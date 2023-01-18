One of the three men convicted of murder for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, was transferred from prison to a secured hospital, RadarOnline.com has learned. Gregory McMichael, 68, was sentenced to life without parole in August 2022, for his participation in the killing of Arbery, who was just 25 years old when he was fatally shot. Arbery went for a run near his home in Georgia, upon which Gregory, his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., hunted the innocent jogger down from their vehicle. The three men's actions were recorded on camera, which showed the graphic escalation of...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO