ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com

No. 16 Auburn hands LSU fifth straight loss

Jaylin Williams collected 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks to lift No. 16 Auburn to a 67-49 victory over LSU on Wednesday in Baton Rouge, La. Wendell Green Jr. scored 14 points and Allen Flanigan recorded eight points and seven rebounds for Auburn (15-3, 5-1 Southeastern Conference), which has won four in a row. Auburn also posted its first win in Baton Rouge since the 2016-17 season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Sam Smith coming to Gwinnett's Gas South Arena in July

Sam Smith is returning to the Atlanta area in July when he performs at Gwinnett’s Gas South Arena as part of his North American Tour. The tour comes to Gwinnett on July 28. Smith is promoting his fourth studio album — Gloria — that includes the Grammy nominated hit “Unholy.” Smith is also known for hits such as “Stay With Me” and “I’m Not The Only One.”
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy