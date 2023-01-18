Read full article on original website

Linebacker Josiah Kia Could Continue Notre Dame's Success In Hawaii
2025 Hawaii linebacker Josiah Kia offered by the Irish, the same school as his older brother
Top Performers from Day Three of the 2022 Polynesian Bowl
A look at the top performers from the third day of 2023 Polynesian Bowl practices in Honolulu, Hawaii...
KITV.com
YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
They did it! Team Waffles goes to world championship
The Team Waffles robotics team from Assets School soared when they became the fifth-ranked robotics team; they are the only team in Hawaii to rank in the top 10.
LIST: Best private high schools in Hawaii for 2023
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best private high schools in Hawaii.
KITV.com
Hawaii dancers land dream job performing in 'Michael Jackson ONE' in Las Vegas
Two Honolulu dancers landed their dream job performing in Cirque Du Soleil's "Michael Jackson ONE" show in Las Vegas. In July, Cirque held a mass audition for all of its shows. Kent Shinomae, 31, and Christianne Moss, 23, of Honolulu were two of four people to get the job for "MJ ONE," out dancing about 800 people. They were also the only two dancers to land full-year contracts.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
‘Yes, The Eddie will go’ Aikau family confirms
Clyde Aikau confirmed The Eddie Big Wave Invitational will happen this Sunday, Jan. 22.
KITV.com
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ has its first Native Hawaiian performer. Sasha Colby is her name
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 15 seasons ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ has cast its first Native Hawaiian entertainer. Sasha Colby is originally from Waimanalo but now lives in Los Angeles. She’s the youngest of seven children and has since made a name for herself in the drag community on a national level.
northshorenews.com
New North Shore and Windward McDonald’s Owner Celebrates Commitment to Community
Haleiwa, Laie and Temple Valley McDonald’s were recently purchased by longtime Maui owner/operator Grelyn Rosario. For the Rosario family, running Mc- Donald’s restaurants is a family business. Erlinda Rosario led the way starting with her first job as a crew member at McDonald’s of Waiakamilo on Oahu in...
Pun Prix ’23 Pedal to the Metal, Punahou Carnival’s back
The theme has been chosen. The plan is being implemented. Punahou School has announced that their annual Carnival is set to return Feb. 3-4.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Businesses plead for long-term solutions as they ‘play police’ with aggressive patrons
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Hawaii businesses are reporting more confrontations with homeless people they describe as aggressive. And they say the situation is impacting their bottom line. Mike Palmer owns Kuhio Avenue Food Hall in Waikiki and says it’s the worst he’s seen in 22 years. “Our management...
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Wiwoʻole
—Fearless, brave, bold, courageous. “As a graduate from Ke Kula ʻO Nāwahīokalaniʻōpuʻu, one of Iosepa Nāwahī’s best characteristics is being wiwoʻole, is being fearless, which is the type of person that we all should strive to be everyday.”. —Kekailiko Medeiros,...
KHON2
UH Cancer Center needs volunteers for a study.
The University of Hawaii is conducting a study and is looking for a few people willing to participate. Oahu residents, who are of East Asian (Japanese, Chinese, or Korean), European White, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, or Filipino ancestry ages 35 to 69 years old and slightly or more than slightly overweight plus have not smoked in the last 2 years and would like to improve their eating and exercise habits for 24 weeks are perfect candidates. In this study, participants can try out changes in their eating habits and exercise routine for 24 weeks.
Make way for good fortune, lion dancing at Ala Moana Center
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Celebrations for the 2023 Lunar New Year have already started on Oahu and you can continue to take part in them at the Ala Moana Center. The shopping center said they will have a weekend full of events for a family-friendly celebration to usher in the “Year of the Rabbit.” The events will include Chinese calligraphy […]
Longtime Hawaiʻi politician Ron Menor dies at 67
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green has released a statement confirming that longtime politician, Ron Menor, has died at the of 67 of an unexpected medical emergency. “Late this afternoon, we were informed by Pat Menor, wife of Ron Menor, that our dear friend and former colleague passed away suddenly on Monday from an unexpected […]
bigislandvideonews.com
No Tsunami Threat To Hawaiʻi From Distant Magnitude 7.0 Quake
HONOLULU - The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi based on all available data. (BIVN) – A Magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck in the Molucca Sea just after 8 p.m. HST on Tuesday, nearly 100 miles northwest of Tobelo, Indonesia. Although the quake...
americanmilitarynews.com
Calling National Guard to Waikiki a ‘nonstarter,’ official says
A recent rash of violent crimes in Waikiki has some residents ready to call in the National Guard, especially in the wake of a well-publicized labor shortage at the Honolulu Police Department. A recent rash of violent crimes in Waikiki has some residents ready to call in the National Guard,...
Murder case of Hawaii business owners shock community
Big Island police stated that two elderly people are dead following an incident on Makalika Street in Hilo.
