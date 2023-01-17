ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, TX

hellogeorgetown.com

Best of Georgetown 2022 Winners Announced

The winners of the 2022 Best of Georgetown have been announced!. “Drumroll, please,” Visit Georgetown, TX wrote on Facebook. “Congratulations to the winners of the 2022 Best of Georgetown Contest!🎉 Thank you to everyone who participated!🙌”
GEORGETOWN, TX
KVUE

Manor to welcome two new hotels thanks to Houston developer

MANOR, Texas — The city of Manor is gearing up to welcome two new hotels, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. Citing filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the report states that Houston-based Ultra Hospitality LLC is in the planning phase for the pair of hotels on a 6.1-acre lot in western Manor.
MANOR, TX
kwhi.com

8 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT

Eight people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Reva Towslee Corbett. Kevin Jerome Nunn, 39 of Brenham, was sentenced to four years in prison for Tampering with Physical Evidence. Norman Wayne Gantt, 35 of Bryan, was sentenced to three years in prison for Assault...
BRENHAM, TX
YAHOO!

More details on Williamson County human remains, officials still seek answers

Investigators now have more information on the human remains found last year in Franklin, and are seeking the public’s help to find answers. Williamson County Sheriff’s Office officials believe the remains are of a white or Hispanic male, ages 35 to 50 years old. Investigators also believe the remains were on the property for at least a year before they were discovered.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
wilco.org

Williamson County under Red Flag Warning Jan. 18

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Williamson County from noon to 8 p.m. on Jan. 18. The U.S. National Weather Service Austin-San Antonio Texas says a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please avoid activities that could inadvertently cause a wildfire: avoid burning; be careful around open flames; safely dispose of cigarettes.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Threat closes Central Texas school district, officials to file charges

LEXINGTON, Texas - The Lee County Sheriff's Office says it's planning to file charges after a threat closed down the Lexington Independent School District. On Tuesday, January 17, investigators say they got a report of a man who sent pictures of guns to students on Snapchat and talked about bringing weapons to school to commit mass murder.
LEXINGTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Officer-involved shooting in Williamson County

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Williamson County involving an officer with the Liberty Hill Police Department. The incident happened in the Liberty Hill area off RM 1869. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is reportedly assisting and says that traffic on RM 1869...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX

