Japan’s ageing population poses urgent risk to society, says PM
Japan’s low birthrate and ageing population pose an urgent risk to society, the country’s prime minister, Fumio Kishida, has said, as he pledged to address the issue by establishing a new government agency. Birthrates are declining in many developed countries, but in Japan the issue is particularly acute...
ABC News
Officials: 396 Haitian migrants detained near Bahamas
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- The U.S. Coast Guard has detained a boat carrying 396 Haitian migrants near the Bahamas in one of the biggest human smuggling incidents in the region, Bahamian officials said. The migrants were detained close to the far-flung Cay Sal island located between Florida and Cuba,...
