The Dillon Alano Club has updated its regular schedule of meetings in club headquarters at 215 E. Helena St. to: Thursdays at noon for the Freelance Group; Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. for NA (Narcotics Anonymous); Fridays at 8 p.m. for the Hard-Nose Group; and Mondays at 6:15 p.m. for the Blended Women’s Group. Meetings for the Lucky Tuesday Group will happen Tuesdays at 8 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 215 E. Glendale St. in Dillon. Alano Club meetings will also occur in the area outside Dillon, with Sheridan AA getting together Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and Twin Bridges AA convening Thursdays at 8 p.m. For more information, call the Area 40 Hotline 888-607-2000.

DILLON, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO