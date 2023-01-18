ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KITV.com

Fire damages home of one of the UH volleyball aunties

WAHIAWA (KITV4) -- She's known as one of the aunties who would make and give lei to all the players and coaches at University of Hawaii volleyball games, but now Lauretta Sewake is dealing with the aftermath of a fire. The fire broke out at her home on Lauone Loop...
WAHIAWA, HI
KITV.com

Jury begins deliberating murder case against Stephen Brown, accused of killing North Shore mother

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The fate of accused murderer Stephen Brown is now in the hands of jurors, after a week of graphic -- and sometimes emotional -- testimonies. "The defense theory of the case rest solely on your willingness to believe the word of a man who on Dec. 7, 2017 had his hands drenched in the blood of a blameless woman," said Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bell in closing arguments.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspects wanted in overnight burglary at popular boba tea shop

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for two suspects who broke into a popular boba milk tea shop in Kaimuki ln Thursday morning. Surveillance cameras captured the two burglarizing Teapresso on Waialae Avenue. The burglars were caught on surveillance video at around 5 a.m. The shop’s owner says they...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surfers and spectators were out at Pipeline this weekend for “Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.”. One of the world’s most famous surf breaks caused some serious injuries for some pro surfers, including a young man who nearly lost his life. Pro surfer Kala Grace got pounded...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Aggressive fire attack following blaze inside home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire in Wahiawa. On Tuesday, Jan. 17 the fire broke out on Lauone Loop. HFD rushed to the scene and when they arrived at 12:45 a.m. they saw flames emanating from the rear corner of a small single-story home. Firefighters began an aggressive […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. near Hawaii Pacific University. Three vehicles were involved, HPD said. EMS said a woman and two children were evaluated on scene but they declined transport to the hospital. Authorities...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HFD investigating cause of house fire that broke out overnight in Wahiawa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at a home overnight in Wahiawa. Officials said they received a call for a building fire around 12:30 a.m. at Lauone Loop. Upon arrival, firefighters said they observed smoke and flames emanating from the rear corner...
WAHIAWA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy