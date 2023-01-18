Read full article on original website
Box Office Milestone: ‘Avatar 2’ Sails Past $2B Globally
Sail on. Avatar: The Way of Water has crossed the $2 billion mark at the global box office in a huge win for director James Cameron, who is the only filmmaker to have directed three films achieving the milestone.More from The Hollywood ReporterSound Guilds Offer Clues to Oscar NomsRegal Closing Once-Busy Union Square Movie Theater in NYC as Bankruptcy ProceedsImax to Expand in Japan With Seven New Locations Disney announced Sunday that the big-budget sequel will finish the weekend with a global total of $2.024 billion, the top gross of the pandemic era. It has earned $598 million domestically and $1.426 billion...
epicstream.com
Star Trek: Prodigy Creators Get Ambitious to Develop Live-Action Feature
As part of Alex Kurtzman's expanded Star Trek universe, the animated television series Star Trek: Prodigy debuted in 2021 and follows a group of young aliens who find the abandoned starship named USS Protostar. Prodigy, the tenth Star Trek series in the franchise, is the first Star Trek installment intended for younger audiences and to use only 3D animation. As it continues to gain widespread recognition, the show’s creators tried to be ambitious and shared their visions to expand the narrative's length and scope, such as through a live-action feature film.
Tennis-Azarenka back in Australian Open quarters after seven-year wait
MELBOURNE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Former world number one Victoria Azarenka reached her first Austalian Open quarter-final for seven years as she fended off China's Zhu Lin 4-6 6-1 6-4 in the early hours of Monday.
epicstream.com
The Last of Us Song Gets 200% More Streams After Episode 1's Successful Premiere
We already know that The Last of Us was on for an epic start, thanks to the awesome first episode that set the tone for the new HBO series. Not surprisingly, it's also turning out to be a major boost for Depeche Mode. Never Let Me Down Again, the song that plays in the final moments of the episode, has gained 200% more streams since the premiere.
epicstream.com
The Last of Us Game Director Demands Unionization Following HBO Not Crediting Him
The Last of Us premiere night was a booming success. On its first episode, HBO crashed down upon many viewers and fans hyped the long anticipated show, which garnered 4.7 million viewers, landing the show number 2 on HBO’s biggest premieres. However, amid the success of the first episode, The Last of Us game director Bruce Straley demands unionization for the video game industry following HBO not crediting him in the show.
epicstream.com
The Last of Us Broke A Video Game Taboo, Show Co-Creator Reveals
WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for The Last of Us Episode 1, so if you haven't watched the episode, read at your own risk!. Neil Druckmann is a huge advocate when it comes to storytelling in video games. As the screenwriter for The Last of Us, he ensured that the chosen adaptation form the Naughty Dog game would receive would be rightful in terms of sharing what the video game industry has turned out to be now. In light of that, Druckmann also shared that The Last of Us definitely broke some video game taboos.
