TULSA, Okla. –– — Tulsa and SMU battled to overtime Wednesday night as the Mustangs pulled out a 79-76 victory in front of 3,047 fans at the Donald W. Reynold Center. Bryant Selebangue led Tulsa (4-13, 0-6 AAC) with career-highs of 24 points and 14 rebounds, including his put-back tip-in at the end of regulation to tie the contest at 64. Selebangue scored 17 of his points in the second half with six coming in overtime, while Sam Griffin added 18 and Anthony Pritchard had a career-best 17 points.

