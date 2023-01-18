ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bank of America Says CBDCs Are the Future of Money and Payments

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Digital currencies, such as central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins, are the natural evolution of money and payments, Bank of America said in a research report on Tuesday. “CBDCs do not change the...
Bank of America CEO says new ESG rules are needed to reboot capitalism

Bank of America Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said Wednesday that current efforts to produce a set of official global standards on ESG issues were vital to "align capitalism with what society wants from it." Asked by CNBC's Karen Tso at the World Economic Forum in Davos whether stakeholder capitalism needed...
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source

When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
Jim Cramer says market is in a period of consolidation, getting rid of 'weak-handed investors'

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday warned investors that stocks could continue to fall — at least in the near future. "I think we have a … period of consolidation, as we get rid of the weak-handed investors. And we certainly wash out those who got carried away and committed personal fouls, like buying bitcoin above $20,000 or fooling around in meme stocks," he said.
Evergrande Chairman, Once Worth $42 Billion, Loses 93% of Wealth

(Bloomberg) -- Hui Ka Yan was once one of China’s richest and most influential titans, bridging business and high-level politics. These days, the China Evergrande Group chairman’s fortune is considerably diminished. He’s down to about $3 billion from $42 billion, which once made him the second-richest person in Asia, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Inflation finally easing hides true toll of Bidenomics — it’s up 13.7% since he took office

“Two years in, it’s clearer than ever that my economic plan is working.” That was President Joe Biden’s borderline insane response to the latest inflation data.  Working?!? Yes, the latest data pegs CPI at “only” 6.5%. Yes, it’s a decline month on month — a mild one driven partly by the fact that warmer winter weather (and thus lower energy costs) is giving punished consumers a smidge of breathing room.  But even that small comedown (which still leaves the rate near historical highs!) masks the true extent of the damage Bidenomics has done. And the fact that it’s still so high proves...

