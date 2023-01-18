Read full article on original website
Tigers Nipped by Bobcats
Centralia: Ballard 21, Vallejo 12, Yeung 8, Sprague 6, Haines 2. Aberdeen: Ainsworth 11, M. Garcia 10, Brooks 10, Miller 9, Ambrogiani 4, Dawson 4. The Centralia boys basketball team came a whisper away from a win but fell by a point on the road Tuesday night, 50-49 to Aberdeen.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys hoops: Bobcats earn big road win over Riverhawks
MILLVILLE — In a matchup of the two top squads in Region 11 on Thursday night, Sky View strongly suggested it is still the team to beat in the valley. The visiting Bobcats perplexed, prodded and dismantled the Ridgeline front court with their 2-3 zone defense, attacked the basket in transition, and hooped and hollered their way into the locker room with a 56-41 win and sole possession of first place of the region.
Girls basketball: Delphos Jefferson outlasts Crestview
CONVOY — Prior to its game against Crestview, Delphos Jefferson head coach Denise Lindeman told Rylynn Marquis that she would play a big role in the game. The senior Wildcat, who did not even start the game, hit three clutch 3-pointers and the Wildcats rode its tenacious defensive effort to a 41-37 victory over the Knights in a big Northwest Conference contest Thursday night.
High school boys basketball: Notes and highlights from Tuesday’s games, Springville, Weber eke out region wins
Springville, Weber eke out region wins
Wolves Pick Up Non-League Win over 3A Tornadoes
At Black Hills (Tumwater) Black Hills: McMahon 18, Patti 15, Aybar 10, Williams 6, Klovas 3, Pomeroy 2. In a late season non-league tuneup against a 3A Yelm squad, the Black Hills girls basketball team picked up a win at home, 54-48, holding on after a torrid fourth quarter. The...
