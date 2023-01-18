'The Circle' Season 5 Spoilers! Brett Robinson and Xanthi Perdikomatis Felt They "Got Screwed" By the Hacker Twist

Read full article on original website
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Diane Will Break Up Kyle and Summer
Y&R spoilers showed Summer Newman Abbott lamenting that Diane Jenkins was damaging her marriage to Kyle Abbott. Is this something the young couple can overcome, or will it be more than either is willing to work through?. Y&R Spoilers: Strong Enough. Nothing can break up “Skyle,” 7% of you feel...
DAYS Spoilers Photos: Xander Cook Gets Himself Into Even Deeper Trouble
DAYS spoilers photos for Monday are here! Catch a glimpse of your favorite Salemites stirring up drama. This is going to be an episode you will not want to miss. Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) is one very sad — and very drunk — man. He just can’t cope after his showdown with Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and misses his wife, a lot. He gets a ray of hope when there’s a knock at the door, but alas, not his beloved Sarah. But, it is his ex, Gwen (Emily O’Brien).
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sheila and Bill Become the Show’s Devilish Duo
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers imply that Sheila Carter forms a new alliance with an unlikely partner.
GH Spoilers Wild Speculation: It’s Esme Prince’s Biggest Secret Yet
For months, GH spoilers have been promising to reveal the identity of Esme Prince’s biological parents. And then they finally did! The scheming, seductive Eurotrash heiress is the offspring of Heather Webber and Ryan Chamberlin. So that poor baby – and her adoptive parents – were doomed from Day One. But here’s something that’s got us a little confused.
Days of Our Lives Preview: RIP, [Spoiler]
We should have known that we hadn’t seen the last of the virus which not so long ago threatened to steal the lives of several Salem residents. Although Days of Our Lives‘ Rex managed to beat the disease into submission, it’s about to rear its ugly head again… and this time, at least one of the victims will lose the fight both of and for their life!
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Seduces Bill Away From Sheila
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers reveal that Brooke Logan will do whatever it takes to protect her family from Sheila Carter.
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: This Is the Father of Sally Spectra’s Baby
Y&R spoilers tease that Sally Spectra is pregnant, and admitting to Chloe Mitchell Fisher that either Newman brother could be the father – timing-wise. So the obvious question becomes, whose child is it? Will it be Adam Newman or Nicholas Newman for the win?. Y&R Spoilers Speculation: And Baby...
Has Sheila Carter Done Something to Bill Spencer on B&B?
Sheila Carter has pulled off the Bold and the Beautiful comeback of the century by avoiding prison for shooting both her son Finn and her daughter-in-law Steffy and escaping from prison. She hasn’t done this alone, of course. Media mogul Bill Spencer has been pulling strings and championing the naughty nurse to help her every step of the way.
What Should Happen To B&B’s Bill Spencer Next?
It looks like Bill Spencer has jumped the shark on The Bold and the Beautiful in quite an epic way. He has fallen for Sheila, one of soaps’ most legendary sociopaths. Nobody expected this turn of events from Bill (Don Diamont), least of whom his family — and the audience. His latest moves with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) seem almost unbelievable and it’s hard to imagine where he goes from here. What should happen to him next? That’s just what Soap Hub asked and you have answers.
B&B Spoilers Speculation: This Woman Will Cave First To Ridge
It thrilled viewers when Taylor Hayes and Brooke Logan chose themselves over Ridge Forrester and gave his merry-go-round feelings the heave-ho. But fans are also realistic and realize that sooner rather than later, B&B spoilers are sure to tease one woman giving in — but which one will it be?
DAYS Spoilers Video Preview: Steve, Stefan Rage…and Marlena Dying?
Huge faceoffs take center stage as Steve confronts Kristen about Kayla’s death; Stefan rages at Li for scrambling his brain; and Sonny berates Leo for betraying him. DAYS spoilers weekly video preview is packed with action and intense sadness when Marlena Evans takes a turn for the worse. DAYS...
As General Hospital’s Portia Marches Toward a Wedding Disaster, Brook Kerr Debuts a Gorgeous New Look
Whatever happens, at least Portia’s going to look incredible!. Well, if there are any rules we’ve learned from General Hospital — and, indeed, daytime television in general — it’s that drama-free relationships are a surefire death knell for couples, parentage should always be questioned and weddings almost never go off without a hitch. Put all three of those together and we’re pretty sure we’re going to get Portia and Curtis’ rapidly approaching Valentine’s Day wedding!
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Abby Helps Devon Hamilton Fight Back
Y&R spoilers teased how Devon Hamilton was reluctant to hitch his company to the one his sister Lily Winters was running, but he allowed himself to be talked into it. Then, he was reluctant to take the newly merged behemoth public…especially when it turned out they had multiple traitors in their midst.
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Katie Logan Begs Bill Spencer To See The Light
Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Katie Logan going all out to stop her ex from making a huge mistake. Dollar Bill Spencer’s choice of women is dangerous for sure. Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) claims to be a man in love but Katie isn’t buying it. Katie (Heather Tom) simply can not comprehend how he goes from proposing to her and her sister to bunking down with the likes of Sheila Carter. How did this happen? What does the She-Devil even have to offer?
GH Spoilers Speculation: How Josslyn Will React To Dex’s Real Agenda
GH spoilers will eventually point to Josslyn Jacks finally learning that her new squeeze isn’t a mob flunky, but actually an undercover employee of her brother, Michael Corinthos. And when that does happen, Joss will have a choice to make. GH Spoilers Speculation. Will learning that Dex Heller (Evan...
Days of our Lives Spoilers: Will Horton Takes On Leo Stark
Days of our Lives spoilers tease Will Horton putting his husband’s new bestie solidly in his place. Watch out, Leo! Will is coming for you, and he’s not very happy. Will (Chandler Massey) has tried to get his husband to see the light about Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart). He’s talked until he’s blue in the face and sick of hearing his own voice. It didn’t do him much good, though. Sonny (Zach Tinker) seems to believe this man has changed, and no amount of persuasion is going to do any good.
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jack Is Forced To Come Clean
The Young and the Restless spoilers tease a man coming clean, a pair of siblings disagreeing, and a friend helping another do some soul-searching. This is one dramatic episode you won’t want to miss. The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights. Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) is all in when...
GH Spoilers Weekly Update: An Unpleasant Surprise & Anger Unleashed
GH spoilers weekly update for January 16 – 20, 2023, tease the week ahead is full of an unpleasant surprise and anger unleashed. Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Port Charles!. GH Spoilers Weekly Recap. This week was a big one in...
Y&R Spoilers Weekly Update: A Painful Decision & Playing Dirty
Y&R spoilers weekly update for January 16 – 20, 2023, tease that the week ahead is full of a painful decision and playing dirty. Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Genoa City!. Y&R Spoilers Weekly Recap. This week was a busy one...
Father’s Day Comes Early to Young & Restless as a Legacy Character Makes Tracks to Genoa City
Maybe you’ve read: The Young and the Restless is bringing back Paul Williams and April Stevens’ daughter Heather with her original (adult) portrayer Vail Bloom reprising the role. (If you haven’t read, you can do so here.) What you couldn’t have read — yet — is that when the character reappears in Genoa City in February, she won’t be alone: In tow will be Lucy, her and Daniel’s daughter (whose biomom is Bold & Beautiful nutso Sheila Carter’s late daughter, Daisy).
