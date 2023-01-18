Read full article on original website
Fire damages home of one of the UH volleyball aunties
WAHIAWA (KITV4) -- She's known as one of the aunties who would make and give lei to all the players and coaches at University of Hawaii volleyball games, but now Lauretta Sewake is dealing with the aftermath of a fire. The fire broke out at her home on Lauone Loop...
Researchers believe long-tracked humpback ‘Moon’ likely died following severe spinal injury
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Researchers say a well-known whale they have tracked for 15 years likely did not survive her injuries. “Moon,” the humpback whale, was last seen on Dec. 10 off Kona. At the time, she was emaciated and covered in sea lice. The whale could also no longer...
Drive-in movie taking over Pearlridge Center parking lot this weekend
But that nostalgia can still continue and this weekend, you’ll have the next chance to go to a drive-thru movie right here in the Pearlridge Center parking lot.
Businesses plead for long-term solutions as they ‘play police’ with aggressive patrons
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Hawaii businesses are reporting more confrontations with homeless people they describe as aggressive. And they say the situation is impacting their bottom line. Mike Palmer owns Kuhio Avenue Food Hall in Waikiki and says it’s the worst he’s seen in 22 years. “Our management...
E.K. Fernandez scales big rides at Punahou Carnival due to lack of skilled workers
Popular carnivals, like the Punahou Carnival are finally back this year. But with fewer thrill rides according to EK Fernandez President Scott Fernandez. He said it all boils down to safety.
Legal experts weigh in on defendant's decision to testify in North Shore murder trial
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- On Thursday, closing arguments will begin in the Stephen Brown murder trial, in which he and his ex-girlfriend Hailey Dandurand are accused of killing North Shore resident Telma Boinville in 2017. During his testimony on Tuesday, Brown argued Dandurand was solely responsible for the crime.
Jury begins deliberating murder case against Stephen Brown, accused of killing North Shore mother
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The fate of accused murderer Stephen Brown is now in the hands of jurors, after a week of graphic -- and sometimes emotional -- testimonies. "The defense theory of the case rest solely on your willingness to believe the word of a man who on Dec. 7, 2017 had his hands drenched in the blood of a blameless woman," said Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bell in closing arguments.
‘Yes, The Eddie will go’ Aikau family confirms
Clyde Aikau confirmed The Eddie Big Wave Invitational will happen this Sunday, Jan. 22.
Thousands expected to join Onipaa Peace March and gathering in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Queen's Court is holding its annual Peace March from Mauna Ala Royal Mausoleum in Nuuanu Valley to Iolani Palace on Tuesday. The march is set to begin at 10 a.m. and end at around 11 a.m.
Suspect charged after allegedly robbing woman, striking her with beer bottle
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 25-year-old woman has been charged in a violent robbery in Honolulu. Police said the incident happened around 11 a.m. on Monday when Shirrey Persia allegedly hit a 45-year-old woman in the back of the head with a beer bottle before taking her belongings. The victim was...
YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
Suspects wanted in overnight burglary at popular boba tea shop
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for two suspects who broke into a popular boba milk tea shop in Kaimuki ln Thursday morning. Surveillance cameras captured the two burglarizing Teapresso on Waialae Avenue. The burglars were caught on surveillance video at around 5 a.m. The shop’s owner says they...
Burglars at Kaimuki Teapresso steal thousands in cash and goods
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Burglars broke into the Teapresso Bar in Kaimuki early Thursday morning, and got away with thousands in cash and goods. According to a Teapresso employee, two suspects broke into the store just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, January 19.
Almost 2k customers without power in Aiea
According to Hawaiian Electric, around 1,761 customers are experiencing a power outage.
2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surfers and spectators were out at Pipeline this weekend for “Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.”. One of the world’s most famous surf breaks caused some serious injuries for some pro surfers, including a young man who nearly lost his life. Pro surfer Kala Grace got pounded...
Aggressive fire attack following blaze inside home
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire in Wahiawa. On Tuesday, Jan. 17 the fire broke out on Lauone Loop. HFD rushed to the scene and when they arrived at 12:45 a.m. they saw flames emanating from the rear corner of a small single-story home. Firefighters began an aggressive […]
Murder case of Hawaii business owners shock community
Big Island police stated that two elderly people are dead following an incident on Makalika Street in Hilo.
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. near Hawaii Pacific University. Three vehicles were involved, HPD said. EMS said a woman and two children were evaluated on scene but they declined transport to the hospital. Authorities...
HFD investigating cause of house fire that broke out overnight in Wahiawa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at a home overnight in Wahiawa. Officials said they received a call for a building fire around 12:30 a.m. at Lauone Loop. Upon arrival, firefighters said they observed smoke and flames emanating from the rear corner...
Wednesday Weather: Vog lingers with mostly dry and stable conditions
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly sunny and hazy skies from Hawai'i Island to O'ahu. Scattered morning showers, isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds to 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy and hazy. Isolated Showers. Lows 66 to 71. Variable winds to 15 mph.
