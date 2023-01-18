Prep Hoops: West holds off Tikigaq while Ronan (MT) edges Metlakatla on Day 1 of Alaska Airlines Classic

Read full article on original website
alaskasportsreport.com
Prep Hoops: Jennifer Nash flirts with Classic assist record in Tikigaq’s win over Ronan (MT); West wears down Metlakatla
Tikigaq star guard Jennifer Nash ditched her hot pink kicks from the night before in favor of neon lime green sneaks that helped the Harpoonerettes run over the visiting Ronan Maidens of Montana 62-43 on Day 2 of the Alaska Airlines Classic at West High. Nash was electric, buzzing around...
ktoo.org
Alaska’s ferry system is considering a new terminal in Saxman
Alaska’s ferry system is looking at building a new terminal in the village of Saxman, about three miles south of Ketchikan. State officials say moving the terminal could allow the ferry system to add a third daily sailing to and from Metlakatla. Officials are scheduled to discuss the idea...
