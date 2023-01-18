Read full article on original website
Related
Kirkland’s in Lawton, Oklahoma is Closing but a New Store is Rumored to be Opening Soon
If you haven't heard the unfortunate news yet, Kirkland's in Lawton, OK. is going out of business. The store will be closing its doors permanently later this month, possibly to make room for another retail store that's rumored to move into the outlet space. It seems there's been a rash of closing in Lawton, Fort Sill lately.
We Now Know 100% What’s Coming to Lawton, OK. on 34th & Cache Road
If you've been anywhere near the corner of 34th Street and Cache Road in Lawton, OK. you've probably seen all the construction going on. There have been rumors galore circulating about what new business is coming. Well after all the speculation and rumors it's been officially confirmed. We now know...
Major retail store chain closing another location in Oklahoma
A major retail store recently announced that they will be closing another one of their store locations in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, the national retailer Kirkland's Home will be closing one of its Oklahoma stores in Lawton, according to local reports.
kswo.com
UPDATE: Victim in deadly shooting at Lawton bar identified
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the identity of a man killed at a Lawton bar earlier this week. Elijah Jones, 20, has been confirmed as the victim in the deadly shooting which took place early Tuesday morning. Jones was shot outside of the Aces and...
kswo.com
Police: Man found seriously injured at hotel in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in the hospital, after being found seriously injured at a hotel in Lawton. Lawton Police Capt. John Mull says officers were called to the Executive Inn, in the 3100 block of NW Cache Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Capt. Mull says when officers arrived, they found the man unresponsive, with a serious injury. He would not say what type of injury the man suffered.
kswo.com
Lawton family searching for missing emotional support dog
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton family is asking for help locating their child’s emotional support dog. Roxy belongs to Jeremy Hartney’s son who’s autistic. She went missing after a group of dogs wandered into his backyard. Hartney was out of town at the time and said...
kswo.com
Lawton Police Department is now investigating the first homicide of 2023
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after an early-morning shooting in a parking lot at the Aces and Eights bar in Lawton. The Lawton Police Department is now investigating its first homicide of 2023. Officer Chris Blessing says an officer responded to a call of someone hearing gunshots...
kswo.com
Guilty verdict reached in 2021 Lawton homicide
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A guilty verdict has been issued in a 2021 south Lawton murder. In April 2021, Tevin Anderson was charged with the death of Jennifer Gibson after Gibson’s body was found near the intersection of SW 6th and Highway 277. PREVIOUS STORY | UPDATE: Identities of...
oklahomawatch.org
Relief is Coming for Families of the Incarcerated, but Will Oklahomans Feel It?
Chriss Hammon found the financial strains of her husband’s incarceration manageable until last year. Health issues rendered the 42-year-old Tulsa woman unable to work. His transfer to a private facility in Lawton made visits more expensive and less frequent. In December, the Lawton Correctional Facility announced a 10.5% price increase for commissary items. Hammon buys her husband’s hygiene supplies and extra food because she worries the prison doesn’t provide enough nutrition.
kswo.com
UPDATE: LPD confirms overnight shooting is a homicide investigation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Lawton. The Lawton Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in the area of NW 18th and Cache Road at around 2:30 a.m. According to LPD, officers located a person in the parking lot of the Aces...
Woman charged in 2018 Dollar General safe burglary case jailed
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita Falls Dollar General employee charged with her husband of burglarizing the store in 2018 and opening the safe is back in jail in Wichita County, after not showing up in court last October.Records show Kandy Jan Reynolds, 38, now lives in Oregon and was booked into jail Tuesday.Arrest […]
kswo.com
Ukrainian soldiers arrive at Fort Sill
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill officials have confirmed a “contingent” of Ukrainian soldiers landed at the Lawton airport on Sunday night and are currently on Fort Sill. The soldiers are here to spend the next several months training on the U.S. Patriot missile system before a...
kswo.com
Athena's murder confession
LPD investigating early morning shooting on Cache Rd. Lawton Police investigating a Tuesday morning shooting at Aces and Eights.
Man charged with murder, back in jail for violating the condition of his bond
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man charged in a 2020 murder is back in jail for allegedly violating his bond’s terms after failing a drug test. Demasia Torris Delgado was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He is one of three people charged in the 2020 murder of Edward Collins. […]
Convicted child abuser wants out of prison
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man sent to prison for 10 years after violating his probation for a bizarre child abuse case is seeking release about 5 months after being sentenced.Buford Whisenant, 44, was returned to Wichita County from prison for a hearing Thursday, January 19. His attorney filed for his sentence to be converted […]
