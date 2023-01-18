Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Prep boys hoops: Bobcats earn big road win over Riverhawks
MILLVILLE — In a matchup of the two top squads in Region 11 on Thursday night, Sky View strongly suggested it is still the team to beat in the valley. The visiting Bobcats perplexed, prodded and dismantled the Ridgeline front court with their 2-3 zone defense, attacked the basket in transition, and hooped and hollered their way into the locker room with a 56-41 win and sole possession of first place of the region.
PC Snowboard Team dominates Jackson Hole competition
JACKSON, Wyoming — With 22 snowboarders traveling to Jackson Hole for three days of freestyle competition, Park City Ski and Snowboard (PCSS) brought home 48 medals from this, their first […]
Prep girls basketball: Wolves bounce back after close loss
NORTH LOGAN — It was a little too close for comfort for the Wolves’ liking, but they’ll gladly take the end result against a determined opponent. Green Canyon took the lead for good on a 7-0 second-quarter run and made enough plays on both sides of the ball to earn a 60-52 victory over Mountain Crest in a Region 11 girls basketball team on Wednesday night.
Prep boys hoops: Bobcats deftly withstand late rally by Grizzlies
An impressive second-half rally by the Grizzlies threatened to derail the Bobcats, but to the delight of head coach Kirk Hillyard, they didn't panic. Instead, Sky View picked up its intensity on defense, got the job done at the free throw line and pulled out a 62-52 win over Logan in a Region 11 boys basketball game on Tuesday night at Grizzly Den. The Bobcats were able to slam the door courtesy of a 8-2 run after the Grizzlies whittled a once 20-point deficit to four midway through the fourth quarter.
