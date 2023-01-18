ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MLB

Explore the Cubs' Minor League ballparks

The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

2023 Los Angeles Dodgers FanFest At Dodger Stadium

Los Angeles Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium is returning on Saturday, February 4, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. PT. Additional details, including ticket information and autograph vouchers, will be made available at a later date. The 2023 Dodgers FanFest event marks the first time it is being held since January 2020....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Red Sox sign infielder Edwin Díaz to minor-league deal

The Red Sox have signed infielder Edwin Diaz to a minor-league contract for the 2023 season, per Melissa Lockard of The Athletic. It is unclear if the deal includes an invite to major-league spring training. Diaz, 27, is not to be confused with the All-Star closer for the Mets. While...
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Your guide to 2023 HOF election results (Tues., MLB Network)

We know Fred McGriff is headed to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. But will the Crime Dog have his day on the dais all to himself?. The answer comes at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday night, when MLB Network will reveal the results of the 2023 Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot.
MLB

The best baseball players born on Jan. 18

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 18. If Flood had done nothing but play baseball, he’d have had a memorable enough career, spending 12 seasons as a defensively-gifted center fielder on the Bob Gibson-era Cardinals of the 1960s, winning seven Gold Gloves while helping to win the World Series in both 1964 and ‘67. Of course, Flood is notable for considerably more than that, because his refusal to report to the Phillies upon being traded there after the 1969 season led to lawsuits and laid the groundwork for the beginning of the age of free agency we still know today.
MARYLAND STATE
MLB

After 'surreal' WS run, Hensley eyes '23 spot

HOUSTON -- Looking back on the end of the 2022 season, David Hensley can sometimes hardly believe it. Called up from Triple-A in August, he swung the bat well in limited action with the Astros, made the postseason roster and got a pair of hits in the World Series. A...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

More HRs? More HR robberies? Tigers like Comerica Park changes

DETROIT -- Comerica Park’s outfield walls were unchanged as Tigers manager A.J. Hinch and a few players filed in on a rainy Thursday morning. Work on the ballpark hasn’t started yet, so there’s no way to see the physical difference yet. The mental adjustment, however, is well...
DETROIT, MI
MLB

Meet the Yankee drawing comps to Gary Sheffield

This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch’s Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The newest name to know in the Yankees organization is Brando Mayea. This past week, the Yankees agreed to an estimated $4.35 million...
MLB

Int'l splash signee Salas a rare 'total-package catcher'

SAN DIEGO -- Ethan Salas stood at a corner locker in the Padres' home clubhouse Tuesday afternoon, grinning from ear to ear, his visit to Petco Park a resounding success. "San Diego is beautiful," said the 16-year-old Venezuelan backstop, the prize of this year's international free-agent class, fresh off landing a record-setting bonus. "I love it here. I'm here to stay. I'm here to win a World Series."
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Mariners add La Stella on 1-year deal

The Mariners added some infield depth Thursday when they signed veteran Tommy La Stella to a one-year deal, the club announced. To make room for La Stella on the 40-man roster, left-hander Justus Sheffield was designated for assignment. La Stella, who turns 34 on Jan. 31, spent the last two...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

5 potential infield targets for Red Sox

This story was excerpted from Ian Browne’s Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. In a month, the 2023 Red Sox will be gathered under the warm sun of Fort Myers, Fla. It stands to reason that some of the current holes on the roster will be filled by then.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Taking stock of Grissom, other SS, LF options

This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman’s Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. With a little more than three weeks before Braves pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training, I have a feeling general manager Alex Anthopoulos may still make a move to lessen concerns about who will serve as his primary left fielder and shortstop this year.
TEXAS STATE
MLB

Here are the Top 10 catching prospects for 2023

MLB Pipeline will reveal its 2023 Top 100 Prospects list at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 26, with a one-hour show on MLB Network and MLB.com. Leading up to the release of the Top 100, we'll examine baseball's top 10 prospects at each position. Even with some big graduations,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy