Sam Smith is returning to the Atlanta area in July when he performs at Gwinnett’s Gas South Arena as part of his North American Tour. The tour comes to Gwinnett on July 28. Smith is promoting his fourth studio album — Gloria — that includes the Grammy nominated hit “Unholy.” Smith is also known for hits such as “Stay With Me” and “I’m Not The Only One.”

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO