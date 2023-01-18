Read full article on original website
Related
dillontribune.com
Brandon resigns from council
A regular absence for recent city meetings, Joe Brandon officially confirmed last week he was vacating his seat on the Dillon City Council. “I thought it would be in the best interest of my constituents. It wasn’t fair to them or to the city council that I was not going to be able to attend meetings,” said Brandon, who continues to recover from an illness that kept him from recent city meetings.
dillontribune.com
County planner notes growth
Development in Beaverhead County is on an upward trend, based on the number of approved subdivisions and septic tank permits issued last year. Beaverhead County Planner Rob Macioroski noted the county planning board approved seven minor subdivisions in 2022, which created 20 new lots. Though the planning board did not review any major subdivisions this year, that is somewhat on par with the trend over the past 10 years.
dillontribune.com
Fairgrounds electrical upgrade approved
The Beaverhead County fairgrounds could receive longplanned electrical upgrades before this year’s fair. The county fair board unanimously approved upgrading lines and plug-in options at the Jan. 11 meeting. MSU Extension 4-H Ag Agent and board member Jessica Murray said the work would move utilities underground, adding power spots...
dillontribune.com
Local 12-step meetings
The Dillon Alano Club has updated its regular schedule of meetings in club headquarters at 215 E. Helena St. to: Thursdays at noon for the Freelance Group; Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. for NA (Narcotics Anonymous); Fridays at 8 p.m. for the Hard-Nose Group; and Mondays at 6:15 p.m. for the Blended Women’s Group. Meetings for the Lucky Tuesday Group will happen Tuesdays at 8 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 215 E. Glendale St. in Dillon. Alano Club meetings will also occur in the area outside Dillon, with Sheridan AA getting together Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and Twin Bridges AA convening Thursdays at 8 p.m. For more information, call the Area 40 Hotline 888-607-2000.
dillontribune.com
EXPRESS YOURSELF IN THE DILLON TRIBUNE
Tribune Let other people know how you feel and what you think with a letter to the editor. Letters are subject to editing for libel and good taste, and should be limited to 400 words or less. Letters expressing appreciation for a specific, out-of-the-ordinary action are welcome, but letters with...
montanarightnow.com
Armed robbery of Butte motel sends man to prison for seven years
MISSOULA — A Butte man who admitted to brandishing a shotgun while robbing a motel in Butte was sentenced today to seven years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Luther Norman Whaley, 60, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to...
dillontribune.com
dillontribune.com
Beavers split with Ftown, Hamilton
After dropping two of their first four games of the season, the Dillon Beavers had been cruising along with five straight double digit, dominating wins. And then they took the trip over the hill to Hamilton and the streak came to an end, 61-60 in overtime. “Hamilton really shot the...
dillontribune.com
Lady Beavs survive wild weekend to emerge 10-0
The Dillon Lady Beavers had been looking forward to an upgrade in competition and that found it in a pair of road games at Frenchtown and Hamilton. In games that mattered with the Southwestern A lead at stake, Dillon found a way to win and preserve their undefeated season. “We...
Comments / 0