Amazon and Microsoft confirm the dismissal of more than 28,000 employees and AI has to do with decisions
The crisis in technology companies is not over yet, since Microsoft and Amazon are joined by companies such as Meta (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp), SalesForce and Twitter in the massive layoffs of employees for a few months.
What does 'Code Brown' in Walmart signify and how to react if you ever hear it?
Usually, announcements at Walmart stores are unconcerning, like ‘wet spill’ and ‘dry spill’. These announcements are transparent and don’t get customers worried. However, some announcements are coded, like ‘Code Brown’, and are secret information that only the staff understand.
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
AOL Corp
Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
Gizmodo
Amazon Prime Membership Is Reportedly Past Its Prime
Amazon’s prime members plateaued last year according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report released this week. The number of subscribers has been in decline since July of last year, according to the CIRP, which claimed in the first six months of the year, Amazon Prime did not add net new members in the U.S.
Amazon announces end to AmazonSmile
E-commerce giant Amazon announced Wednesday it will close its charity AmazonSmile to "pursue and invest" in other philanthropic efforts.
game-news24.com
Xbox and Bethesda were forced to retire because a single-player group of Halo Infinite won a hard-working battle with the single-player game
“Hello Infinite” seems to be imminent. The developer of 343 Industries, with the studios behind Gears Of War and Starfield, all hit by jobs at Microsoft. With the economy dripping with trouble, and a shareholders being afraid of making less money than usual, big corporations have never done the only thing they do in these situations: sack thousands of ordinary workers.
Walmart president breaks silence on ‘historically challenging time’ and issues big change warning affecting shoppers
THE Walmart president has admitted that the past year was “historically challenging” for the major retailer. But John Furner warned that it’s vital the supermarket giant continues to evolve if they don’t want to lose customers. Stats reveal that Walmart has more than 200milllion customers across...
thenewscrypto.com
HashKey Capital Completes Fund III at $500 Million in Commitments to Develop Web3
HashKey Capital (“HashKey”), a global asset management focusing on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, has announced the successful closure of HashKey FinTech Investment Fund III, its third fund, with a commitment of US$500 million. Institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, prominent family offices, and businesses, provided significant support for Fund III.
Amazon discontinues charity donation program that raised nearly $500 million as layoffs continue
Amazon said it has donated about $500 million to charities since the program AmazonSmile launched in 2013.
thenewscrypto.com
SPAC Deal of Bitcoin Miner GRIID Pushed Back Yet Again
The original announcement of the acquisition was made in November 2021. The procedure has been formally postponed for the third time. The completion of the Bitcoin Miner GRIID and a blank-check merger has been pushed back yet again. This past week, Adit EdTech, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), revealed in an SEC filing that it had extended the deadline for the merger from January 14 to February 14. The original announcement of the acquisition was made in November 2021.
ConsumerAffairs
Consumers appear to be rebelling against high prices
Last fall, when inflation was rising at a rate of 8.5%, consumers were feeling the pain. Moody’s Analytics issued a report that found U.S. consumers were spending $445 a month more than 12 months ago to buy the same items. What happened next may provide a glimpse into what...
Major change for shoppers as Dollar General partners with popular cash back company – it’s good news for those on budget
A NEW partnership may help shoppers that are looking to cut costs. Dollar General is partnering with Ibotta, a tech company, that will offer cash-back options to all customers. While inflation rates have fallen from the extreme high of 9.1 percent in June 2022, it’s still very high. According...
thenewscrypto.com
Genesis Global Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in New York
The report comes just two days after the rumor was first made public. Genesis has $175 million of its own stranded on FTX. Genesis Global, a cryptocurrency lender, officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York on January 19. The failure of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has resulted in a slew of bankruptcies, the most recent of which being Genesis.
thenewscrypto.com
Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023: A Gathering of Thought Leaders in the Blockchain Industry
FINEXPO is excited to announce the upcoming Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023, set to take place on the 16th and 17th of February 2023 at Marina Bay Sands Convention Center Singapore. This premier event will bring together some of the most visionary individuals in the blockchain industry from around the world, providing a platform for thought-provoking discussions and the sharing of ideas and insights.
