Kyle halts construction, renovation work on downtown project at 104 S. Burleson St. indefinitely
Construction and renovations at 104 S. Burleson St., Kyle, have been halted indefinitely. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Kyle City Council voted Jan. 17 to end its contract with Barnes Gromatzky Kosarek Architects for work at 104 S. Burleson St., Kyle. Contracts with any other firms involved in this project have also been ended.
Williamson County breaks ground on CR 245 expansion
Williamson County officials broke ground on the reconstruction of CR 245 on Jan. 20. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Williamson County broke ground on the reconstruction of CR 245 on Jan. 20, starting dirt work on the nearly $7 million construction project to turn the existing two-lane road into an interim three-lane roadway.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Family of late A&M student Carly Beatty awarded over $69M in damages by Brazos County jury
A Brazos County jury awarded $69 million dollars in compensatory damages this week to the family of Texas A&M student Carly Beatty, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in September 2019, according to court documents obtained by The Eagle. Suzanne and Robert Beatty, the parents of Carly Beatty, said...
fox7austin.com
Georgetown family adapts to change while preserving their legacy
Though they sold the property roughly two years ago, Glenn has stayed closely involved with the development process. Along with streets being named for family members, the development will be called “Patterson Ranch.”
Racial Profiling Report for Williamson County Sheriff’s Office calls some findings ‘interesting’
A comparative analysis of the 2022 Racial Profiling Report for the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office showed that Black and Hispanic people came into contact with police at a higher rate than other demographics. When it comes to blacks and Hispanics, the report shared the opposite was true for the two demographics.
hellogeorgetown.com
Best of Georgetown 2022 Winners Announced
The winners of the 2022 Best of Georgetown have been announced!. “Drumroll, please,” Visit Georgetown, TX wrote on Facebook. “Congratulations to the winners of the 2022 Best of Georgetown Contest!🎉 Thank you to everyone who participated!🙌”
ABJ: Big businesses are already steering clear of Texas now that a key incentive is gone
When it comes to the largest of deals – we're talking in the billions, in terms of capital investment – there's one tool companies say is more important than the others.
Manor to welcome two new hotels thanks to Houston developer
MANOR, Texas — The city of Manor is gearing up to welcome two new hotels, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. Citing filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the report states that Houston-based Ultra Hospitality LLC is in the planning phase for the pair of hotels on a 6.1-acre lot in western Manor.
Demolition starts on Georgetown bridge, I-35 to close
Demolition has started on the Williams Drive bridge over Interstate 35. The major thoroughfare will close this weekend overnight as construction crews break down the bridge.
kwhi.com
8 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Eight people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Reva Towslee Corbett. Kevin Jerome Nunn, 39 of Brenham, was sentenced to four years in prison for Tampering with Physical Evidence. Norman Wayne Gantt, 35 of Bryan, was sentenced to three years in prison for Assault...
YAHOO!
More details on Williamson County human remains, officials still seek answers
Investigators now have more information on the human remains found last year in Franklin, and are seeking the public’s help to find answers. Williamson County Sheriff’s Office officials believe the remains are of a white or Hispanic male, ages 35 to 50 years old. Investigators also believe the remains were on the property for at least a year before they were discovered.
fox26houston.com
Austin County woman attacked by grocery store clerks over $50 bill she found
AUSTIN COUNTY, Texas - An Austin County woman wants the people who attacked her inside a grocery store over a $50 bill arrested. Betty Smith, 65, a longtime Industry resident, went to Lindemann Grocery Store off State Highway 159 to pick up ice cream and a honeybun for her son on January 15.
The history of the Round Rock
How many rocks would a Round Rock rock if a Round Rock could round rocks?
wilco.org
Williamson County under Red Flag Warning Jan. 18
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Williamson County from noon to 8 p.m. on Jan. 18. The U.S. National Weather Service Austin-San Antonio Texas says a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please avoid activities that could inadvertently cause a wildfire: avoid burning; be careful around open flames; safely dispose of cigarettes.
fox7austin.com
Threat closes Central Texas school district, officials to file charges
LEXINGTON, Texas - The Lee County Sheriff's Office says it's planning to file charges after a threat closed down the Lexington Independent School District. On Tuesday, January 17, investigators say they got a report of a man who sent pictures of guns to students on Snapchat and talked about bringing weapons to school to commit mass murder.
Austin-based dispensary offering eligible veterans free medical marijuana prescription
As military veterans across the country struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder and other chronic ailments, many are trying to find available treatment options.
Bastrop ISD student arrested, accused of having a gun on Manor Early College High School campus
MANOR, Texas — A 17-year-old Bastrop ISD student was arrested last week for allegedly having a gun in his possession on the Manor Early College High School campus, Manor ISD Police confirmed to KVUE. In a letter to the Manor ISD community, district police chief Clarence Yarbrough said that...
fox7austin.com
Officer-involved shooting in Williamson County
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Williamson County involving an officer with the Liberty Hill Police Department. The incident happened in the Liberty Hill area off RM 1869. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is reportedly assisting and says that traffic on RM 1869...
Brazos County District Attorney: Man sentenced to over 6 years in prison for domestic violence
BRYAN, Texas — A 30-year-old man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a total of over six years in prison on Jan. 18, according to a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney. Dominique Lovings was sentenced for violation of bond conditions by assault, continuous violation on bond...
CBS Austin
College removes photos of white males from entrance to prove commitment to diversity
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (TND) — Texas A&M’s School of Medicine removed photos of graduating seniors who are white males, which were prominently displayed at the entrance of the school, as an example of the university’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). The school indicated such in...
