Oklahoma State

5NEWS

Arkansas pharmacies sue after opioid supplier cuts them off

VAN BUREN, Ark. — According to an article from Arkansas Business, for years pharmaceutical wholesalers were accused of doing too little to stop the opioid epidemic. Now one is accused of doing too much. Pharmacies say that one of the country’s largest wholesale pharmaceutical distributors, AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. of...
VAN BUREN, AR
KOCO

Power bill higher this month for hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans

OKLAHOMA CITY — The power bill is higher this month for hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans. Many are saying it’s getting to the point they just can’t pay. There are many complaints online with Oklahoma Gas and Electric customers saying a rate increase that hit their bills this month is more than they can afford.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

4 Your Information: Strategies to treat gambling addiction

4 Your Information: Strategies to treat gambling …. 4 Your Information: Strategies to treat gambling addiction. Deputies looking for suspect in kidnapping, assault. Deputies looking for suspect in kidnapping, assault. Judge rules for Oklahoma in poultry pollution case. Judge rules for Oklahoma in poultry pollution case. Creative tweets gain big...
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomawatch.org

Why Oklahoma is Paying its Education Superintendent More Than the Governor

[This article was originally delivered to subscribers of our Education Watch newsletter. Sign up now to receive Education Watch directly in your inbox.]. Shortly after Ryan Walters was sworn in as state superintendent of public instruction, the governor reappointed him secretary of education, according to the Tulsa World, a cabinet position Walters has held since 2020.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Group of Oklahoma doctors warn against dangerous COVID treatment

TULSA, Okla. — A group of doctors within the Oklahoma State Medical Association is urging patients to turn down certain treatments being given for a COVID infection from some outpatient and urgent care clinics. The Healthy Oklahoma Coalition held a news briefing Tuesday afternoon to discuss what has been...
OKLAHOMA STATE
beckersasc.com

Oklahoma PAs sue state over new administrative rules

The Oklahoma Academy of Physician Assistants is suing the state for new administrative rules made by two agencies that are inconsistent with current state laws, the Oklahoma City Sentinel reported Jan. 15. The organization is suing the Oklahoma State Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision and the Oklahoma State Board...
OKLAHOMA STATE
tulsatoday.com

CareerTech director begins official duties

Today Oklahoma CareerTech State Director Brent Haken begins official duties. Haken was named to the position in November by the Oklahoma State Board of Career and Technology Education. He is the ninth director in ODCTE’s history. “I am honored to begin serving the state of Oklahoma in meeting the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
guthrienewsleader.net

It’s A New Year with New Laws in Oklahoma

Effective January 1, 2023, eight new laws took effect throughout the state. Oklahomans should be aware of changes to criminal investigations, ecommerce, voting rights, and unemployment benefits as well as taxation and tax code. The Oklahoma Inform Act was created by Senate Bill 418. This ensures that online stores make...
OKLAHOMA STATE

