Radio Ink
iHeart Launches Podcast on Homelessness, Trains
IHeartPodcasts has launched a new show hosted by investigative journalist Danelle Morton that shines a light on the underground cities that spring up along the country’s rail lines. The podcast, called City of the Rails, sees Morton travel the country as she takes listeners on a deeply personal journey...
Bikerumor
Podcast #074 – Chasing Watts build a better group ride app
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. A while back, I thought it would be cool if there were an app that made it easy to find a group ride anywhere in the world. I spent days (which turned into weeks) storyboarding my idea.
msn.com
Paige Spirinac reveals what fans will see on new 'OnlyPaige' site
American social media personality and former professional golfer Paige Spiranac has announced her subscription-based content-based website – and the name is seemingly a play on OnlyFans. On Wednesday, Spiranac released “OnlyPaige,” and teased fans via her Instagram Stories about what they can expect to see on her platform....
Paige Spiranac Launches ‘OnlyPaige’ Subscription Platform
The former pro golfer will offer instructional content, never-before-seen photos and more.
Radio Ink
Urban One Partners with Sounder for Podcast Research
Urban One is partnering with contextual intelligence platform Sounder to conduct research that will improve podcast ad technology to equalize monetization opportunities for a diverse range of content creators. With this partnership, Sounder will work closely with Radio One and Reach Media, Urban One’s audio divisions, as well as the...
Radio Ink
Hill Named Permanent Host of Vox’s ‘The Weeds’ Podcast
Jonquilyn Hill will remain the host of Vox Media’s policy podcast The Weeds, where she has served as an interim host since September. The announcement was made Wednesday morning by Vox editor-in-chief Swati Sharma and executive director for audio Katherine Wells. “The Weeds is a cornerstone of Vox’s mission...
Radio Ink
iHeart Releases Miami True Crime Podcast
IHeartMedia’s iHeartPodcasts has released a new true crime show called Murder in Miami, produced by Lauren Bright Pacheco and Phil Stanford. The show follows up on the duo’s true crime podcast Murder in Oregon, and explores the nefarious world of former airline pilot Lamar Chester who died shortly after being charged in connection with a major drug smuggling ring.
Radio Ink
Audible Announces Audio Deal With Director
On Tuesday Audible announced a multi-project development and first look deal with actor, director, and producer Daniel Dae Kim. The collaboration kicks off with Yellow Face, an audio adaptation of David Henry Hwang’s play that will be produced by Audible Studios in collaboration with Daniel Dae Kim’s production company 3AD.
Radio Ink
‘They Did That’ Highlights Overlooked Innovators
A new podcast from Sony Music Entertainment’s Somethin’ Else division highlights innovators who made significant social contributions yet have been largely overlooked by history books. The show, They Did That, will focus on women, people of color, those who identify as LGBTQ+ and others, telling the stories of...
Radio Ink
Thomas Joins Beasley
Beasley Media Group has named Rick Thomas Brand Manager of their Tampa cluster, which includes WLLD-FM, WQYK-FM, WRBQ-FM, WYUU-FM, WPBB-FM and WHFS-AM. Thomas will also program WQYK-FM in Tampa. Thomas most recently served as the national format leader and day to day Program Director at Summit Media’s WWST-FM in Knoxville....
‘14 Peaks’ Producer Noah Media Group Reveals Representation and Inclusion Focused Multi-Million Content Fund (EXCLUSIVE)
Production, distribution and technology company Noah Media Group has revealed a multi-million dollar content fund. While the exact amount of the fund was not disclosed, Noah will finance and produce four global documentary projects through it, over the next 18 months. Three of the four films are already in production and the Noah team is taking meetings at Sundance this week towards greenlighting the fourth. Details of the projects, which are focused on representation and inclusion both on and off-screen, will be revealed imminently. Themes explored by the projects will include race, identity, sexuality, gender and disability, in partnership with well...
Are these Google logo concepts better than the real thing?
Google released a bunch of new logos and icons for its various Workspace apps in 2020 – to a chorus of disapproval. Users continue to complain about these bafflingly similar designs – but a series of fan-made icon concepts seems to be gaining applause on Twitter. Earlier this...
Instagram just released 'Quiet Mode' — its own version of 'Do not disturb'
Instagram will even prompt teens to enable the feature once they've spent too much time on the app, Meta said on its website.
makeuseof.com
How to Translate the Lyrics of Your Favorite Song on Spotify
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Spotify has established itself as more than just a music streaming service. Other than listening to your favorite songs, Spotify enables you to discover new songs, read the lyrics, and much more.
cxmtoday.com
Niche Finder Launches Platform For Competitive Website Analysis
NicheFinder announced the launch of its innovative platform that allows users to quickly and easily analyse competitive websites in any niche. With this software, users can search for any niche and see all the key competitors in the space, filter on search traffic, Domain Authority, and ad networks. “I know...
Radio Ink
Key Appoints Iverson to Senior AE Role
Key Networks has appointed Mike Iverson to the role of senior account executive. Iverson will report to Key Networks President of Sales Jason Wilberding and will be based in Las Vegas. “Mike is the consummate marketing and sales innovator with excellent relationships spanning his 30+ years as a broadcast professional,”...
YOUTUBER How to increase users and monetize a channel quickly
Hard work, dedication, and devotion are required to succeed as a YouTuber. To get you started, consider the following advice:. 1. Identify your niche: Prior to launching your YouTube channel, it's critical to choose the kind of content you want to concentrate on. Do you want to make vlogs, instructional videos, comedic sketches, or something else? You may produce content that appeals to your target audience by knowing your niche.
YouTube TV's got a fresh look and new features for your Live guide and Library
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google’s YouTube TV has quickly risen to become the largest live streaming service in the US by offering an entirely internet-based alternative to traditional TV subscriptions. Features like a la carte programming and a cheap 4K tier have helped drive growth since its launch in 2017, but a top-tier user experience has always been one of the service’s main strengths when compared to cable and satellite. To help maintain its edge in this category, YouTube TV is currently rolling out significant revamps to two of its interfaces users interact with most.
Radio Ink
Castle Joins ‘Mornings with Latty’ at WGKX
Renée Castle is joining Cumulus Memphis country station WGXK (105.9 FM, Kix 106) and its morning show, Mornings with Latty. Castle was previously the evening on-air host at Beasley’s WKLB (102.5 FM) in Boston. Before that, she worked at Cumulus Nashville’s WDKF (103.3 FM). At WGXK, Castle...
Radio Ink
A Blast From The Late 70’s
Thanks to Chas Henry for this 1978 BLAST when he was “Charlie O’Henry” on then-Top 40 powerhouse 69 KKUA in Honolulu. Chas tells Radio Ink he moonlit there, doing weekends and fill-in while stationed in Hawaii as a Marine. During his tenure there, he worked for PDs Ron Jacobs and Michael W. Perry — and alongside an airstaff that included Lee “Baby” Simms and Asia superjock Kamasami Kong.
