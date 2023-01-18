Read full article on original website
Related
Giants Sign Former Yankees First Baseman to Minor League Contract
Ronald Guzmán spent almost the entire 2022 season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, called up to the Bronx for three games in September
Gurriel Close To Joining Marlins
Houston Astros alumni Yuli Gurriel could be close to joining the Miami Marlins.
Cubs Banking on Bellinger
The Chicago Cubs are banking on production from Cody Bellinger this season.
MLB Hot Stove: St. Louis Cardinals Offseason Additions and Subtractions
The St. Louis Cardinals signed free agent catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year contract earlier this winter, after Cardinals greats Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols retired. Here's a look at all of the Cardinals' 2022-2023 offseason moves.
MLB
Explore the Cubs' Minor League ballparks
The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
Red Sox Sign All-Star Slugger To Bolster Outfield
The Boston Red Sox made a notable splash when they added former All-Star outfielder Adam Duvall.
Yardbarker
2023 Los Angeles Dodgers FanFest At Dodger Stadium
Los Angeles Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium is returning on Saturday, February 4, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. PT. Additional details, including ticket information and autograph vouchers, will be made available at a later date. The 2023 Dodgers FanFest event marks the first time it is being held since January 2020....
White Sox Sign 7 International Players, Including Son of Former White Sox Shortstop
White Sox sign 7 international players, including Juan Uribe Jr. originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox on Monday signed seven international players, one of which comes with a familiar name. According to a press release, the team has agreed to terms with two right-handed pitchers, two...
Yardbarker
Red Sox sign infielder Edwin Díaz to minor-league deal
The Red Sox have signed infielder Edwin Diaz to a minor-league contract for the 2023 season, per Melissa Lockard of The Athletic. It is unclear if the deal includes an invite to major-league spring training. Diaz, 27, is not to be confused with the All-Star closer for the Mets. While...
MLB
Your guide to 2023 HOF election results (Tues., MLB Network)
We know Fred McGriff is headed to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. But will the Crime Dog have his day on the dais all to himself?. The answer comes at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday night, when MLB Network will reveal the results of the 2023 Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot.
MLB
The best baseball players born on Jan. 18
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 18. If Flood had done nothing but play baseball, he’d have had a memorable enough career, spending 12 seasons as a defensively-gifted center fielder on the Bob Gibson-era Cardinals of the 1960s, winning seven Gold Gloves while helping to win the World Series in both 1964 and ‘67. Of course, Flood is notable for considerably more than that, because his refusal to report to the Phillies upon being traded there after the 1969 season led to lawsuits and laid the groundwork for the beginning of the age of free agency we still know today.
MLB
After 'surreal' WS run, Hensley eyes '23 spot
HOUSTON -- Looking back on the end of the 2022 season, David Hensley can sometimes hardly believe it. Called up from Triple-A in August, he swung the bat well in limited action with the Astros, made the postseason roster and got a pair of hits in the World Series. A...
MLB
More HRs? More HR robberies? Tigers like Comerica Park changes
DETROIT -- Comerica Park’s outfield walls were unchanged as Tigers manager A.J. Hinch and a few players filed in on a rainy Thursday morning. Work on the ballpark hasn’t started yet, so there’s no way to see the physical difference yet. The mental adjustment, however, is well...
Rangers SS Corey Seager Among MLB's Best
Corey Seager, entering the second year of the largest contract in Rangers history, is considered one of the game's best shortstops.
MLB
Meet the Yankee drawing comps to Gary Sheffield
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch’s Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The newest name to know in the Yankees organization is Brando Mayea. This past week, the Yankees agreed to an estimated $4.35 million...
MLB
Int'l splash signee Salas a rare 'total-package catcher'
SAN DIEGO -- Ethan Salas stood at a corner locker in the Padres' home clubhouse Tuesday afternoon, grinning from ear to ear, his visit to Petco Park a resounding success. "San Diego is beautiful," said the 16-year-old Venezuelan backstop, the prize of this year's international free-agent class, fresh off landing a record-setting bonus. "I love it here. I'm here to stay. I'm here to win a World Series."
MLB
Mariners add La Stella on 1-year deal
The Mariners added some infield depth Thursday when they signed veteran Tommy La Stella to a one-year deal, the club announced. To make room for La Stella on the 40-man roster, left-hander Justus Sheffield was designated for assignment. La Stella, who turns 34 on Jan. 31, spent the last two...
MLB
5 potential infield targets for Red Sox
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne’s Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. In a month, the 2023 Red Sox will be gathered under the warm sun of Fort Myers, Fla. It stands to reason that some of the current holes on the roster will be filled by then.
MLB
Taking stock of Grissom, other SS, LF options
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman’s Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. With a little more than three weeks before Braves pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training, I have a feeling general manager Alex Anthopoulos may still make a move to lessen concerns about who will serve as his primary left fielder and shortstop this year.
MLB
Here are the Top 10 catching prospects for 2023
MLB Pipeline will reveal its 2023 Top 100 Prospects list at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 26, with a one-hour show on MLB Network and MLB.com. Leading up to the release of the Top 100, we'll examine baseball's top 10 prospects at each position. Even with some big graduations,...
Comments / 0