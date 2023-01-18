ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
NYC Evictions Skyrocket as Thousands Removed from Homes — What Can At-Risk Tenants Do?

New York City's eviction rate is on the rise after a moratorium brought on by the pandemic expired in Jan. 2022, as have the protections and rent relief programs for tenants. Since that time, thousands of people have been removed from their buildings. Programs like New York’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, will stop taking applications starting Friday, meaning more evictions could be coming as well.
Where's Jordan Taylor? NYC Law Student Missing After Going to Hell's Kitchen LGBTQ Bar

A family is desperately holding out hope that their missing relative, a CUNY law student, will be found safe after having gone missing in Manhattan nearly two weeks ago. What makes the case even more troubling: Police found two clues miles apart, in a different borough from where Jordan Taylor was last seen alive. His wallet was found on West Street near the Goldman Sachs Building in Battery Park City, while his phone was found more than three miles away in Hell's Kitchen.
Holland Tunnel Closures: One Tube Will Close 6 Nights a Week Thru 2025 — What to Know

Thinking of doing any late-night drives from New York City to New Jersey any time soon? If so, you may want to avoid the Holland Tunnel for the next few years. That's because starting Feb. 5, the New Jersey-bound tube will be closed off to traffic during the overnight hours. The closure, which goes from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. six nights a week, will last through 2025, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said Tuesday.
12-Year-Old Arrested for Shooting Two Teens Near School in Queens: Police

A 12-year-old has been arrested after he opened fire on two teenage students just steps away from a school in Queens, according to police. Reports of the shooting on Linden Boulevard near 207th Street on Cambria Heights came in just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, police said, about block away from Campus Magnet High School. Police said both victims are students there and had just left campus after classes ended.
