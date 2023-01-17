ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

heartlandcollegesports.com

Did Gary Patterson’s Wife Tweak TCU With This Tweet?

The TCU Horned Frogs made it official on Friday when they announced the hiring of new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. Briles takes over for Garrett Riley, who took the same position with the Clemson Tigers. Needless to say, the hire has received mixed reviews. Some fans love it, as they...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Comeback

TCU ripped for shocking graphic

The TCU Horned Frogs made controversial headlines this week when they hired former Baylor Bears staffer Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator. Briles was previously the quarterbacks coach and the offensive coordinator for the Arkansas Razorbacks and worked under his father, Art, at Baylor, where the elder Briles was eventually fired for covering up systemic rape committed Read more... The post TCU ripped for shocking graphic appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FORT WORTH, TX
texashsfootball.com

Allen Loses Star Quarterback After Racial Message

Four-star recruit and the top uncommitted Class of 2024 quarterback standout Mike Hawkins Jr. will transfer from Allen. Hawkins, along with his brother Maliek, a sophomore DB, have unenrolled and plan on transferring from the state’s largest high school after his family home was vandalized with racist messages. According to the Allen Police Department’s incident report, the painted black letters measured over a foot tall.
ALLEN, TX
Shorthorn

Longtime Arlington high school football coach to join University of Nebraska-Lincoln

A pillar in the Arlington high school football community accepted a job over the winter break to join the college ranks. After 17 years as head football coach for the Arlington Martin Warriors, Bob Wager accepted a job Dec. 30 as an assistant coach at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. From coaching a future No. 1 overall pick to making his team a regular championship staple at the district level, Wager had left an impact on the Arlington high school football scene.
ARLINGTON, TX
fwtx.com

This Marriage Made in Heaven Now Has a Name: Texas A&M-Fort Worth

The Aggies were in town on Thursday to drive more stakes in the ground. They ain't going anywhere. Texas A&M chancellor John Sharp and A&M President Katherine Banks and dozens of dignitaries gathered on the second floor of the Burnett Plaza to formally christen the Aggies’ intention to develop a campus in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
passporttoeden.com

10 Incredible Day Trips From Dallas, Texas

Dallas is a packed city. It’s big and vibrant and bustling. It’s a city that is always on, always moving, always going. There’s so much to see and do and taste in Dallas. The Big-D lures you in with fine art museums and big shopping centers and globally-inspired restaurants, but it doesn’t leave you feeling trapped. As you drive on the highway out of Dallas, you’ll see destination distance signs for Waco and Austin. Dallas is a city that encourages you to take a break, to leave, to just get away for a while.
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. STANLEY, GLEN CURTIS; W/M; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 38; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
WFAA

DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
DALLAS, TX

