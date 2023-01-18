Bob Lima, a stalwart of the Southern radio industry whose career spanned several stations, died Wednesday morning after a lengthy battle with cancer. Lima’s work spanned several decades in the radio industry, with on-air and programming roles at stations owned by iHeartMedia (then Clear Channel), New South Radio and others. Among the stations where he worked were WGMA (99.7 FM) in Silver Springs Shore; WVMI (93.7 FM, now WMJY) in Biloxi; and WOAH (106.3 FM) in Hinesville, Georgia.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO