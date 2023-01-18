Read full article on original website
NYC Evictions Skyrocket as Thousands Removed from Homes — What Can At-Risk Tenants Do?
New York City's eviction rate is on the rise after a moratorium brought on by the pandemic expired in Jan. 2022, as have the protections and rent relief programs for tenants. Since that time, thousands of people have been removed from their buildings. Programs like New York’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, will stop taking applications starting Friday, meaning more evictions could be coming as well.
Where's Jordan Taylor? NYC Law Student Missing After Going to Hell's Kitchen LGBTQ Bar
A family is desperately holding out hope that their missing relative, a CUNY law student, will be found safe after having gone missing in Manhattan nearly two weeks ago. What makes the case even more troubling: Police found two clues miles apart, in a different borough from where Jordan Taylor was last seen alive. His wallet was found on West Street near the Goldman Sachs Building in Battery Park City, while his phone was found more than three miles away in Hell's Kitchen.
Good Samaritans Who ‘Found' Alligator in NJ Lot Actually Abandoned Reptile There: SPCA
The owner of a young alligator discovered earlier this week inside a plastic container in an empty New Jersey lot was located and is now facing charges, according to officials, this after authorities found out that the "good Samaritans" that called in the discovery, was actually behind the reptile's abandonment.
Harlem NYCHA Residents Get Gas Cut Off Without Warning. When It Comes Back is ‘TBD'
It's needed for people who live in NYCHA housing to cook their meals, but residents in a Harlem building said the housing authority cut off their gas suddenly without warning — and it may not be back until late summer, or even later. For residents of the Grant Houses...
Boy, 18-Year-Old Arrested for Violent NYC Teen Sneaker Robbery Attack: NYPD
A boy and an 18-year-old were arrested in connection to a violent attack against another teen in Manhattan earlier this month -- all to steal his sneakers, police said. According to the NYPD, on Jan 7, at around 9:15 p.m., in front of a McDonald's on Broadway in the Hamilton Heights section, a group approached a 16-year-old boy.
Victim of Fatal Tractor Trailer Overpass Fall in Westchester County ID'd as CT Driver
Police identified the victim of the fatal accident in which a tractor trailer plunged off a suburban New York overpass onto the highway below on Wednesday. The incident took place on the Cross Westchester Expressway in the town of Harrison, Westchester County, around 10:20 a.m., according to New York State Police.
NYC Smoke Shop Worker Shot Following Dispute With Group Outside Store: Police
A man working in a Hells Kitchen smoke shop was shot in the leg following an argument with a group of men outside the store Wednesday morning, police said. According to the NYPD, the incident took place just after midnight outside a smoke shop on 9th Avenue near 49th Street.
Holland Tunnel Closures: One Tube Will Close 6 Nights a Week Thru 2025 — What to Know
Thinking of doing any late-night drives from New York City to New Jersey any time soon? If so, you may want to avoid the Holland Tunnel for the next few years. That's because starting Feb. 5, the New Jersey-bound tube will be closed off to traffic during the overnight hours. The closure, which goes from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. six nights a week, will last through 2025, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said Tuesday.
Man Gets Up to 10 Years in Prison for Stealing NYC House Using Forged Power of Attorney
A Long Island man will spend up to a decade behind bars for stealing the house of an 89-year-old woman after creating and using a forged power of attorney, Brooklyn prosecutors said Tuesday. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced that Shavard Callaway, 48, of North Babylon, New York, was convicted...
Rapper Lil Tjay to be Released on $90K Bond After Bronx Gun Arrest: Court Documents
Two days after his arrest on illegal weapons charges, Bronx-born rapper Lil Tjay is expected to be released on $90,000 bond. The 21-year-old, whose real name is Tionne Merritt, was arrested Monday while on his way to film a music video. He was pulled over near 183rd street and Ryer avenue in the Fordham Heights neighborhood.
Pilot, Passenger ID'd in Deadly Small Plane Crash in Westchester County
The two men killed in a small plane crash near Westchester County Airport Thursday evening have been identified, as federal authorities continue to investigate how the plane came down nearly 30 minutes after taking off from a New York City airport. The single-engine plane, an A36 Beechcraft Bonanza, took off...
12-Year-Old Arrested for Shooting Two Teens Near School in Queens: Police
A 12-year-old has been arrested after he opened fire on two teenage students just steps away from a school in Queens, according to police. Reports of the shooting on Linden Boulevard near 207th Street on Cambria Heights came in just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, police said, about block away from Campus Magnet High School. Police said both victims are students there and had just left campus after classes ended.
Dozens of Cats Rescued from Filthy Hoarding Conditions In Long Island Home
Long Island residents said a dilapidated house on their street was an eyesore that stunk up the neighborhood — but police said it was even worse on the inside, where a horrific animal hoarding situation was discovered. More than two dozen cats (26 in all) were rescued from the...
Man Arrested for Killing Mother, Injuring Another Woman in NJ Double Stabbing: Police
A man was arrested after killing his mother and injuring another woman in a grisly double stabbing that left a bloody scene at a New Jersey home, according to local police and prosecutors. Police sources said the deadly incident started as a dispute before sunrise inside the Harrison Garden Apartment...
Finally, There's Snow In the Forecast! But Don't Get Too Excited Yet…
Snow in January? Groundbreaking. Only this year, it really would be. That's because we haven't had any measurable snowfall in New York City at all thus far in the season, which is about a month old by now. It's even more surprising given that other parts of the country have...
