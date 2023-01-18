WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for The Last of Us Episode 1, so if you haven't watched the episode, read at your own risk!. Neil Druckmann is a huge advocate when it comes to storytelling in video games. As the screenwriter for The Last of Us, he ensured that the chosen adaptation form the Naughty Dog game would receive would be rightful in terms of sharing what the video game industry has turned out to be now. In light of that, Druckmann also shared that The Last of Us definitely broke some video game taboos.

1 DAY AGO