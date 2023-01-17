Read full article on original website
VanEaton, Linda Robertson
Van Eaton Linda Robertson Van Eaton 75 Logan, Utah passed away January 19, 2023. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com .
Raymond, Evelyn Drury (Jenkins)
Drury Raymond Evelyn Jenkins Drury Raymond 98 Preston Idaho passed away January 17, 2023. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Preston Idaho North Stake, 310 N. State, Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Monday from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston and again prior to the funeral from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm at the church. Interment will be in the Fairview Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Rindlisbacher, Brent Dean
Rindlisbacher Brent Dean Rindlisbacher 64 Logan passed away January 19, 2023. www.nelsonfuneralhome.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Booth, James Raymond
James Raymond Booth, age 72, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Logan, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 23rd at 11 a.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center St. in Logan. A visitation will be held prior from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the American Fork Cemetery. Messages may be sent to the family by going online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
Barringer, Don G.
Barringer Don G Barringer 80 Smithfield passed away January 17, 2023. www.nelsonfuneralhome.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Egbert, Marva Lucinda Hillyard
Marva Lucinda Hillyard Egbert passed away peacefully on January 14, the day after her 97th birthday. She was born on January 13, 1926, in Cornish, Utah to W. Hazen and Ruby Nilson Hillyard, who were loving and devoted parents. She married her eternal companion, David Wesley Egbert, on July 19, 1950, in the Logan Utah Temple. They were happily married for 53 years before David passed away in 2003.
Gregory, Horatio Drury "Hy"
Horatio "Hy" Drury Gregory passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, in Logan, Utah, at the age of 83, surrounded by his adoring family. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 11:00 am at the Smithfield 18th Ward building located at 625 East 600 South, Smithfield, Utah, with a viewing beforehand from 9:00-10:30 am. Interment will be at the Franklin cemetery. To read the full obituary and to access the livestream funeral link, go to www.allenmortuaries.com .
Sjostrom, Lyle Craig
Sjostrom Lyle Craig Sjostrom 67 North Logan passed away January 17, 2023. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition. Arrangements are under the direction of White Pine Funeral Services.
Carrillo, Cherise Cricket
Cherise Cricket Carrillo, 54, of Preston, Idaho, passed away on January 16th, 2023 after a courageous battle with cirrhosis of the liver surrounded by her family. Cherise was born on November 15, 1968 to Wendell and Janet Campbell in Idaho Falls, she was their 7th and last child. After graduating from Burley High School, she went on to study at Ricks College. On February 14, 1989, she met Martin Leo Carrillo at their shared workplace, Lionel Playworld. They wed on June 23, 1989, going on to have 4 children, Contessa, Cherokee, Chevy and Cash. When Cherise had Contessa, she started her lifelong journey of being a fantastic and wonderful mother. Cherise supported her loving husband while he pursued his career of being a mechanic and helped her kids excel in their schoolwork and extracurricular activities. Cherise was a passionate crafter, shopper and cleaner and when she wasn't filling her home with the scent of potpourri, she could be found in her home sewing primitive, raggedy dolls or scrapbooking. We will miss her greatly. Cherise was predeceased by her father Wendell Odell Campbell, her mother Janet Juanita Campbell, her sister Debbie Johnson. Cherise is survived by her husband Martin Leo Carrillo; her children: Contessa (Lorin) Zippay, Cherokee (Bryan) Beckstrom, Chevy (Shanna and Ashley), Cash Carrillo; her grandchildren Kennedy Zippay, Chezney Zippay, Coupe Zippay; her sisters: Vicky (Alan) McCombs, Becky (Paul) Robertson, Wendy (Norm) Howell, Shawna (Sam) Howlett; her brother Kim (Mary) Campbell and her brother in law Jack Johnson. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider sending monetary donations to the American Liver Foundation. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the Mapleton Ward Chapel, 5307 East Cub River Road in Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held on Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East in Logan, and prior to the services on Saturday at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. Cherise will then be laid to rest in the Mapleton Cemetery in Preston, Idaho. The service may be viewed via Zoom by clicking on the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88056219665 Memories may be shared with the family at www.whitepinefunerals.com.
