'The Circle' Season 5 Spoilers! Brett Robinson and Xanthi Perdikomatis Felt They "Got Screwed" By the Hacker Twist

soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Diane Will Break Up Kyle and Summer
Y&R spoilers showed Summer Newman Abbott lamenting that Diane Jenkins was damaging her marriage to Kyle Abbott. Is this something the young couple can overcome, or will it be more than either is willing to work through?. Y&R Spoilers: Strong Enough. Nothing can break up “Skyle,” 7% of you feel...
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers Photos: Xander Cook Gets Himself Into Even Deeper Trouble
DAYS spoilers photos for Monday are here! Catch a glimpse of your favorite Salemites stirring up drama. This is going to be an episode you will not want to miss. Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) is one very sad — and very drunk — man. He just can’t cope after his showdown with Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and misses his wife, a lot. He gets a ray of hope when there’s a knock at the door, but alas, not his beloved Sarah. But, it is his ex, Gwen (Emily O’Brien).
New Amsterdam EPs on Series-Finale Absence: 'We Really Did Try' to Get [Spoiler] But 'It Didn't Time Out Right'
Warning: The following contains major spoilers for Tuesday’s New Amsterdam. Proceed at your own risk! There was one doc who was notably missing from New Amsterdam‘s series finale on Tuesday: Dr. Helen Sharpe, played by Freema Agyeman, who departed the NBC drama at the end of Season 4. In the series ender, Max announced that he was moving to Geneva, Switzerland, to work for the World Health Organization. As he committed to making his daughter Luna — who became medical director of New Amsterdam as an adult! — the center of his life with his new job, Max’s romance with Dr. Elizabeth...
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Wild Speculation: It’s Esme Prince’s Biggest Secret Yet
For months, GH spoilers have been promising to reveal the identity of Esme Prince’s biological parents. And then they finally did! The scheming, seductive Eurotrash heiress is the offspring of Heather Webber and Ryan Chamberlin. So that poor baby – and her adoptive parents – were doomed from Day One. But here’s something that’s got us a little confused.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Lily makes a painful decision but will it mean cutting Billy loose?
Spoilers from Soaps.com for The Young and the Restless tease that on Thursday Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) will make a painful decision but don't give any idea what it could be. The obvious answer would be that she finally kicked Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) to the curb but this may or may not be what happens.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Preview: RIP, [Spoiler]
We should have known that we hadn’t seen the last of the virus which not so long ago threatened to steal the lives of several Salem residents. Although Days of Our Lives‘ Rex managed to beat the disease into submission, it’s about to rear its ugly head again… and this time, at least one of the victims will lose the fight both of and for their life!
EXCLUSIVE—Why Marcus Coloma Is Leaving 'General Hospital'
With three years on the show, he said of fans, "Their outpouring of love and excitement, week after week has been unlike anything I've ever experienced before."
General Hospital spoilers: Stella may turn Portia's dream wedding into a nightmare
General Hospital fans have been wondering when the truth about Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) being the bio dad of Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) will come to light. The writers seem to be putting the pieces together although it is taking an unusually long time. Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) had her DNA tested and found out that she had a relative in Port Charles but this was pushed to the back burner when Stella also found a relationship in London and left town for a long time to visit.
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Thomas Loses Everything--Sheila Breaks into Finn/Steffy's House
This week, Thomas Forrester will lose everything --his job, his son, and his father will disown him.Photo byThe Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of December 26 tease that the fallout from Thomas Forrester's (Matthew Atkinson) CPS scam is finally here. She Knows Soaps reported that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) would break into Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and John 'Finn' Finnegan's (Tanner Novlan) home to convince them to give her another chance. And Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will spiral further into a dark place,
Albany Herald
David Crosby's Shocking Net Worth
David Crosby's net worth at the time of his death may not be what you would expect from a rock n' roll icon. A combination of addiction, health issues, legal problems and the changing landscape of the music industry caused substantial financial struggles for the music legend, but he ended up in the black before fading to black.
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers Speculation: This Woman Will Cave First To Ridge
It thrilled viewers when Taylor Hayes and Brooke Logan chose themselves over Ridge Forrester and gave his merry-go-round feelings the heave-ho. But fans are also realistic and realize that sooner rather than later, B&B spoilers are sure to tease one woman giving in — but which one will it be?
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers Video Preview: Steve, Stefan Rage…and Marlena Dying?
Huge faceoffs take center stage as Steve confronts Kristen about Kayla’s death; Stefan rages at Li for scrambling his brain; and Sonny berates Leo for betraying him. DAYS spoilers weekly video preview is packed with action and intense sadness when Marlena Evans takes a turn for the worse. DAYS...
No funeral: Leslie Jordan will 'live forever' on 'Call Me Kat,' Mayim Bialik says
It didn't seem right to have a funeral episode for Leslie Jordan's 'Call Me Kat' character, Mayim Bialik said, so he'll get a special sendoff instead.
SheKnows
As General Hospital’s Portia Marches Toward a Wedding Disaster, Brook Kerr Debuts a Gorgeous New Look
Whatever happens, at least Portia’s going to look incredible!. Well, if there are any rules we’ve learned from General Hospital — and, indeed, daytime television in general — it’s that drama-free relationships are a surefire death knell for couples, parentage should always be questioned and weddings almost never go off without a hitch. Put all three of those together and we’re pretty sure we’re going to get Portia and Curtis’ rapidly approaching Valentine’s Day wedding!
What happened to Bill Spencer on Bold and Beautiful?
The Bold and The Beautiful has been gracing our screens for over 30 years, and during that time, we've been introduced to a variety of characters, each with their own unique storylines.
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Weekly Update: An Unpleasant Surprise & Anger Unleashed
GH spoilers weekly update for January 16 – 20, 2023, tease the week ahead is full of an unpleasant surprise and anger unleashed. Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Port Charles!. GH Spoilers Weekly Recap. This week was a big one in...
General Hospital Spoilers: Maggie the nanny might show up in Port Charles
Last week on General Hospital Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves) told Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) about Maggie the nanny who raised EMaggisme Prince (Avery Kristan Pohl). This name has come up a number of times and perhaps now she might show up in Port Charles. Esme's saga has an expiration date and hopefully when that time comes all the dots will be connected and this mystery woman will be revealed.
SheKnows
Father’s Day Comes Early to Young & Restless as a Legacy Character Makes Tracks to Genoa City
Maybe you’ve read: The Young and the Restless is bringing back Paul Williams and April Stevens’ daughter Heather with her original (adult) portrayer Vail Bloom reprising the role. (If you haven’t read, you can do so here.) What you couldn’t have read — yet — is that when the character reappears in Genoa City in February, she won’t be alone: In tow will be Lucy, her and Daniel’s daughter (whose biomom is Bold & Beautiful nutso Sheila Carter’s late daughter, Daisy).
‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Spoilers: Every Twist, Explained
'The Challenge' Season 38 is full of twists and turns. Here's an explanation of the two major twists fans have seen so far.
Albany Herald
TNets Push Premiere Dates for ‘The Lazarus Project,’ ‘The Miracle Workers’ & More
There are more changes coming to your regularly scheduled January TV programming after the Warner Bros.-Discovery merger which continues to impact TBS and TNT. Season 4 of TBS’s Miracle Workers as well as TNT’s The Lazarus Project, and TBS’s Dwayne Wade-hosted game show The Cube are all being pushed back in the slate.
