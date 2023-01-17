ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Portsmouth Times

New outdoor gym now open

Portsmouth has had a complicated relationship with the river. For decades, Portsmouth thrived thanks to river, rails and roads that led to industry settling here. In 1937, it became an obvious threat we walled off. Industry eventually left. Water activities began slowing down. However, in recent years, with revamped River Days bringing more attention to water sports and river activities, the City of Portsmouth examining development options, and now Main Street Portsmouth and Scioto Foundation, the river is being looked at as a major resource again.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Fire damages Huntington home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire on Thursday night extensively damaged a multi-story home at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Second Street, Huntington firefighters say. The fire was reported just before 7:15 p.m. Firefighters say one resident was inside but managed to make it out safely. Another resident was on...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

40th St. in Nitro, West Virginia reopens after crash

UPDATE: (5:30 p.m. Jan. 18, 2023) – Kanawha County dispatchers say 40th St. in Nitro has reopened following a rollover crash this afternoon. NITRO, WV (WOWK)—A roadway in the Nitro area is shut down after a vehicle rollover on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Nitro Fire Department, 40th St. will be closed until around 4 […]
NITRO, WV
WSAZ

Man caught by employees cutting live wire, disrupts service

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars for grand larceny after he was caught by Frontier Communications employees cutting a live phone line on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. According to deputies, two employees witnessed...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia firefighter dies, mother passes next day

LEON, WV (WOWK) — Communities in Mason and Putnam counties are grieving after a longtime resident and hero passed away, and then his mother died the very next day. Darren Lee “Tank” Priddy, 57, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after battling a “short illness,” according to his obituary. Priddy graduated from Buffalo High […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for phone line theft

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A Sissonville man is in custody for grand larceny and destruction of property after allegedly stealing $9,000 worth of telephone line wire. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a theft at Frontier Communications on Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Sissonville Drive. Deputies say the call came in from two […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
thepostathens.com

Local animal shelters, rescues near capacity limits

Local animal shelters and rescues continue to receive a consistent, but high, number of animals in need of their care. The Athens County Dog Shelter is currently housing about 45 dogs, Athens County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant and Dog Warden Ryan Gillette, said. This number puts them near full capacity, a theme to which the Hocking County Shelter and a non-profit rescue, AARF, in Meigs County can relate.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia hospital receiving backlash after reinstating mask requirement

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Huntington Hospital is facing backlash after reinstating their mask requirement. According to the hospital, the policy was reinstated following CDC guidelines that show high levels of community spread of COVID-19. The protocol says that hospital patients, staff and visitors are required to wear their mask inside the hospital. Hospital officials […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man, woman plead not guilty to West Virginia murder

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two people accused of murder pled not guilty at their arraignment in Mason County Circuit Court on Wednesday. 32-year-old Bobby Wolford, of Cleveland, Ohio, and 25-year-old Rikki Parsons-Wise, of Racine, Ohio, were indicted for murder, robbery, conspiracy, and concealment of a deceased human body on Jan. 4. On March 8, […]
CLEVELAND, OH
thebigsandynews.com

Human trafficking charge tops Lawrence County indictments

LOUISA — The Lawrence County Grand Jury returned 21 indictments Thursday. • Govindlal Patel, 62, of Louisa, charged with third-degree sexual abuse and criminal attempt/human trafficking for allegedly subjecting another person to attempting to subject another individual to engage in forced services or commercial sexual activity through the use of fraud or coercion on June 21, 2022.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Adena announces major shakeup by letting go employees to third-party company

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A major shakeup was announced Thursday morning for employees of Adena Health System. The health organization announced that they were furthering its partnership with a third-party company to become the employer of nearly 400 employees. Ensemble, which bills itself as a revenue-generating company for hospitals has...
CHILLICOTHE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy