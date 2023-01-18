Read full article on original website
Rick Tuber Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘ER’, ‘Chicago Fire’ Film Editor Was 69
Rick Tuber, a TV and film editor who won an Emmy and an ACE Eddie Award for his work on NBC’s classic medical drama ER, died January 7 of a heart attack at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 69. His death was confirmed to Deadline by a family spokesperson. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Mike Hill Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of Ron Howard Movies Was 73 Related Story Hollywood Mourns 'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich, As Fellow Child Actors Salute One Of Their Own Tuber’s many editing credits stretch back to the mid-1980s...
Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
Jackée Harry Explains To Sheryl Lee Ralph How Her Ego Led To Career Karma
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Jackée Harry are the only two Black actresses to win an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, 35 years apart. Harry took hers home in 1988 for her role as Sandra Clark on 227 while Ralph garnered her win in 2022 for her role as Barbara Howard on the hit sitcom, Abbott Elementary. For the latter’s recent Of The ESSENCE cover, she spoke with her comedic comrade about their shared experiences in Hollywood, but specifically getting their egos in check over the years.More from VIBE.comRihanna Earns First Golden Globe Nomination With "Lift Me Up"Eddie...
Famed Soap Opera and Broadway Star Dies
Famed soap opera and Broadway star Ben Masters has reportedly died following complications related to an illness, a family spokesperson announced Thursday. Masters, who first came to prominence on Broadway in the 1970s, eventually gaining widespread fame for his role on the NBC soap opera "Passions," reportedly died Wednesday. Masters had battled dementia for years, dying of complications due to Covid-19, according to People.
NCIS Season 20: Who is Terrence O’Hara? (Dedication explained)
NCIS Season 20 brought us another dedication card. Many fans want to know who Terrence O’Hara was, and how he was connected to the show. TV shows tend to dedicate episodes to those who have passed on. There are times we know how the individuals were. Either they were actors on the series or they had major roles with the creation of the series. Then there are others who were directors, crew members, or elsewhere behind the scenes and not as well known.
Ben Masters Dies: ‘Passions’ Soap Icon Was 75
Ben Masters, best known for his part as the wealthy Julian Crane from the classic NBC soap Passions, died on January 11 at the Eisenhower Medical Center in Palm Springs. The actor struggled with dementia for years and eventually died due to COVID. His role as Julian, which spanned from 1999 to 2008, was his most prominent and final credit.
‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick
NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
Michael Levin, 'Ryan's Hope' Soap Star, Dead at 90
Michael Levin, known for portraying the journalist Jack Fenelli on all 13 seasons of the ABC soap Ryan's Hope, has died. He was 90. Levin's son, Jason, told The Hollywood Reporter that his father died on Jan. 6 of natural causes at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York. No further details were provided.
The Mindy Kaling Backlash Has Lost All Nuance
Recent criticism of the comedian’s artistic laziness has fans reexamining her whole career.
Tom Hanks reveals how kicking Fonzie on Happy Days led to being cast in Splash
Tom Hanks made quite the splash in his guest starring role on Happy Days. So much so that he credits his appearance on the beloved sitcom with getting him his first leading film role, in Ron Howard's 1984 hit ... Splash. Hanks guest starred in the 1982 episode "A Little...
What Time Does ‘Night Court’ Premiere on NBC?
All rise! Night Court is returning to NBC after its original run from 1984 through 1992. The sitcom follows the night staff of a Manhattan courtroom as they deal with court cases. Succeeding Harry Anderson as Judge Harry T. Stone in the original series is Melissa Rauch of The Big Bang Theory fame.
