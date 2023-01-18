When Tom Brady came out of retirement after 41 days last year, he almost certainly did not envision his season ending like how it did on Monday night. Brady took the first losing season of his career and narrowly won the division thanks to the rest of the NFC South being terrible. But with a chance to stun the Cowboys in a home playoff game, the Bucs looked like the team they had been all season in a 31-14 loss.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO