Read full article on original website
Related
Fans all say same thing as Cristiano Ronaldo pulls off silky nutmeg in Messi clash before ordering team-mate to back off
FANS are all saying the same after Cristiano Ronaldo produced an impressive nutmeg before telling his team-mate to leave the ball for him. The football legend made his Middle East debut playing for Saudi Pro League's All-Star XI against PSG. His first appearance saw him come up against great rival...
REVEALED: Cristiano Ronaldo earns more than Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Mo Salah combined... and several times more than Messi
The Portugal star is the highest-paid player of all time after signing for Al-Nassr this month
Watch Kylian Mbappe’s cryptic reaction after fan tells PSG star to make Real Madrid transfer
KYLIAN MBAPPE gave a cryptic reaction to fans who shouted at him to join Real Madrid. The France and PSG star has been heavily linked with a move to the Spanish giants for a long time now, but signed a new deal with the Parisians just last season, extending his stay until 2025.
Yardbarker
Report: Roberto Firmino Has 'Clear Tendency' To Extend Contract At Liverpool 'Until At Least 2025'
Prior to his injury, Firmino was showing signs that he was getting back to his very best form with nine goals and four assists in all competitions. The signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven at the start of the month increased speculation that Firmino's brilliant spell on Merseyside could be coming to an end.
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Wednesday, January 18
Is there anything that could cheer up a moribund Tottenham fan base in the mire of the club’s Premier League turbulence than a hoddle featuring Harry Winks?. Winks has had a very difficult year on loan at Sampdoria. The former England international’s ankle injury persisted to such a degree that he underwent surgery a few months ago:
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score His Second Goal In Saudi Exhibition By Punishing Sergio Ramos Error
Ramos missed the ball when attempting to clear it.
PSG touch down in Saudi Arabia as Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are greeted with flowers
While the match will mark the beginning of Ronaldo's career in Saudi Arabia, it could very likely be the last meeting between him and and his contemporary Messi.
Ronaldo scores 2, Messi 1 as PSG win Saudi friendly 5-4
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both scored as Paris Saint-Germain beat the Riyadh Season Team 5-4 at the King Fahd International Stadium.
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s former team-mate Sergio Ramos gift him first open play goal in Saudi Arabia with howler
CRISTIANO RONALDO's former Real Madrid team-mate Sergio Romas made a howler to let him score his first open play goal in Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese star was playing for the Saudi Pro League's All-Star XI against the Ligue 1 giants during their tour of the Middle East. Ronaldo had already...
BBC
Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: Patrick Vieira says draw 'feels like a win'
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says Michael Olise's stunning last-minute free-kick equaliser meant the 1-1 draw felt "like a win". MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users...
Report: Chelsea Interested In Brentford Goalkeeper David Raya
Chelsea are interested in signing Brentford goalkeeper David Raya but they will have to fight off some competition to sign him.
Yardbarker
Photo: Ronaldo’s Strong Message After Facing Messi For the Likely Final Time
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi faced off for the likely last time on Thursday, as Paris Saint-Germain came away with a 5-4 friendly win over the Riyadh All-Stars XI. Messi opened up the scoring in the match with an early goal, while Ronaldo later responded with a double in the first half.
SB Nation
DONE DEAL: Spurs Women sign Mana Iwabuchi on loan
Tottenham Hotspur Women have signed creative attacking midfielder Mana Iwabuchi on loan from Arsenal. Mana is an incredibly fun and creative attacking midfielder. She’s also played as a second striker with Japan in a 4-4-2, and has featured at striker and winger throughout her career. No matter where she is on the pitch, she brings genius levels of technical ability–standout dribbling, immense intelligence, and solid passing to top it off. She also has a decent shot in her when called upon. Spurs fans may particularly remember her goal-of-the-season nominated strike for Aston Villa against us in 2021.
SB Nation
Liverpool Need to Build on Positives as They Prepare for Chelsea Clash
Not perfect, but better. That about sums it up for Liverpool FC on Tuesday night in their FA Cup third round replay against Wolves. It doesn’t hurt, either, that a heavily rotated Reds side came away with the victory a first choice eleven couldn’t at the first time of asking.
SB Nation
Everton at West Ham: Predicted Line-Up | 4-4-effin-2?
A defeat last week seemed like it would spell the end for Frank Lampard’s Everton career. But, for now at least, he’s been given a little time. But the jeopardy is higher than ever in this game and the loser will likely sack their manager. Heck, even a draw might see both managers ousted – similarly to the end of the 2017/18 season when both Everton and West Ham played out a draw to end the season that saw Sam Allardyce and David Moyes lose their jobs shortly after.
NBC Sports
Illan Meslier: Leeds only just getting started under Jesse Marsch
Meslier discussed playing for Jesse Marsch, playing with USMNT stars Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson and much more in our interview which you can watch in full above. Below are a few snippets from the chat with Meslier. “Of course last year was different because we were in a difficult...
SB Nation
Hugo Lloris defends his form, admits lack of “mental freshness” since World Cup
If there is a single biggest example of Tottenham Hotspur’s slide into mediocrity in the early part of 2023, it’s Hugo Lloris. Tottenham’s club captain, recently retired captain of France, World Cup winner, and World Cup runner-up, Lloris has been an incredible servant to the club for a decade. But this season his age has finally caught up to him — according to Opta his five mistakes that have led to goals is the most of any player in the Premier League this season. Once known as among the best shot stoppers in world football and despite an excellent World Cup, this season Hugo has looked shaky at the back, slow to react, and error-prone.
‘We’ve lost our fire’: Guardiola rips into Manchester City’s players and fans
Pep Guardiola was unhappy with Manchester City, whom he described as a ‘happy flowers team’, despite their 4-2 comeback win against Spurs
Report: Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) Not In Talks With Liverpool
Fenway Sports Group are reported to be seeking new investment or a full sale of Liverpool.
Evra takes cheeky dig at Roy Keane after David De Gea’s incredible performance in Man Utd draw against Crystal Palace
PATRICE EVRA has jumped to the defence of David De Gea with a jibe aimed at Roy Keane after the goalkeeper’s superb performance at Selhurst Park. De Gea put on a spectacular display against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night during Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with the London club, making multiple game changing saves.
Comments / 0