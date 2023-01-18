Read full article on original website
Radio Ink
Kelly Urich Announces Retirement from KCMO
After more than three decades on radio, Kansas City-based KCMO (94.9 FM) morning show host Kelly Urich has announced his intention to retire later this year. A search is currently under way to find Urich’s replacement, who will eventually join co-host Mackenzie on KCMO’s morning drive program. “The...
Radio Ink
Dan Nelson Promoted to VP, Marketing at Salem
Dan Nelson has been promoted to the role of vice president of Salem Media Group’s events and marketing. In his new role, Nelson will focus on expanding both Salem Media’s brand image and revenue generation in the area of special events and travel experiences. “Dan and I have...
Radio Ink
Key Appoints Iverson to Senior AE Role
Key Networks has appointed Mike Iverson to the role of senior account executive. Iverson will report to Key Networks President of Sales Jason Wilberding and will be based in Las Vegas. “Mike is the consummate marketing and sales innovator with excellent relationships spanning his 30+ years as a broadcast professional,”...
Radio Ink
Bob Sherman Ends WFUV Show
Bob Sherman, the host of WFUV (90.7 FM) New York’s Woody’s Children is ending the program after more than five decades. The final broadcasts of Woody’s Children are scheduled to air Sunday, January 22 and Sunday, January 29 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time. The...
Radio Ink
Bob Lima, Stalwart of Southern Radio, Dies
Bob Lima, a stalwart of the Southern radio industry whose career spanned several stations, died Wednesday morning after a lengthy battle with cancer. Lima’s work spanned several decades in the radio industry, with on-air and programming roles at stations owned by iHeartMedia (then Clear Channel), New South Radio and others. Among the stations where he worked were WGMA (99.7 FM) in Silver Springs Shore; WVMI (93.7 FM, now WMJY) in Biloxi; and WOAH (106.3 FM) in Hinesville, Georgia.
Radio Ink
RAB Hires Lawrence to Oversee NRTS
The Radio Advertising Bureau has hired Rob Lawrence as its general manager to oversee the National Radio Talent System (NRTS), a division of the trade organization. Lawrence will be based in Madison, Mississippi and report to Erica Farber, the president and CEO of RAB. He joins RAB as the organization prepares to reboot five NRTS institutes this year, including Confer Radio Talent Institute, GAB Radio Talent Institute, Hubbard St. Louis/MBA Radio Talent Institute, Kellar Radio Talent Institute and the inaugural IBA Foundation Radio Talent Institute.
Radio Ink
Crawford Named Assistant PD at WSB Atlanta
Cox Media Group has appointed Chris Crawford as assistant program director at Atlanta-based news station WSB (750 AM, 95.5 FM). Chris will work with the WSB team to support all aspects of the station’s on-air and off-air strategic executions. He comes to WSB after serving as the operations manager and morning show producer at WDBO (580 AM, 107.3 FM) in Orlando.
Radio Ink
Gracie Awards Deadline Extended
The deadline to submit entries for the 48th annual Gracie Awards has been extended through January 26, 2023, with entries required before 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. The regular deadline, with no added fee, was January 19, 2023. A full list of Gracie Awards categories can be found HERE. “As our...
Radio Ink
Kaylin Mozden to Host Mid-Days in Columbia
Cumulus Media has tapped Kaylin Mozden to serve as on-air host for WTCB (106.7 FM) in Columbia, South Carolina. Mozden, who was named one of Radio Ink’s “30 and Under Superstars,” will be heard on the station weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., starting January 26.
