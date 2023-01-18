ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Oklahoma Myths People Still Believe

In all of my travels, it amazes me just how little people know about our great state. Even our neighbors to the South get a little confused, but by far, it's the people from the two coasts that are really fun to talk to about Oklahoma. Here are the five most common myths I hear about Oklahoma when traveling outside Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

Oklahoma’s Most Notorious Speed Traps

When I travel back to my hometown, the route is generally easy. There are three exits in total along my 200-mile drive home. I hop on I-44 at Lawton, exit to I-35 in OKC, and one more time at US-60 in Northern Oklahoma. All in all, it's a piece of cake... until I near my own small little hometown.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Viewers Report Fireball Sighting Over Oklahoma Sky

Reports of a bright fireball and a loud boom over parts of northeast Oklahoma are rolling in on Friday morning. Viewers across Oklahoma have shared their accounts and video of the fireball that passed over the state. A video shared by Cheri Patton shows a reflection of the bright light illuminating the night sky in Broken Arrow around 3:30 a.m.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Suspected meteor lights up Oklahoma skies

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A bird? A plane? A meteor? Maybe!. Viewers across Green Country have reported seeing a bright flash of light appearing in the sky followed by a loud boom around 3:39 a.m. Friday morning. Videos that captured the event suggest a meteor burning up in the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Judge rules for Oklahoma in poultry pollution case

Judge rules for Oklahoma in poultry pollution case. Judge rules for Oklahoma in poultry pollution case. Deputies looking for suspect in kidnapping, assault. Deputies looking for suspect in kidnapping, assault. Creative tweets gain big followers for the Dept. …. Creative tweets gain big followers for the Dept. Of Wildlife. Dept....
OKLAHOMA STATE
southwestledger.news

Medical marijuana tax collections fall to lowest level in 3 years

OKLAHOMA CITY — The legal medical marijuana industry in Oklahoma is “bleeding to death” because of illegal activity, said Mark Woodward, spokesman for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control. For example, the state’s 7% medical marijuana tax generated $54.7 million in calendar year 2022...
OKLAHOMA STATE
pryorinfopub.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Oklahoma history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Oklahoma using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Man accused of killing Athena Brownfield released from Arizona jail to return to Oklahoma

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The man accused of killing a missing 4-year-old Cyril girl has been released from an Arizona jail to a different agency to return to Oklahoma. Authorities confirmed to KOCO 5 that Ivon Adams, who is accused of beating and killing Athena Brownfield, was released from the Maricopa County Jail early on Thursday to a different agency. They could not say at what time he was released.
CYRIL, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Power Outage Affects NE Oklahoma

Some Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative customers are without power on Thursday evening in northeast Oklahoma. As of 8:00 PM the VVEC outage map showed 1,729 customers without power. Most are in southern portions of Washington and Nowata County. We will have more information as its available.
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
KFOR

4 Your Information: Strategies to treat gambling addiction

4 Your Information: Strategies to treat gambling …. 4 Your Information: Strategies to treat gambling addiction. Deputies looking for suspect in kidnapping, assault. Deputies looking for suspect in kidnapping, assault. Judge rules for Oklahoma in poultry pollution case. Judge rules for Oklahoma in poultry pollution case. Creative tweets gain big...
OKLAHOMA STATE

