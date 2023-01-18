Initially, the protection was ruled to continue until the 7th of November in 2022. Vauld has been given an additional month to come up with a strategy. According to reports, the authorities of Singapore has extended the amount of time during which Vauld is protected from creditors. The cryptocurrency lender has until the 28th of February to provide a strategy to revive the company. Due to the protracted bear market, Vauld has been one of the cryptocurrency entities that has been hit the worst.

1 DAY AGO