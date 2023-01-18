Read full article on original website
cryptoglobe.com
XRP: Charlie Gasparino Warns There Will Be a Crypto Bloodbath if SEC Wins Against Ripple
On Tuesday (10 January 2023), Fox Business Senior Correspondent Charlie Gasparino warned that if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) wins its ongoing lawsuit against Ripple, the crypto community would see a bloodbath. As you may remember, on 22 December 2020, the SEC announced that it had...
Gary Gensler has entered the chat: Winklevoss-Silbert spat intensifies as SEC alleges Gemini and Genesis sold unregistered securities
The complaint heightens weeks of turmoil between two of crypto's top companies.
cryptogazette.com
Ripple General Counsel: SEC Lawsuit To Impact Crypto’s Future In The US
It’s been just reported that Ripple Lab’s lawyer warns that the decision in the US SEC’s lawsuit against the firm will have an important impact on the future of crypto in the US. Check out the latest reports below. Ripple vs SEC lawsuit to impact crypto in...
thenewscrypto.com
Nexo Pays $45M to Resolve SEC and State Regulator Charges
Nexo agreed to pay $45 million to settle SEC and state regulator charges. Nexo was charged by SEC for failing to register the offer and sale of EIP products. Nexo Capital Inc, a significant lending platform, has agreed to pay $45 million in penalties to settle charges brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and state regulators. For failing to register the offer and sale of its retail crypto asset leading products, known as Earn Interest products.
cryptopotato.com
Hong Kong to Publish Approved List of Crypto Assets for Retail Trading: Report
Hong Kong’s security watchdog wants to limit retail investors to a few whitelisted crypto tokens. Regulators in Hong Kong will soon decide which crypto tokens its citizens can invest in amid a raft of new digital asset policies coming this year. The move is the latest crypto regulatory step...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
Coinbase is shuttering services for customers in Japan as crypto winter rages on
Coinbase is suspending the crypto exchange's operations in Japan. Customers in Japan have until February 16 to withdraw their holdings. Coinbase stock is up 53% in the past five days as crypto markets rally. Coinbase said Wednesday it will soon shutter the cryptocurrency exchange's services in Japan, citing difficult market...
dailyhodl.com
Kevin O’Leary Doubles Down on Bitcoin (BTC) Accumulation, Predicts Unregulated Crypto Exchanges ‘Go to Zero’
Venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary is doubling down on crypto markets despite being involved with the collapse of FTX, which he was a paid sponsor of. In a new interview with Kitco, O’Leary reveals his current strategy for accumulating Bitcoin (BTC), and gives his outlook on the development of regulation in the crypto industry.
cryptopotato.com
Su Zhu and Kyle Davies Raising $25M for a Crypto Exchange: Report
The duo is best known as the co-founders of a defunct crypto hedge fund. The two people behind the now-bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital are reportedly planning to launch a new exchange and want to raise $25 million from investors. The name of the new project will be...
CoinTelegraph
FinCEN lists Binance among the top Bitcoin counterparties of Bitzlato
The United States Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) — a bureau of the Treasury Department — has argued that Binance is linked to the illegal cryptocurrency platform Bitzlato. In an order published on Jan. 18, FinCEN stated that the Binance cryptocurrency exchange was among the “top three receiving...
thenewscrypto.com
Ripple CEO Says the SEC Lawsuit Will Be Resolved Soon
The US Securities and Exchange Commission filed a long-term action against Ripple in 2020. That contends the firm and its officials issued XRP cryptocurrency to investors without first registering it as a security. The series of hearings are already underway, and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghuse has claimed that the disagreement will be resolved within the next few months, almost certainly by June, and that he is certain that the outcome will be favorable.
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Lender Vauld Gets Yet Another Creditor Protection Extension
Initially, the protection was ruled to continue until the 7th of November in 2022. Vauld has been given an additional month to come up with a strategy. According to reports, the authorities of Singapore has extended the amount of time during which Vauld is protected from creditors. The cryptocurrency lender has until the 28th of February to provide a strategy to revive the company. Due to the protracted bear market, Vauld has been one of the cryptocurrency entities that has been hit the worst.
SEC leaked personal information of crypto miners
The Securities and Exchange Commission unintentionally leaked the personal information of several crypto miners, a disclosure that violates federal privacy laws.
thenewscrypto.com
BitMart Exchange Announces $CORE Listing
Crypto exchange BitMart will open deposits of the newly listed $CORE on January 21. Exchanges devise coins listing strategies to attract more market liquidity. Crypto firms and platforms have demonstrated their positive stamina despite the bearish market conditions that witnessed the negative trends of significant cryptos such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.
FTX says hackers stole $415M after cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy
FTX met with debtors on Tuesday and reported that approximately $415 million in customer funds had been stolen shortly after the company filed for bankruptcy last November.
financemagnates.com
Crypto Lender Nexo Fined $46.5M for US Securities Law Violations
The crypto lending platform Nexo has settled with federal and state regulators in the United States for offering and selling unregistered securities, paying a total penalty of $45 million. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) received $22.5 million, and the rest went to state regulatory authorities. In addition to the...
thenewscrypto.com
HashKey Capital Completes Fund III at $500 Million in Commitments to Develop Web3
HashKey Capital (“HashKey”), a global asset management focusing on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, has announced the successful closure of HashKey FinTech Investment Fund III, its third fund, with a commitment of US$500 million. Institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, prominent family offices, and businesses, provided significant support for Fund III.
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Lender Genesis Nears to File for Bankruptcy
Crypto Lender Genesis is planning to file for bankruptcy. The DCG officially confirmed that it had quit paying dividend payments. According to reports, Genesis , a cryptocurrency lender, plans to file for bankruptcy as early as this week. Since FTX’s demise and bankruptcy in November, bankruptcy filing has been expected.
Bitzlato cryptocurrency founder arrested, accused of illegal money transfers worth hundreds of millions
A Russian national who founded a crytpcurrency exchange was arrested Tuesday in Miami and is accused of evading U.S. financial regulations and permitting illicit financial transactions on his platform.