Ramblings of a Newsman: Highlights at the Rotary Club of Logan
Ripples of laughter were heard throughout a banquet room at the Logan Country Club on Thursday, as Jay Black, past president of the Rotary Club of Logan, shared comments from area third-grade students about the dictionary they received from the Rotarians. Rotarians had gathered at the country club for their...
Hansen, Becky Jo
Becky Jo Hansen died on January 18, 2023. She was born to June Godfrey Hansen and Irwin Charles Hansen. Becky worked at USU for thirty years in the UWRL and Civil and Environmental Engineering department. She had donated many items she made to humanitarian organizations. She has held several ward callings as: Relief Society secretary, ward historian, and her favorite as a Primary Teacher. She is survived by her sister Sue Hansen. She is preceded in death by her mother June and her sister Mary. Per her request, there will be no funeral or viewing. There will be a dedication prayer at the grave. Friends and family will be able to meet at Allen-Hall Mortuary on Saturday, January 21st from 12-1pm. Interment will take place at the Smithfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
Letter: Cache Valley should not become an extension of the Wasatch Front
Last Thursday, Jan. 12, the city of Logan’s Planning Commission approved the development of 751 units to be located at 2200 S. 800 West. The developer, Altitude Property LLC, will build 80 townhomes and 671 apartments contained in 24 three-story buildings. There will be parking for 1,763 cars on this 37 acres of former county ag land when the project is completed. This development is less than a mile from Thomas Edison South and Nibley Elementary School and borders Clear Creek Park.
Letter: Not in agreement with Anderson’s column about flooding in Smithfield
I’m responding to Kate Anderson’s recent column defending Smithfield’s failure to address its sewage flooding homes on Oak Street. Of the incident, Anderson writes: “It would be easy to cast the city as the bad guy.”. I agree, because it’s also easy to grasp the situation:...
Letter: A bus connection to UTA would benefit everyone
Leaving the Cache Valley without a car is surprisingly complicated and expensive. Presently the only viable way out without a car is on a private bus. At the time of writing, a one-way ticket to Brigham City on the most popular private bus service costs around $25, a ticket to the airport costs around $50.
Prep boys hoops: Pirates edged by Tigers at home; Preston gets revenge
The opportunity to pick up arguably their best victory of the 2022-23 season was there for the taking for the Pirates, but poor shooting at the free throw line ultimately loomed large. West Side missed 11 free throws in the second half and a veteran Aberdeen squad held on for...
Prep boys wrestling: Bobcats beat Grizz in competitive Region 11 dual
SMITHFIELD — One second can make a world of difference in the sport of wrestling. It certainly did in a pivotal heavyweight match when the Sky View boys hosted Logan in a Region 11 dual on Thursday evening. An escape point by sophomore Preston Smith in the final second of the third round extended that duel, and the Bobcat was able to take down his opponent straight to his back for a pin midway through the one-minute overtime period.
Prep girls basketball: Wolves bounce back after close loss
NORTH LOGAN — It was a little too close for comfort for the Wolves’ liking, but they’ll gladly take the end result against a determined opponent. Green Canyon took the lead for good on a 7-0 second-quarter run and made enough plays on both sides of the ball to earn a 60-52 victory over Mountain Crest in a Region 11 girls basketball team on Wednesday night.
USU men’s basketball: Aggies hoping to take advantage of home games
Only twice during the Mountain West Conference portion of the schedule the Aggies play two games at home. Utah State men’s head basketball coach Ryan Odom is aware of how important these homestands are. The Aggies wrap up the first two-game homestand Saturday afternoon when San Jose State visits the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Tipoff is set for 4 o’clock.
