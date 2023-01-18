The Mercedes G-Wagen, or G-Class as the cool kids prefer to call it, is an ideal luxury SUV if you're looking to feel like the belle of the ball. It's no surprise that it's so popular among those who can afford its pricey cost of around $140,000 since it's iconic, off-road competent, and luxurious. However, there are alternative luxury SUVs available if you want a comparable level of performance, features, and the sensation of being the life of the party without using all your funds. We'll look at three options that can compete with the classic Mercedes G-Wagen. These three SUVs will satisfy your needs regardless of whether you desire a sporting powerhouse, an elegant Italian beauty, or a rough-terrain conqueror.

2 DAYS AGO