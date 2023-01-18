MILLVILLE — In a matchup of the two top squads in Region 11 on Thursday night, Sky View strongly suggested it is still the team to beat in the valley. The visiting Bobcats perplexed, prodded and dismantled the Ridgeline front court with their 2-3 zone defense, attacked the basket in transition, and hooped and hollered their way into the locker room with a 56-41 win and sole possession of first place of the region.

MILLVILLE, UT ・ 10 HOURS AGO