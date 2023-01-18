ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
Gizmodo

Amazon Prime Membership Is Reportedly Past Its Prime

Amazon’s prime members plateaued last year according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report released this week. The number of subscribers has been in decline since July of last year, according to the CIRP, which claimed in the first six months of the year, Amazon Prime did not add net new members in the U.S.
game-news24.com

Xbox and Bethesda were forced to retire because a single-player group of Halo Infinite won a hard-working battle with the single-player game

“Hello Infinite” seems to be imminent. The developer of 343 Industries, with the studios behind Gears Of War and Starfield, all hit by jobs at Microsoft. With the economy dripping with trouble, and a shareholders being afraid of making less money than usual, big corporations have never done the only thing they do in these situations: sack thousands of ordinary workers.
thenewscrypto.com

HashKey Capital Completes Fund III at $500 Million in Commitments to Develop Web3

HashKey Capital (“HashKey”), a global asset management focusing on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, has announced the successful closure of HashKey FinTech Investment Fund III, its third fund, with a commitment of US$500 million. Institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, prominent family offices, and businesses, provided significant support for Fund III.
thenewscrypto.com

SPAC Deal of Bitcoin Miner GRIID Pushed Back Yet Again

The original announcement of the acquisition was made in November 2021. The procedure has been formally postponed for the third time. The completion of the Bitcoin Miner GRIID and a blank-check merger has been pushed back yet again. This past week, Adit EdTech, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), revealed in an SEC filing that it had extended the deadline for the merger from January 14 to February 14. The original announcement of the acquisition was made in November 2021.
ConsumerAffairs

Consumers appear to be rebelling against high prices

Last fall, when inflation was rising at a rate of 8.5%, consumers were feeling the pain. Moody’s Analytics issued a report that found U.S. consumers were spending $445 a month more than 12 months ago to buy the same items. What happened next may provide a glimpse into what...
thenewscrypto.com

Genesis Global Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in New York

The report comes just two days after the rumor was first made public. Genesis has $175 million of its own stranded on FTX. Genesis Global, a cryptocurrency lender, officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York on January 19. The failure of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has resulted in a slew of bankruptcies, the most recent of which being Genesis.
NEW YORK STATE
thenewscrypto.com

Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023: A Gathering of Thought Leaders in the Blockchain Industry

FINEXPO is excited to announce the upcoming Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023, set to take place on the 16th and 17th of February 2023 at Marina Bay Sands Convention Center Singapore. This premier event will bring together some of the most visionary individuals in the blockchain industry from around the world, providing a platform for thought-provoking discussions and the sharing of ideas and insights.

Comments / 0

Community Policy