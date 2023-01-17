Portsmouth has had a complicated relationship with the river. For decades, Portsmouth thrived thanks to river, rails and roads that led to industry settling here. In 1937, it became an obvious threat we walled off. Industry eventually left. Water activities began slowing down. However, in recent years, with revamped River Days bringing more attention to water sports and river activities, the City of Portsmouth examining development options, and now Main Street Portsmouth and Scioto Foundation, the river is being looked at as a major resource again.

PORTSMOUTH, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO