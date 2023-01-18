Read full article on original website
Related
torquenews.com
Finalized Design Of Tesla Cybertruck Ready For Production
Franz Von Holzhausen, Tesla's chief designer, has confirmed that the Cybertruck pick-up is ready for production. Despite numerous accumulated delays (its launch was originally scheduled for 2021), the long-awaited electric pickup truck is expected to start production this year at Giga Texas. With more than 1.6 million reservations, the Tesla...
torquenews.com
Tesla Exports Hundreds of Model 3 and Model Y to Thailand - What This Means for Tesla
We see a picture of hundreds of Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles getting ready to ship to Thailand. Why this is important for Tesla. We see several hundred Model 3 and Model Y vehicles getting ready for export to Thailand. This is happening just over one month ago when orders for Tesla's vehicles opened up for the first time there.
Carscoops
Volvo Developing Electric Minivan For China Based On The Zeekr 009, Says Report
This story contains an independently made rendering that is neither related to nor endorsed by Volvo. Volvo is gearing up to launch an all-electric minivan in China that will apparently be based on the Zeekr 009. The impending launch of the new model was uncovered on a slide of a...
insideevs.com
XPeng Cuts Prices In China By Up To 13 Percent, EV Price War Is On
Tesla's move to drop prices of all its models in the US and the Model 3 and Model Y in its biggest overseas markets – China and Europe – is beginning to have a ripple effect on the EV market. We've already seen prices of used Tesla vehicles...
Woman Breaks Down How Much It Costs to Charge Her Tesla
And it can get just as expensive as a tank of gas...
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
insideevs.com
Carmax Sold Over Half Its Tesla Inventory In 24 Hours
Now that Tesla's new car prices are much lower, the same is becoming true of used Tesla prices. Just a quick look at the online car sales website Carmax shows a 57 percent drop in Tesla inventory over a 24-hour period. When Tesla first dropped its prices in the US...
Autoblog
Carvana adopts a 'poison pill,' sells off $4 billion of auto loans
Carvana has adopted a "poison pill" to limit shareholders from raising their stakes and has reached an agreement to sell up to $4 billion of auto loans, the struggling used car retailer said on Tuesday. The company's shares gained 6.5% to $7.47 in afternoon trade. Ally Bank and Ally Financial...
The steep plunge in used car prices -- what it means, and what's ahead
Tracking used car prices is enough to give anyone whiplash.
insideevs.com
Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up
Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
Used cars are finally getting cheaper. Tesla's Model 3 and these 9 models are seeing the biggest price drops.
Secondhand Toyota RAV4s and Ford Mustangs have become thousands of dollars cheaper in just the last few months as used car prices fall.
torquenews.com
Tesla Finally Brings Track Mode To The Fastest Production Car In The World, Recommends Upgraded Brakes
After more than a year since releasing the Model S Plaid, Tesla has finally released Track Mode to the quickest production car in the world. Tesla also advises owners for the ultimate track experience, to upgrade to the Model S Plaid Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit. The refreshed Model S &...
insideevs.com
Virginia Rejects Ford Battery Plant Investment Over CATL's CCP Ties
Last month, reports surfaced about Ford Motor Company's plans to build a new battery plant in the US together with China's EV battery powerhouse CATL. The states of Michigan and Virginia were listed as favorites to host the new facility, but it looks like the Old Dominion voluntarily dropped out of the race.
insideevs.com
Facelifted Tesla Model 3 Spotted Testing On The Road Under Camouflage
This year will mark the sixth anniversary of the Tesla Model 3, which – in the automotive world – usually means it’s time for a refresh. And if you’re following the American EV manufacturer, you know that its smallest model is bound to be upgraded in one way or another, courtesy of the so-called Project Highland.
C9 Chevrolet Corvette May Not Be All-Electric After All
The next-generation Chevrolet Corvette, internally called the C9, may not utilize an all-electric powertrain despite some earlier reports to the contrary. The latest rumor comes from AutoForecast Solutions (AFS), which also provides a tentative timeline for the C8's final years and when the C9 will enter series production. But let's back up and discuss that powertrain rumor.
5 Best Midsize 3-Row SUVs According to Edmunds
What are the midsized best three-SUVs according to the experts at Edmunds? The post 5 Best Midsize 3-Row SUVs According to Edmunds appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Volvo Planning To Launch Electric Minivan In China This Year
Volvo revealed that it plans to launch an all-electric minivan in China where it will be one of the company’s range-topping vehicles, alongside the EX90 SUV. No word on when it will be revealed or about any possible plans to sell the model outside China, but we have a pretty good guess as to what recently unveiled vehicle it will be related to.
Comments / 0