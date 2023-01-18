Read full article on original website
5 Oklahoma Myths People Still Believe
In all of my travels, it amazes me just how little people know about our great state. Even our neighbors to the South get a little confused, but by far, it's the people from the two coasts that are really fun to talk to about Oklahoma. Here are the five most common myths I hear about Oklahoma when traveling outside Oklahoma.
Tyson, others, lose Oklahoma lawsuit over poultry pollution
The world's largest poultry producer, Tyson Foods, is among nearly a dozen poultry companies that have less than two months to reach agreement with the state of Oklahoma on how to clean a watershed polluted by chicken litter. U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell in Tulsa ruled Wednesday that Arkansas-based Tyson...
Oklahoma’s Most Notorious Speed Traps
When I travel back to my hometown, the route is generally easy. There are three exits in total along my 200-mile drive home. I hop on I-44 at Lawton, exit to I-35 in OKC, and one more time at US-60 in Northern Oklahoma. All in all, it's a piece of cake... until I near my own small little hometown.
News On 6
Viewers Report Fireball Sighting Over Oklahoma Sky
Reports of a bright fireball and a loud boom over parts of northeast Oklahoma are rolling in on Friday morning. Viewers across Oklahoma have shared their accounts and video of the fireball that passed over the state. A video shared by Cheri Patton shows a reflection of the bright light illuminating the night sky in Broken Arrow around 3:30 a.m.
okcfox.com
Suspected meteor lights up Oklahoma skies
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A bird? A plane? A meteor? Maybe!. Viewers across Green Country have reported seeing a bright flash of light appearing in the sky followed by a loud boom around 3:39 a.m. Friday morning. Videos that captured the event suggest a meteor burning up in the...
OKC man no longer has to pay toll fine
A license plate mix up was causing an Oklahoma City man to hit roadblock after roadblock, until he reached out to the KFOR In Your Corner team.
KFOR
Judge rules for Oklahoma in poultry pollution case
Judge rules for Oklahoma in poultry pollution case. Judge rules for Oklahoma in poultry pollution case. Deputies looking for suspect in kidnapping, assault. Deputies looking for suspect in kidnapping, assault. Creative tweets gain big followers for the Dept. …. Creative tweets gain big followers for the Dept. Of Wildlife. Dept....
southwestledger.news
Medical marijuana tax collections fall to lowest level in 3 years
OKLAHOMA CITY — The legal medical marijuana industry in Oklahoma is “bleeding to death” because of illegal activity, said Mark Woodward, spokesman for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control. For example, the state’s 7% medical marijuana tax generated $54.7 million in calendar year 2022...
KOCO
Man accused of killing four-year-old Athena Brownfield transported back to Oklahoma
ANADARKO, Okla. — The man accused of murdering four-year-old Athena Brownfield was released Thursday from an Arizona jail and transported back to Oklahoma. Ivon Adams was released from the Maricopa County Jail one week after his arrest. KOCO 5 crews were outside the Caddo County Jail in Anadarko, where Adams is expected to arrive.
KTUL
Ivon Adams, man accused of killing Athena Brownfield, arrives back in Oklahoma
CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) — UPDATE:. According to Caddo County Jail records, Ivon Adams was booked just before 9 p.m. Thursday on multiple charges including first-degree murder. Ivon Adams, the man who allegedly killed missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, is being extradited to Oklahoma on Thursday. Adams was released from the...
pryorinfopub.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Oklahoma history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Oklahoma using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KOCO
Man accused of killing Athena Brownfield released from Arizona jail to return to Oklahoma
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The man accused of killing a missing 4-year-old Cyril girl has been released from an Arizona jail to a different agency to return to Oklahoma. Authorities confirmed to KOCO 5 that Ivon Adams, who is accused of beating and killing Athena Brownfield, was released from the Maricopa County Jail early on Thursday to a different agency. They could not say at what time he was released.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Power Outage Affects NE Oklahoma
Some Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative customers are without power on Thursday evening in northeast Oklahoma. As of 8:00 PM the VVEC outage map showed 1,729 customers without power. Most are in southern portions of Washington and Nowata County. We will have more information as its available.
OSDH: Almost 80 new COVID-19 deaths recorded in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma State Department of Health says almost 80 new COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the Sooner State since last week.
KFOR
4 Your Information: Strategies to treat gambling addiction
4 Your Information: Strategies to treat gambling …. 4 Your Information: Strategies to treat gambling addiction. Deputies looking for suspect in kidnapping, assault. Deputies looking for suspect in kidnapping, assault. Judge rules for Oklahoma in poultry pollution case. Judge rules for Oklahoma in poultry pollution case. Creative tweets gain big...
Senator files bills to support Oklahoma veterans
According to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation, research indicates the military and veteran suicide rate is 50 percent higher compared to the suicide rate of civilians.
Oklahoma lawmaker seeks to strengthen seat belt laws
A Oklahoma lawmaker is looking to strengthen Oklahoma seat belt laws.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections announces million-dollar investment to recruit medical professionals
Combined, Integris Health and OU Health are eliminating 300 positions, but hope may be on the horizon.
The team behind the OK Dept. of Wildlife’s ‘witty’ social media accounts
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has set its sights on owning the internet, at least with its social media posts.
Oklahoma woman having never ending problems after buying tiny home
They say retirement should be the reward for a lifetime of work, but for one Oklahoma woman, she says it isn't all that it is cracked up to be.
