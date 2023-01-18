Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Three Solid Alternatives To The Mercedes G-Wagen
The Mercedes G-Wagen, or G-Class as the cool kids prefer to call it, is an ideal luxury SUV if you're looking to feel like the belle of the ball. It's no surprise that it's so popular among those who can afford its pricey cost of around $140,000 since it's iconic, off-road competent, and luxurious. However, there are alternative luxury SUVs available if you want a comparable level of performance, features, and the sensation of being the life of the party without using all your funds. We'll look at three options that can compete with the classic Mercedes G-Wagen. These three SUVs will satisfy your needs regardless of whether you desire a sporting powerhouse, an elegant Italian beauty, or a rough-terrain conqueror.
Porsche Cayenne Coupe Spied With Almost No Camouflage
Our spy photographers have braved the icy chill of northern Sweden to bring you the latest images of the upcoming Porsche Cayenne Coupe, or at least a pre-production version thereof. With a little touch of camo around the headlights and taillights, the sleek SUV looks just about ready for a full reveal.
Manhart Turns Audi S3 Into RS3 Hunter
The Audi S3 has received the Manhart treatment and been transformed into a spicy small sedan called the S 400 that will give the stock RS3 plenty to think about. Although the stock S3 is already very quick too, Manhart, a German-based tuner, knows how to make fast Audis look and go even better.
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class SUV
With our recent trip to South Carolina to test drive of the updated BMW X7 still fresh in mind, we found it rather serendipitous that a Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class would land in our driveway. With keys to a GLS 450 in hand, we were eager to see how the Merc SUV would stack up. Comparing the two German powerhouses is not as straightforward as you'd think; both are big, three-row SUVs with six-figure price tags, acres of leather, and plenty of tech. However, the Mercedes starts on the back foot as BMW has just refreshed the X7 for 2023. Mercedes is sure to respond, but keep that in mind as we take you through our time with the GLS.
2023 Cadillac Escalade vs. BMW X7: Which Luxury SUV Has a Better Interior?
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade and BMW X7 are two of the biggest and most impressive large luxury SUVs on the market.
MotorAuthority
2024 Lincoln Aviator spy shots
The Lincoln Aviator will soon receive its first major update since the current generation of the mid-size luxury SUV went on sale for the 2020 model year. A prototype for the updated version has been spotted ahead of a likely debut late this year or early next, most likely as a 2024 model year.
3 of the Best Compact Hybrid SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
There are many options when searching for the best compact hybrid SUV to buy. Here are the top 3 you should consider.
2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale Gets Reasonable Starting Price
Find out if the reasonably priced 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale is actually worth buying or not.
