The cheerleaders for the ...
Intriguing QB Named As Possible Fit For New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints are going to be back on the market for a quarterback during the 2023 off-season. While Jameis Winston is still under contract, it would be hard to imagine that the team doesn’t bring in some competition for him as he was benched this season in favor of Andy Dalton.
Here's what Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy said about his recent interview with Colts
Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy addressed media members for the first time since his head coaching interview with the Indianapolis Colts. Bieniemy is no stranger to being asked about his past head coaching interviews. Often time he’s quick to say that his focus lies in the task at hand — which in every case has been an upcoming playoff game.
NFL fans were convinced that Tom Brady's emotional press conference was a goodbye to the Bucs
When Tom Brady came out of retirement after 41 days last year, he almost certainly did not envision his season ending like how it did on Monday night. Brady took the first losing season of his career and narrowly won the division thanks to the rest of the NFC South being terrible. But with a chance to stun the Cowboys in a home playoff game, the Bucs looked like the team they had been all season in a 31-14 loss.
Sean Payton’s Reported Salary Demands for Next NFL Head Coaching Job Emerge
Sean Payton, the Super Bowl-winning former coach, is the buzziest name in NFL hiring circles. But whichever team lands the coach will pay a hefty price in both salary and draft compensation. Payton retired from the Saints after the 2021 season. But he’s still under contract in New Orleans, which...
Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB
Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
WCNC
Carolina Panthers coaching candidate will not interview
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was reportedly the "leading candidate" for the Carolina Panthers head coaching opening. with the 36-year-old assistant. On Tuesday night Johnson told the Panthers, and several other interested teams, he was staying in Detroit, according to a league source. The source...
Rumor: Jim Harbaugh relationship with AD ‘distant’ despite Michigan return
Jim Harbaugh officially decided to return to the Michigan Wolverines football program in 2023 after rumors of him possibly bolting for an NFL head coaching job. Even as Michigan football fans were overjoyed by the news, many couldn’t help but notice that it was University president Santa Ono who had a phone conversation with Harbaugh, and not athletic director Warde Manuel.
Cowboys Veteran Not Expected To Play Sunday Night
The Dallas Cowboys may go into San Francisco without a key offensive lineman. Per ESPN's Todd Archer, tackle Jason Peters won't practice Thursday and will likely miss Sunday's NFC Divisional Round game against the 49ers. The 40-year-old left Monday night's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a ...
Cowboys star Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that every American can agree with
Micah Parsons may be earning a lot, but even the Dallas Cowboys star couldn’t believe the insane price increase of goods in supermarkets. The Cowboys’ defensive anchor aired his shock on social media, noting that “Inflation is a serious problem at supermarkets!!”. While he didn’t specify what...
wearebuffalo.net
Report: Bills Future in Buffalo More In Doubt Than Many Believe
The Buffalo Bills are having the most success they have had on the field since the early '90s, when they went to the Super Bowl four straight times. The Bills have made the playoffs four straight years and five of the last six. The only accomplishments the team has yet to do over that time, is make and win the Super Bowl.
