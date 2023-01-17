Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Field Workshop: Milwaukee's only glow-in-the-dark splatter room
GREENDALE, Wis. - Field Workshop has created Milwaukee's only glow-in-the-dark splatter rooms. Be prepared to get messy!. Splatter Room guests are provided with protective gear, a canvas, and splatter tools. Make a mess on a canvas, a shirt, a hat, walls, or friends!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's only glow-in-the-dark splatter room; gender reveal?
This splatter room has everything! Some employees are going to show us some of the special things that you can do in the splatter room.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee sunsets; time shifts drastically later over next month
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are rapidly gaining sunlight as we head into the end of January. Before you know it, sunsets will occur after 5 p.m. After Sunday, Jan. 29, sunsets will push past the 5 p.m. mark. By mid-March, we will be pushing past 7 p.m. If this mild January...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Car into Milwaukee pond, rescue efforts captured on bodycam
MILWAUKEE - After a car went into a Milwaukee pond in December, newly released body camera footage shows first responders' work to rescue the woman inside. The car spun off the on-ramp of Highway 175 northbound near Brewers Boulevard – across the highway from American Family Field – the night of Dec. 22.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
40th annual All-Canada Show returns to Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - All-Canada returns to Milwaukee after a two-year hiatus at the Brookfield Conference Center from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22. On opening night; guests will receive a free Dardevle 2023 collector lure and free seminars, maps, and travel guides. Before choosing a destination in Canada, guests can meet...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mocktails in Milwaukee
Participating in Dry January or choosing to take a break from alcohol doesn't mean you can't still enjoy a fun drink when you're out. Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee.com joins Real Milwaukee with where to find the thirst-quenching mocktails in Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee library budget cuts; director seeks feedback
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Library Director Joan Johnson is visiting all 13 library branches to get people's feedback on what to keep or enhance with budget challenges ahead this year. "We really want to know how they are using their libraries now and how they want to be able to use...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shots fired on doorbell camera, mother, kids in home
A Milwaukee doorbell camera captured shots fired on N. 17th Street on Monday. The woman who lives here says she and her daughter and grandchildren were inside at the time. "By the grace of God," she says, no one was hurt.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee house fire near 5th and Marion, family displaced
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A South Milwaukee family is in need of a place to stay after a fire forced them from their home early Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Emergency calls came in around 2:30 a.m. It took at least five fire departments to get the situation near 5th and Marion under control.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bodycam video of Milwaukee pond rescue
A woman was rescued after her car spun off the highway near American Family Field and into a retention pond Dec. 22. (Courtesy: Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office via Storyful)
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
7 Milwaukee east side armed robberies, 3 near UWM
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating seven armed robberies that happened Thursday night, Jan. 19, Friday morning, Jan. 20 and Saturday night, Jan. 21. Three of the crimes happened on the Upper East side and Shorewood near the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus. According to a UWM police alert, the victims...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee vehicle crash into building; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - A vehicle collided with a building near Oakland and North on Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. The driver, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to the hospital with injuries. The passenger, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, was seriously hurt. Milwaukee police said...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
27th and Chambers shooting; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot Friday morning, Jan. 20 near 27th and Chambers in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 2:13 a.m. The first victim, a 54-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, also sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. They were both taken into custody.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash near 47th and Roosevelt; 2 injured
MILWAUKEE - A vehicle struck a tree near 47th and Roosevelt on Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Police said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Police said after crashing the vehicle, the driver and people in the vehicle fled on foot. Two of the occupants, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man and a 17-year-old Milwaukee girl, were taken to the hospital with injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase, 1 arrested after jumping off bridge
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police chase ended with one person arrested after officials said he jumped off a bridge on the city's east side Saturday night, Jan. 21. Police said it started as a vehicle chase. FOX6 News at the scene near North and Cambridge found squad cars, officers and a crashed U-Haul pickup truck.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 6 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Seven people were shot in Milwaukee Saturday, Jan. 21. Police responded to five separate shootings. Two boys, ages 13 and 14, were among the victims. Three people were arrested. 34th and National. Around 3:30 a.m., a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded. Police said he was taken...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and National shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 34th and National on Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee girl shot, wounded near 35th and Meinecke
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot and wounded near 35th and Meinecke on Friday, Jan. 20. Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Boys shot on Milwaukee's north side; 1 dead, 1 seriously injured
MILWAUKEE - Two boys, ages 13 and 14, were shot on Milwaukee's north side Saturday, Jan. 21. Police said the shooting happened near 52nd and Clarke around 6 p.m. Both boys were seriously injured and taken to a hospital. The 14-year-old victim died from his wounds. There was sadness and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
19th and Teutonia shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 19th and Teutonia on Sunday morning, Jan. 22. Police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is asked...
