cryptogazette.com

Ripple General Counsel: SEC Lawsuit To Impact Crypto’s Future In The US

It’s been just reported that Ripple Lab’s lawyer warns that the decision in the US SEC’s lawsuit against the firm will have an important impact on the future of crypto in the US. Check out the latest reports below. Ripple vs SEC lawsuit to impact crypto in...
thenewscrypto.com

Nexo Pays $45M to Resolve SEC and State Regulator Charges

Nexo agreed to pay $45 million to settle SEC and state regulator charges. Nexo was charged by SEC for failing to register the offer and sale of EIP products. Nexo Capital Inc, a significant lending platform, has agreed to pay $45 million in penalties to settle charges brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and state regulators. For failing to register the offer and sale of its retail crypto asset leading products, known as Earn Interest products.
cryptopotato.com

Hong Kong to Publish Approved List of Crypto Assets for Retail Trading: Report

Hong Kong’s security watchdog wants to limit retail investors to a few whitelisted crypto tokens. Regulators in Hong Kong will soon decide which crypto tokens its citizens can invest in amid a raft of new digital asset policies coming this year. The move is the latest crypto regulatory step...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange

Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
cryptopotato.com

Su Zhu and Kyle Davies Raising $25M for a Crypto Exchange: Report

The duo is best known as the co-founders of a defunct crypto hedge fund. The two people behind the now-bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital are reportedly planning to launch a new exchange and want to raise $25 million from investors. The name of the new project will be...
CoinTelegraph

FinCEN lists Binance among the top Bitcoin counterparties of Bitzlato

The United States Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) — a bureau of the Treasury Department — has argued that Binance is linked to the illegal cryptocurrency platform Bitzlato. In an order published on Jan. 18, FinCEN stated that the Binance cryptocurrency exchange was among the “top three receiving...
thenewscrypto.com

Ripple CEO Says the SEC Lawsuit Will Be Resolved Soon

The US Securities and Exchange Commission filed a long-term action against Ripple in 2020. That contends the firm and its officials issued XRP cryptocurrency to investors without first registering it as a security. The series of hearings are already underway, and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghuse has claimed that the disagreement will be resolved within the next few months, almost certainly by June, and that he is certain that the outcome will be favorable.
thenewscrypto.com

Crypto Lender Vauld Gets Yet Another Creditor Protection Extension

Initially, the protection was ruled to continue until the 7th of November in 2022. Vauld has been given an additional month to come up with a strategy. According to reports, the authorities of Singapore has extended the amount of time during which Vauld is protected from creditors. The cryptocurrency lender has until the 28th of February to provide a strategy to revive the company. Due to the protracted bear market, Vauld has been one of the cryptocurrency entities that has been hit the worst.
thenewscrypto.com

BitMart Exchange Announces $CORE Listing

Crypto exchange BitMart will open deposits of the newly listed $CORE on January 21. Exchanges devise coins listing strategies to attract more market liquidity. Crypto firms and platforms have demonstrated their positive stamina despite the bearish market conditions that witnessed the negative trends of significant cryptos such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.
financemagnates.com

Crypto Lender Nexo Fined $46.5M for US Securities Law Violations

The crypto lending platform Nexo has settled with federal and state regulators in the United States for offering and selling unregistered securities, paying a total penalty of $45 million. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) received $22.5 million, and the rest went to state regulatory authorities. In addition to the...
thenewscrypto.com

HashKey Capital Completes Fund III at $500 Million in Commitments to Develop Web3

HashKey Capital (“HashKey”), a global asset management focusing on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, has announced the successful closure of HashKey FinTech Investment Fund III, its third fund, with a commitment of US$500 million. Institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, prominent family offices, and businesses, provided significant support for Fund III.
thenewscrypto.com

Crypto Lender Genesis Nears to File for Bankruptcy

Crypto Lender Genesis is planning to file for bankruptcy. The DCG officially confirmed that it had quit paying dividend payments. According to reports, Genesis , a cryptocurrency lender, plans to file for bankruptcy as early as this week. Since FTX’s demise and bankruptcy in November, bankruptcy filing has been expected.

