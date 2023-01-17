Read full article on original website
Portsmouth has had a complicated relationship with the river. For decades, Portsmouth thrived thanks to river, rails and roads that led to industry settling here. In 1937, it became an obvious threat we walled off. Industry eventually left. Water activities began slowing down. However, in recent years, with revamped River Days bringing more attention to water sports and river activities, the City of Portsmouth examining development options, and now Main Street Portsmouth and Scioto Foundation, the river is being looked at as a major resource again.
WSAZ
Ironton restaurant owners reopen after having to close their doors
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Running a restaurant that’s also a small business is a labor of love. Cody Wise owns Wise Guys in Ironton and he says he got the place on a whim in late 2019. “I literally took like $500 to Sam’s Club and just started cooking...
Kentucky State Police citation reveals details of woman’s body found in car on I-75
Kentucky State Police have identified the woman found in a man's trunk Wednesday.
WSAZ
Fire damages Huntington home
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire on Thursday night extensively damaged a multi-story home at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Second Street, Huntington firefighters say. The fire was reported just before 7:15 p.m. Firefighters say one resident was inside but managed to make it out safely. Another resident was on...
WSAZ
Man wanted in connection with W.Va. missing teen arrested in Ohio
FRESNO, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man wanted on charges in Lincoln County has been arrested in Ohio by US Marshals. Officials say Dustin Daugherty, 39, of Fresno, Ohio was in Fresno, Ohio. Daugherty is being held at Coshocton County Jail while he awaits extradition to West Virginia. Daugherty is...
Huntington woman found dead after Kentucky police chase
The Kentucky State Police are handling an investigation following a police pursuit that peaked around mile marker 45.
West Virginia bridge back open after man jumps into Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Patrick St. Bridge is back open on Thursday morning after first responders rescued a man who jumped into the Kanawha River. The outside lanes on the bridge were closed temporarily just before 8 a.m. while police investigated. Charleston Police on the scene say that the man was rescued from the river. All […]
40th St. in Nitro, West Virginia reopens after crash
UPDATE: (5:30 p.m. Jan. 18, 2023) – Kanawha County dispatchers say 40th St. in Nitro has reopened following a rollover crash this afternoon. NITRO, WV (WOWK)—A roadway in the Nitro area is shut down after a vehicle rollover on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Nitro Fire Department, 40th St. will be closed until around 4 […]
wchstv.com
Undercover operation in Charleston leads to citations for three employees at vape shops
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An undercover operation in Charleston focused on finding vape shop employees who were selling to underage buyers led to three citations. Members of the Charleston Police Department's Special Enforcement Unit executed the operation by sending in an underage confidential informant to see who would sell the underage buyer vapes.
WSAZ
Man caught by employees cutting live wire, disrupts service
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars for grand larceny after he was caught by Frontier Communications employees cutting a live phone line on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. According to deputies, two employees witnessed...
West Virginia firefighter dies, mother passes next day
LEON, WV (WOWK) — Communities in Mason and Putnam counties are grieving after a longtime resident and hero passed away, and then his mother died the very next day. Darren Lee “Tank” Priddy, 57, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after battling a “short illness,” according to his obituary. Priddy graduated from Buffalo High […]
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: Charleston bridge partially closed after man jumped into river
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — Some lanes of the Patrick Street Bridge in Charleston were closed Thursday morning as first responders searched for a man who reportedly jumped into the Kanawha River, dispatchers said. The outermost lanes of the bridge were closed about 7:30 a.m. due to the incident, Kanawha...
West Virginia man arrested for phone line theft
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A Sissonville man is in custody for grand larceny and destruction of property after allegedly stealing $9,000 worth of telephone line wire. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a theft at Frontier Communications on Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Sissonville Drive. Deputies say the call came in from two […]
thepostathens.com
Local animal shelters, rescues near capacity limits
Local animal shelters and rescues continue to receive a consistent, but high, number of animals in need of their care. The Athens County Dog Shelter is currently housing about 45 dogs, Athens County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant and Dog Warden Ryan Gillette, said. This number puts them near full capacity, a theme to which the Hocking County Shelter and a non-profit rescue, AARF, in Meigs County can relate.
West Virginia hospital receiving backlash after reinstating mask requirement
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Huntington Hospital is facing backlash after reinstating their mask requirement. According to the hospital, the policy was reinstated following CDC guidelines that show high levels of community spread of COVID-19. The protocol says that hospital patients, staff and visitors are required to wear their mask inside the hospital. Hospital officials […]
Ohio man, woman plead not guilty to West Virginia murder
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two people accused of murder pled not guilty at their arraignment in Mason County Circuit Court on Wednesday. 32-year-old Bobby Wolford, of Cleveland, Ohio, and 25-year-old Rikki Parsons-Wise, of Racine, Ohio, were indicted for murder, robbery, conspiracy, and concealment of a deceased human body on Jan. 4. On March 8, […]
thebigsandynews.com
Human trafficking charge tops Lawrence County indictments
LOUISA — The Lawrence County Grand Jury returned 21 indictments Thursday. • Govindlal Patel, 62, of Louisa, charged with third-degree sexual abuse and criminal attempt/human trafficking for allegedly subjecting another person to attempting to subject another individual to engage in forced services or commercial sexual activity through the use of fraud or coercion on June 21, 2022.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Adena announces major shakeup by letting go employees to third-party company
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A major shakeup was announced Thursday morning for employees of Adena Health System. The health organization announced that they were furthering its partnership with a third-party company to become the employer of nearly 400 employees. Ensemble, which bills itself as a revenue-generating company for hospitals has...
West Virginia woman’s body found after police chase; Police release identity
Kentucky State Police have released the identity of a West Virginia woman whose body was found in the back of a vehicle that led officers on a police chase along Interstate 75. The body of Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia, was recovered from the vehicle on Wednesday, state police spokesman Scottie Pennington […]
West Virginia workers react to $1M Mega Million ticket sold at their store
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the Mega Million jackpot nears the fourth largest in U.S. history, one lucky ticket-holder in West Virginia is cashing in a $1 million prize from Tuesday’s drawing. That ticket was sold at the Corridor G Tiger Mart on Sand Plant Road in South Charleston. “I didn’t know what to […]
