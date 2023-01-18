ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kahuku, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KITV.com

YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii dancers land dream job performing in 'Michael Jackson ONE' in Las Vegas

Two Honolulu dancers landed their dream job performing in Cirque Du Soleil's "Michael Jackson ONE" show in Las Vegas. In July, Cirque held a mass audition for all of its shows. Kent Shinomae, 31, and Christianne Moss, 23, of Honolulu were two of four people to get the job for "MJ ONE," out dancing about 800 people. They were also the only two dancers to land full-year contracts.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
HAWAII STATE
the university of hawai'i system

Hawaiian Word of the Week: Wiwoʻole

—Fearless, brave, bold, courageous. “As a graduate from Ke Kula ʻO Nāwahīokalaniʻōpuʻu, one of Iosepa Nāwahī’s best characteristics is being wiwoʻole, is being fearless, which is the type of person that we all should strive to be everyday.”. —Kekailiko Medeiros,...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

UH Cancer Center needs volunteers for a study.

The University of Hawaii is conducting a study and is looking for a few people willing to participate. Oahu residents, who are of East Asian (Japanese, Chinese, or Korean), European White, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, or Filipino ancestry ages 35 to 69 years old and slightly or more than slightly overweight plus have not smoked in the last 2 years and would like to improve their eating and exercise habits for 24 weeks are perfect candidates. In this study, participants can try out changes in their eating habits and exercise routine for 24 weeks.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Make way for good fortune, lion dancing at Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Celebrations for the 2023 Lunar New Year have already started on Oahu and you can continue to take part in them at the Ala Moana Center. The shopping center said they will have a weekend full of events for a family-friendly celebration to usher in the “Year of the Rabbit.” The events will include Chinese calligraphy […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Longtime Hawaiʻi politician Ron Menor dies at 67

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green has released a statement confirming that longtime politician, Ron Menor, has died at the of 67 of an unexpected medical emergency. “Late this afternoon, we were informed by Pat Menor, wife of Ron Menor, that our dear friend and former colleague passed away suddenly on Monday from an unexpected […]
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

No Tsunami Threat To Hawaiʻi From Distant Magnitude 7.0 Quake

HONOLULU - The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi based on all available data. (BIVN) – A Magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck in the Molucca Sea just after 8 p.m. HST on Tuesday, nearly 100 miles northwest of Tobelo, Indonesia. Although the quake...
HONOLULU, HI
americanmilitarynews.com

Calling National Guard to Waikiki a ‘nonstarter,’ official says

A recent rash of violent crimes in Waikiki has some residents ready to call in the National Guard, especially in the wake of a well-publicized labor shortage at the Honolulu Police Department. A recent rash of violent crimes in Waikiki has some residents ready to call in the National Guard,...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy