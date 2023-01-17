Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop.Justina PriceCoweta, OK
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking DayEdy ZooOklahoma State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Violent Children Learn Behavior At Home; Oklahoma Psychiatrist Explains What Parents Need To Know.JudyDTulsa, OK
tulsahurricane.com
Watch the Dean Orford Sports Report
Watch the Dean Orford Sports Report as he and Bruce Howard recap opening weekend and preview Tulsa's showdown with #13 Oklahoma State. The Golden Hurricane's dual with the Cowgirls will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
tulsahurricane.com
TU Women to End Homestand Against #13 Oklahoma State
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa women's tennis team (3-0) ends its four-match homestand with a dual Saturday against the country's 13th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowgirls (0-0) in the Michael D. Case Tennis Center. The dual starts at 1 p.m. and will stream on Track.Tennis. The visiting Cowgirls, who...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Falls to SMU 79-76 in Overtime
TULSA, Okla. –– — Tulsa and SMU battled to overtime Wednesday night as the Mustangs pulled out a 79-76 victory in front of 3,047 fans at the Donald W. Reynold Center. Bryant Selebangue led Tulsa (4-13, 0-6 AAC) with career-highs of 24 points and 14 rebounds, including his put-back tip-in at the end of regulation to tie the contest at 64. Selebangue scored 17 of his points in the second half with six coming in overtime, while Sam Griffin added 18 and Anthony Pritchard had a career-best 17 points.
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Hosts Three Duals to Open Dual-Match Season
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa men's tennis team will host Bryant (0-4), Montana State (0-1) and No. 3 TCU (2-0) in the Michael D. Case Tennis Center this weekend to open the dual-match season. It is the men's first home action since the ITA All-American Championships held in early October.
tulsahurricane.com
Golden Hurricane Men Open Dual-Match Season With 7-0 Sweep of Bryant
— The University of Tulsa men's tennis team opened its dual-match season with a 7-0 sweep over the Bryant Bulldogs (0-5) Friday in the Michael D. Case Tennis Center. The Golden Hurricane opened up scoring with the doubles point, which was clinched by No. 53-ranked duo Adham Gaber and Ezequiel Santalla. The senior pair took down the Bulldogs' Jean-Christophe Baril and Aryann Sen by a score of 6-3 after seniors Connor Di Marco and Kody Pearson won 6-2 over Will Pellegrini and Diego Trejo.
tulsahurricane.com
Watch the Vince Westbrook Sports Report
TULSA, Okla — Watch the Vince Westbrook Sports Report as he and Bruce Howard recap the Allen Morris Invitational and preview Tulsa's home opener this weekend. The Golden Hurricane takes on Bryant and Montana State on Friday, starting with the Bulldogs at 10 a.m. and the Bobcats at 6 p.m. TU closes out the weekend with a dual against No. 3 TCU.
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa to Race in Iowa’s Larry Wieczorek Invite
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa track team will compete in the Larry Wieczorek Invite hosted by the University of Iowa, spanning this Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21. The meet will stream on B1G+ (subscription required). Tulsa will send 32 athletes—17 men and 15 women—to compete...
