Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
Mental health blogger Beth Matthews dies after ingesting poison she ordered from Russia
A British mental health blogger and accomplished yachtswoman died at a secure psychiatric facility after she ingested a poisonous substance she bought from Russia — telling staff it was protein powder. Beth Matthews, 26, was not supposed to open her mail at the Priory Cheadle Royal hospital in 2022 but did so after “inconsistencies” in her care, an inquest was told Monday, the Manchester Evening News reported. Police coroner’s officer Claire Smith said Matthews’ phone revealed an order of the substance from Russia, as well as several visits to online forums discussing suicide methods. The Cornwall woman — who competed in the Fastnet...
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
BBC
Troubled teen living in hospital due to lack of accommodation
A teenager with behavioural difficulties and mental health problems is "living" in a hospital children's ward because no suitable accommodation can be found, a judge has been told. A ruling from a family court hearing in Derby said there was no medical need for the child to be in hospital.
BBC
Rare finds offer insight into Stone Age life
Bones, tools and weapons were found at the site near Scarborough. It is thought the settlement originally lay on the shore of an island in an ancient lake and dates to the Mesolithic period. The dig uncovered evidence of a wide range of animals being hunted, including elk and red...
Time Out Global
Bad news: it’s now illegal to wild camp anywhere in England and Wales
Dartmoor was previously the only place in England and Wales where you were legally allowed to camp without needing to seek permission from the landowner. You could rock up, pitch your tent and sleep peacefully under the stars – much like you can do in Scotland. But that has...
BBC
Birmingham house explosion neighbour relives 'horrible day'
A man has relived the moment his next-door neighbour's house exploded, killing a great-grandmother. Lami Charlery said he still struggled to sleep six months since the blast in Birmingham that fatally injured retired pub landlady Doreen Mace. He spoke to the BBC as he returned to the site of the...
BBC
Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say
A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
BBC
Letter from Africa: Prince Harry and a royal scramble for the continent
In our series of letters from African journalists, writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at what Nigerians have been making of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest revelations - especially Prince Harry's encounter with a leopard. Nigerians currently have many major issues to contend with, such as mysterious fuel scarcities,...
BBC
East Yorkshire's Peggy the Pugese bids to be named UK's ugliest dog
The owner of a dog vying for the dubious title of ugliest in the UK said she chose to adopt the quirky canine as she looked so "unloved and unusual". Four-year-old Peggy, believed to be a Pug and Chinese Crested cross - or Pugese - belongs to Holly Middleton from Leven, East Yorkshire.
BBC
King Charles to divert Crown Estate windfall to 'public good'
King Charles has asked for a surge in profits from six new offshore wind farms on the Crown Estate, worth £1bn, to be used for the "wider public good", rather than the Royal Family. The Royal Household's public funding is based on 25% of Crown Estate profits. But King...
BBC
Father issues plea for mum missing with newborn
The father of a high society woman who went missing with her newborn baby and partner, a registered sex offender, has urged her to turn herself in to police. Constance "Toots" Marten, 35, Mark Gordon and their baby have been missing since their car broke down and caught fire near Bolton on 5 January.
BBC
Four Roman Catholic churches in the East granted special protection
Four "distinctive" Roman Catholic churches in the East of England are to be granted special protection. The buildings - in Cambridge, King's Lynn, Beccles and Felixstowe - will be listed, or have their listing upgraded, on the advice of Historic England. Each tells the story of the development of the...
BBC
Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carvings puzzle archaeologists
Two archaeologists are asking for help to solve the meaning of mysterious carvings on a piece of sandstone. It was found during a dig last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. The stone has circular and straight lines carved into it which the...
BBC
Met Police: Refuge charity dumps 1,071 'bad apples' at New Scotland Yard
More than 1,000 "bad apples" have been dumped outside the Met's headquarters, New Scotland Yard. Women's charity Refuge said it wanted to highlight the scale of abuse allegations involving officers. The Met is currently reviewing previous allegations of violence against women and girls made against 1,071 police officers and staff...
BBC
South Yorkshire Police to sell horse who has not excelled at the job
South Yorkshire Police are looking for a new home for a police horse who is "not excelling" at his job. Tommy, a seven-year-old Irish gelding, who is also known as Tommy Tankersley, has been with the force for four years. He has carried out regular patrols and is safe in...
Inside a gorgeous pub with rooms in Hodnet - Shropshire's finest Tudor village
Stan Cullimore calls at The Bear Inn, a pub with a restaurant and 12 bedrooms in the village of Hodnet. He finds that it 'oozes gentility and style'.
BBC
Red Lady of Paviland: Should remains come back to Wales?
Two-hundred years ago scientists unearthed one of the most intriguing and controversial finds in Welsh archaeological history. On 18 January 1823, The Red Lady of Paviland was discovered in a cave on the Gower peninsula, Swansea, by William Buckland, a reverend and Oxford University's first ever professor of geology. "She"...
