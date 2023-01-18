ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Houston man in Smith County jail in connection with Tyler ATM burglary

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Houston man is in the Smith County jail after local authorities accused him of burglarizing a credit union ATM. According to an arrest affidavit, on January 26, 2021, Tyler police officers were called to Cooperative Teachers Credit Union in response to a possible burglary. The caller advised there was a truck in the back of the property with a chain attached and an ATM appeared to be ripped out of its normal location. When they arrived on-scene, officers said they noticed the ATM had “extensive damage” and a white truck, later revealed to be stolen, was nearby. The suspects appeared to have escaped the scene on-foot with cash canisters. Investigators believe there were three suspects in total involved, two of whom were using prybars to open the ATM, while the third was serving as a lookout and communicating with the others via cellphone.
Child on bike hit by car in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — A 11-year-old child was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Tyler this evening. According to Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, the child was riding his bicycle on Arlington approaching the stop sign at Pollard when the child went through the stop sign in front of a vehicle traveling on Pollard.
Businesses and Restaurants We Want to Open in Tyler, Texas in 2023

Over the years I have had the privilege to live in a handful of other states, but none compare to living in the great state of Texas. There is so much to love about living in East Texas and specifically in Tyler, Texas. There is so much natural beauty here, there are lots of fantastic restaurants, and normally you can find something fun to do outside (weather permitting).
Much Loved Coffee Company Moving to a New Iconic Lindale, TX Location

Good news, Lindale, TX residents! A much-loved coffee company is moving soon to a new iconic location in the downtown area. Back in July of 2022, ETX Legends Coffee Company, owned by the Holmes Family of Lindale, started its online business. In addition, they sold their small-batch coffee in Canton, Texas at First Monday Trade Days and also connected with customers in parking lot pop-up sales in East Texas.
2 suffer burns in East Texas RV fire

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people suffered burns in an RV fire on Wednesday in East Texas. Firefighters in Rusk County were still trying to contain the fire on US 259 south near County Road 3152 south of Henderson around 7:08 p.m., said Patrick Dooley, a coordinator with the Rusk County Office of Emergency […]
HCSO: missing teen found by Carthage Police Department

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sherrif’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her home. According to HCSO, the runaway teen has been located by the Carthage Police Department. They thank the community for helping locate her. The girl was last...
Missing Harrison County teen found in Carthage

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Harrison County Marshall Texas Sheriff’s Office located a missing teenager after releasing a request for public assistance. Officials say the 17-year-old girl was last seen walking away from her residence in south-central Harrison County. At the time, they believed she might be in the Marshall area.
316 Acres of Waterfront Freedom For Sale in Alba, Texas

I think I have finally found a home on a giant piece of property that checks every box you could want located in Alba, Texas. This place gives you plenty of privacy, it’s got so many amenities to keep everyone comfortable, plus it offers amazing opportunities to go hunting and fishing on the property. If you’re in the market for a luxury home in Texas this is one that you will have to look at seriously putting in an offer.
Woman Shot In Diana

A Longview man is in the Upshur County Jail after a shooting in Diana. Deputies responded to the disturbance on Hwy 154 and found a 28-year-old woman from Center, TX, who someone had shot during the incident. They also fired gunshots at four other people at the residence, but they were not injured. Authorities charged 43-year-old Reginald Perry with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
2 men arrested, 1 at large after 31 gallons of prescription medicine seized in East Texas

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were identified after allegedly leading East Texas law enforcement on a chase and having 31 gallons of prescription medicine. The pursuit spanned across Nacogdoches, Rusk and Panola Counties on Jan. 12, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22, […]
Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Carlisle ISD superintendent has released a statement on the arrest of its junior high principal, saying there is no threat to the safety of students. Paul Louis Richards, 45, of Longview, is charged with failure to make a required child abuse report. According to...
‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas

Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