Today in History: Thursday, January 19, 2023
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. A then-record 68 percent of all television sets in the United States — more than the inauguration of President Dwight D. Eisenhower the following day — tuned in for the birth of Little Ricky on CBS sitcom “I Love Lucy” in 1953…CBS anthology drama “The Millionaire” began its six season run in 1955. The series told the stories of people who were given one million dollars from a benefactor who insisted they must never know his identity, with one exception…On an episode of ABC’s “Batman” in 1967, “It’s My Party” singer Lesley Gore portrayed Catwoman’s sidekick Pussycat…CBS primetime newsmagazine “48 Hours” opened in 1988. In the mid-2000s, the program transitioned into its current format, originally known as “48 Hours Mystery”, which mainly presents true crime documentaries…On an episode of CBS mystery drama “Murder, She Wrote” in 1992, Jessica Fletcher (Angela Lansbury) visited Universal Studios to discuss the filming of one of her novels, but discovered the producer (Ron Liebman) bludgeoned to death in the foyer of the infamous Bates house — the setting of Alfred Hitchcock‘s 1960 thriller “Psycho.”
Why Hyde Isn’t in ‘That ’90s Show’
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for “That ’90s Show” Season 1. While all major players from “That ’70s Show” reunite in some form or another on Netflix’s spinoff series, “That ’90s Show,” there is one notable omission — that of Danny Masterson’s Hyde (first name Steven), the original Fox sitcom’s resident troublemaker and burnout.
New Podcast Launches Drastically Down
That’s according to The Verge which has published an article that says the number of new shows that debuted in 2022 is down 80 percent since 2020. The articles says that creators have recognized that until podcast discover improves, launching a show may be a losing proposition. Read the full article HERE.
‘14 Peaks’ Producer Noah Media Group Reveals Representation and Inclusion Focused Multi-Million Content Fund (EXCLUSIVE)
Production, distribution and technology company Noah Media Group has revealed a multi-million dollar content fund. While the exact amount of the fund was not disclosed, Noah will finance and produce four global documentary projects through it, over the next 18 months. Three of the four films are already in production and the Noah team is taking meetings at Sundance this week towards greenlighting the fourth. Details of the projects, which are focused on representation and inclusion both on and off-screen, will be revealed imminently. Themes explored by the projects will include race, identity, sexuality, gender and disability, in partnership with well...
‘They Did That’ Highlights Overlooked Innovators
A new podcast from Sony Music Entertainment’s Somethin’ Else division highlights innovators who made significant social contributions yet have been largely overlooked by history books. The show, They Did That, will focus on women, people of color, those who identify as LGBTQ+ and others, telling the stories of...
Hill Named Permanent Host of Vox’s ‘The Weeds’ Podcast
Jonquilyn Hill will remain the host of Vox Media’s policy podcast The Weeds, where she has served as an interim host since September. The announcement was made Wednesday morning by Vox editor-in-chief Swati Sharma and executive director for audio Katherine Wells. “The Weeds is a cornerstone of Vox’s mission...
Progressive Most-Aired Spot on Radio
Progressive aired 53,072 commercials on radio stations across the country last week, according to the latest report from Media Monitors. Lowe’s came in second with 46,825. The top five most-run spots on radio stations last week were:. Progressive (53,072) Lowe’s (46,825) Babbel (46,311) Upside (44,923) ZipRecruiter (38,373)
Yellowstone Casts Dennis Quaid to Star in Newest Paramount+ Spinoff
Paramount+'s latest Yellowstone spinoff has landed its latest star. On Thursday, it was announced that Dennis Quaid is set to star alongside David Oyelowo in 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, a spinoff of the Yellowstone prequel series 1883. Quaid is set to portray Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshall in the orbit of the titular legendary lawman. Quaid's recent filmography includes Disney's Strange World, as well as American Underdog, A Dog's Journey, and Merry Happy Whatever.
Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘That ‘90s Show’ on Netflix?
That ’90s Show is currently the number one show on Netflix’s Top 10. In your face, Floor is Lava! Debuting on Thursday, January 19, the That ’70s Show spinoff centers on a new generation of teens hanging out (down the street) in Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty’s (Debra Jo Rupp) famed basement. Starring Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos, the buzzy new sitcom also features appearances from a number of cast members from the original series, including Eric (Topher Grace), Donna (Laura Prepon), Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Jackie (Mila Kunis), and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama). Fans...
